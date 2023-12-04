Best Large SUV 2024

The large SUV segment is moving more slowly than the rest of the new car market in the shift to electrification. Plug-in hybrids are growing in number, and a couple of large electric SUVs arrived in 2023, though battery-powered choices remain limited.

It’s been a pretty quiet year for large SUVs – arrivals include the Lexus RX, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, and Kia EV9. A larger batch of new models are scheduled for a UK arrival in the next 12 months, including the Volvo EX90, Polestar 3, the next iterations of the Hyundai Santa Fe, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Touareg.

Our awards recognise both the best new models to have been launched over the last 12 months, but also the best overall cars in each category – because newest doesn’t always mean best.

Best new large SUV: Lexus RX (69%)

If you’re looking for a large SUV and you prefer luxurious comfort to the usual heavy-handed brutalism, the Lexus RX is for you. It’s beautifully built and well equipped, which we’ve come to expect from Lexus, with impressive technology and delightful details throughout the cabin. To top it off, a choice of regular hybrid or plug-in hybrid engine options combine silent urban running with plenty of long-range capability and better-than-expected fuel economy.

Reviewers comment that the Lexus offers a comfortable driving experience, and its efficient engine range also offers strong performance. It has also garnered praise for its intuitive infotainment, and undercuts some key rivals on price, too.

Class champion, electric: Tesla Model X (72%)

The Tesla Model X is quite the trailblazer. While most manufacturers have only recently turned to the development of large electric SUVs, Tesla has been selling the battery-powered Model X for quite some time now – since 2016 to be exact.

Seating up to seven people, the SUV has received consistent praise for its combination of thrilling performance and commendable safety features, making it an excellent family car choice. Its unique exterior styling is sure to turn some heads in the car park too, including its innovative ‘Falcon’ wing rear door design.

Please note that the Model X range is now more limited here in the UK, with only the high-performance Plaid spec currently available in left-hand drive.

Class champion, petrol/diesel: Land Rover Defender (79%)

No longer a utilitarian farmer’s tool, the Land Rover Defender is now a luxury family SUV that just happens to carry the same name as its illustrious forebear.

On sale since 2020, the new Defender retains the superb off-roading ability as Land Rovers of yesteryear, although it combines that with grand interior trim, expensive tech and everyday practicality.

The Car Expert Awards 2024