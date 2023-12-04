Best Luxury SUV 2024

A new award for 2024, the Best Luxury SUV trophy covers one of the industry’s fastest-growing segments. It’s not just mainstream car buyers who are embracing SUV design – luxury car buyers want the same thin and car manufacturers are meeting that challenge.

It’s unlikely that many of these vehicles will ever head off-road, but some certainly have the capabilities to do so. Mostly, however, they offer the same sort of practicality and space that have made SUVs popular at every size and price point in the UK. Most are either petrol- or diesel-powered, with plug-in hybrids available and all-electric models starting to appear as well.

Our awards recognise both the best new models to have been launched over the last 12 months, but also the best overall cars in each category – because newer doesn’t always mean better, as you can see below.

Best new luxury SUV: Ferrari Purosangue (81%)

We know that Ferrari doesn’t like describing the Purosangue as an SUV. But, honestly, has any other vehicle ever offered both sport and utility at anything like this level? All of the usual Ferrari hallmarks are present, combining a thrilling driving experience with sublime luxury – all powered by a superb 6.5-litre V12 engine.

Purists may be horrified, but then Porsche received a similar reaction when it launched the first Cayenne SUV 20 years ago. More than a million cars and three generations later, it’s one of the most successful models in the brand’s history. In 20 years’ time, how will we look back on the Purosangue? Unsurprisingly, it’s sold out until about 2025, so the signs are good.

Class champion, petrol/diesel: Range Rover (86%)

Land Rover’s flagship model has built a formidable reputation over more than 50 years, and the latest Range Rover is no exception with overwhelmingly positive reviews from the British media (as well as our Best Large SUV title last year). Many reviewers claim that it is the new benchmark for luxury SUVs, with overall qualities that exceed even the substantially more expensive Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Available with a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrain options, the Range Rover is more spacious than the previous model, with a larger cabin and boot. It’s also available in a seven-seat configuration for the first time, and in 2024 the range will be completed with an EV version.

Class champion, electric: BMW iX (77%)

Once you get past the bizarre styling, the BMW iX is an excellent car. It won our Best Large SUV award back in 2021 and continues to rate better than more recent arrivals on the Luxury EV SUV scene. Critics have praised the quality of engineering beneath that curiously shaped bodywork, awarding it high marks for the way it drives and the quality of its interior.

As well as being good to drive, the BMW iX has plenty of battery range to quell any range anxiety, with nearly 400 miles in top-spec models.

The Car Expert Awards 2024