fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Best Car Awards

Best Medium Car 2024

MG 4 – Best Medium Car – The Car Expert Awards 2024

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by The Car Expert staff
spot_imgspot_img

If you’re looking for variety, medium-sized cars have it in spades. This category spans a wide range of body styles and price points, so there’s something for everyone.

Many brands have more than one vehicle in this category (or in BMW’s case, six…), with a variety of body styles like hatchbacks, saloons, estates, liftbacks, higher-riding MPV-ish things and more. Plus, you can choose between petrol, diesel, hybrid or electric power.

Unsurprisingly, most of the new models launched in the last year have been electric. This is only going to increase in coming years, although there will still be some very good petrol and diesel cars available for years to come.

Our awards recognise both the best new models to have been launched over the last 12 months, but also the best overall cars in each category – because newer doesn’t always mean better, as you can see below.

Best new medium car: MG 4 (81%)

MG 4 EV – The Car Expert's Car of the Year 2024

Given that it won the overall Car of the Year trophy, it’s no surprise that the MG 4 EV has won its category award as well. But our awards are just the latest in a heaving cabinet of trophies that the MG 4 has picked up this year. Given what you’re getting for your money, that’s no surprise.

For about the same price as a petrol-powered Ford Focus, Vauxhall Astra or Volkswagen Golf – and £10K less than the Golf-sized Volkswagen ID.3 – the MG 4 delivers outstanding value and low running costs, all backed up by a seven-year warranty.

Class champion, electric: Kia EV6 (88%)

Kia EV6 (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating

The MG 4 might be a great car, but it’s not the outright best electric car in this category. Last year’s Car of the Year, the Kia EV6, is still the top-ranked mid-sized car overall with an outstanding Expert Rating score of 88%, just edging the closely related Hyundai Ioniq 5 by a scant 0.2%.

The Hyundai/Kia twins are considerably more expensive than the MG, but that money gets you more performance, more driving range, more space, more standard equipment and better build quality. So if your budget stretches to £45K or more, the Kia EV6 remains the best car in this segment.

Class champion, petrol/diesel: BMW 3 Series (85%)

BMW 3 Series (2022 facelift) – Expert Rating

Once again, the BMW 3 Series is the go-to mid-size car for anyone who wants to stick with an internal combustion engine rather than an EV. The 3 Series has long been the dynamic benchmark for small-to-medium saloons, and the latest edition adds additional refinement to match. It has been the petrol/diesel class champion for the last two years, and comfortably retains that title this year.

The 3 Series holds an Expert Rating of 85% as of December 2023. Its score covers petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions in both saloon and Touring (estate) body styles, but doesn’t include the M3 super saloon.

The Car Expert Awards 2024 – all the category winners

The latest from The Car Expert

The Car Expert staff
The Car Expert staffhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2023 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved