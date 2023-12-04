If you’re looking for variety, medium-sized cars have it in spades. This category spans a wide range of body styles and price points, so there’s something for everyone.

Many brands have more than one vehicle in this category (or in BMW’s case, six…), with a variety of body styles like hatchbacks, saloons, estates, liftbacks, higher-riding MPV-ish things and more. Plus, you can choose between petrol, diesel, hybrid or electric power.

Unsurprisingly, most of the new models launched in the last year have been electric. This is only going to increase in coming years, although there will still be some very good petrol and diesel cars available for years to come.

Our awards recognise both the best new models to have been launched over the last 12 months, but also the best overall cars in each category – because newer doesn’t always mean better, as you can see below.

Best new medium car: MG 4 (81%)

Given that it won the overall Car of the Year trophy, it’s no surprise that the MG 4 EV has won its category award as well. But our awards are just the latest in a heaving cabinet of trophies that the MG 4 has picked up this year. Given what you’re getting for your money, that’s no surprise.

For about the same price as a petrol-powered Ford Focus, Vauxhall Astra or Volkswagen Golf – and £10K less than the Golf-sized Volkswagen ID.3 – the MG 4 delivers outstanding value and low running costs, all backed up by a seven-year warranty.

Class champion, electric: Kia EV6 (88%)

The MG 4 might be a great car, but it’s not the outright best electric car in this category. Last year’s Car of the Year, the Kia EV6, is still the top-ranked mid-sized car overall with an outstanding Expert Rating score of 88%, just edging the closely related Hyundai Ioniq 5 by a scant 0.2%.

The Hyundai/Kia twins are considerably more expensive than the MG, but that money gets you more performance, more driving range, more space, more standard equipment and better build quality. So if your budget stretches to £45K or more, the Kia EV6 remains the best car in this segment.

Class champion, petrol/diesel: BMW 3 Series (85%)

Once again, the BMW 3 Series is the go-to mid-size car for anyone who wants to stick with an internal combustion engine rather than an EV. The 3 Series has long been the dynamic benchmark for small-to-medium saloons, and the latest edition adds additional refinement to match. It has been the petrol/diesel class champion for the last two years, and comfortably retains that title this year.

The 3 Series holds an Expert Rating of 85% as of December 2023. Its score covers petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions in both saloon and Touring (estate) body styles, but doesn’t include the M3 super saloon.

The Car Expert Awards 2024 – all the category winners