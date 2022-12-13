fbpx

Kia EV6 – Best Medium Car | The Car Expert Awards 2022
Best medium cars of 2022

The impressive Kia EV6 shines as the best new medium EV, while the BMW 3 Series remains the top petrol pick for 2022

The Car Expert staff

The variety of medium-sized cars remains huge and, despite the growing popularity of SUVs, this class is more complex than ever.

Several brands have more than one vehicle in this segment, with a variety of body styles like saloons, hatchbacks, estates and liftbacks. There is also plenty of choice when it comes to power, with petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric vehicles all available.

Electric power is starting to take over in terms of our Expert Rating Index rankings for this segment, with EVs dominating the top ranks of the best medium cars on sale. The distinction between car, crossover and SUV is also blurring, which will lead us to re-think our categorisations for 2023.

Our awards recognise both the best new models to have been launched over the last 12 months, but also the best overall cars in each category – because newer doesn’t always mean better, as you can see below.

Best new medium car + Class champion, electric: Kia EV6 (87%)

As well as being our overall Car of the Year, the Kia EV6 tops the medium car category as well. Although it was launched in 2021, it didn’t get its Euro NCAP safety rating until May this year.

Not only is the EV6 the best-ranked eligible car for 2022, it has edged ahead of its sibling (and last year’s best medium car), the Hyundai Ioniq 5, in our overall medium car rankings.

Despite being no longer than the average medium-sized petrol car, the Kia EV6 has more space thanks to the electric motor and battery taking up a lot less room than a petrol engine, gearbox, fuel tank and other mechanical bits. That sloping roofline makes headroom a bit tight for taller rear-seat passengers, though.

Class champion, petrol/diesel: BMW 3 Series (84%)

The BMW 3 Series has long been the dynamic benchmark for small-to-medium saloons, and the latest edition adds additional refinement to match. it was the petrol/diesel class champion last year, and comfortably retains that title this year.

The 3 Series holds an Expert Rating of 84% as of December 2022, although it has fallen behind the electric BMW i4 over the last 12 months and the electric Kia/Hyundai twins have edged further in front. Its score covers petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions in both saloon and Touring (estate) body styles, but doesn’t include the M3 super saloon.

Notes on eligibility

To be eligible for our Best New Model or Class Champion titles, there are a couple of requirements in addition to having a top Expert Rating score.

Firstly, the Best New Model must have been launched in the UK between 1 December 2021 and 1 December 2022. That means cars registered and on the road, not just available to order for deliveries starting sometime in 2023.

Secondly, a car must have a current Euro NCAP safety rating of either four or five stars. If a car scores three stars or less, we can’t in good conscience give it an award for being best in class. If a new model has not been tested by Euro NCAP by 1 December 2022, it will not be eligible but we will consider it next year if it has been tested.

