Best Medium SUV 2024

Looking for a car fit to ferry a family of five? Well, the medium SUV class is a good place to start your search. As saloons and estates decline in popularity, family-focused British buyers are increasingly interested in a new SUV, and this mid-sized SUV category is now one of the most competitive on the market.

All vying for your attention, nine new medium SUVs joined our Expert Rating Index in 2023 – the majority being EVs. Chinese brand BYD announced its arrival in the UK with its electric Atto 3 SUV, Lexus launched its battery-powered RZ, and the Subaru Solterra and high-power Skoda Enyaq vRS also became available to order.

The wide range of hybrid models grew too, with the arrival of the Renault Austral and two new Honda models – the ZR-V and the sixth-generation CR-V.

The winner of this year’s ‘Best Medium SUV’ title actually goes to a model released towards the end of 2022. The Genesis Electrified GV70 just missed out on entry to our shortlist last year, and now that the car shares the full five-star safety rating Euro NCAP awarded to the ICE-Powered GV70, we can be confident in our recommendation.

A sign of how competitive this medium SUV class is at the moment, these new entrants have mostly been given good to average review scores, and sit in the middle of the pack in our Expert Rating Index. Looking to next year, upcoming models like the Audi Q6 e-tron, Smart #3, Cupra Tavascan, and Fisker Ocean have the potential to capture more consumer attention.

Our awards recognise both the best new models to have been launched over the last 12 months, but also the best overall cars in each category – because newest doesn’t always mean best, as you can see below.

Best new medium SUV: Genesis Electrified GV70 (73%)

Based on the upmarket Genesis GV70 SUV that first arrived in the UK in 2021, the Electrified GV70 inherits the positives of its combustion-powered twin, including a lavish and comfortable interior and impressive on-board tech, but has a more efficient electric powertrain that offers a competitive 283-mile range.

The Electrified GV70 has been a quiet success story for Genesis in 2023. It’s smooth and sophisticated, and shows how an electric motor and battery can elevate a car beyond the traditional fossil-fuel experience. The Electrified GV70, together with the Genesis concierge approach to customer service, fits around you – rather than the usual car company behaviour of expecting you to fit around the car. A great car, combined with a great ownership experience. It’s a winner.

Class champion, electric: Skoda Enyaq (82%)

When it comes to electric SUVs, the Skoda Enyaq is the benchmark that other automotive manufacturers are trying to reach. The class-leading mid-sized SUV has gained overwhelmingly positive reviews and almost universal praise from the UK motoring media, and has also picked up industry awards every year since its 2021 arrival.

The Enyaq has been widely praised for its excellent battery range, interior space, affordable pricing, and is well-equipped as standard too, meaning cheaper entry-level trims still make a great family car choice.

Class champion, petrol/electric: Porsche Macan (76%)

On sale since 2014, the Porsche Macan is a talented SUV that, despite its age, has kept pace with much newer medium SUV rivals thanks to multiple facelifts.

The Macan has been continually highlighted by UK motoring outlets as a class-leader, thanks to its refined and comfortable cabin, punchy performance and sleek exterior styling.

If you think this high-riding petrol-powered Porsche is an intriguing proposition, you might have to act quickly, as the next-generation Macan will be an electric vehicle and we expect to see it revealed next year.

The Car Expert Awards 2024