Best performance SUVs of 2022

More and more manufacturers have started offering performance-focused variants of their most popular SUVs. Combining interior practicality with straight-line pace, these ‘hot SUVs’ are proving to be a powerful proposition for adrenaline-hungry buyers.

The first modern performance SUV that set the blueprint for what has become a popular segment of the new car market was the original Porsche Cayenne, launched about 20 years ago. Now it seems that every premium manufacturer not only has range full of SUVs, but models or specifications that specifically prioritise performance over practicality.

This is a new awards category for 2022 with just the winner. We expect this category to expand next year.

Best new performance SUV + Class champion: Range Rover Sport (82%)

Launched a few months after the new flagship Range Rover, the third-generation Range Rover Sport has received a very warm welcome from the UK media, with several publications pointing out that it offers many of the larger Range Rover’s qualities for a cheaper price.

Customers can choose between a wide range of engine options that offer strong performance, including a range-topping V8 petrol option. This sporty SUV currently holds an Expert Rating of 82% – considerably higher than the 73% score held by its predecessor. Land Rover will be also be hoping that the new model is more reliable than the first two generations…

