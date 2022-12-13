Best performance SUVs of 2022

More and more manufacturers have started offering performance-focused variants of their most popular SUVs. Combining interior practicality with straight-line pace, these ‘hot SUVs’ are proving to be a powerful proposition for adrenaline-hungry buyers.
The first modern performance SUV that set the blueprint for what has become a popular segment of the new car market was the original Porsche Cayenne, launched about 20 years ago. Now it seems that every premium manufacturer not only has range full of SUVs, but models or specifications that specifically prioritise performance over practicality.
This is a new awards category for 2022 with just the winner. We expect this category to expand next year.
Best new performance SUV + Class champion: Range Rover Sport (82%)
Launched a few months after the new flagship Range Rover, the third-generation Range Rover Sport has received a very warm welcome from the UK media, with several publications pointing out that it offers many of the larger Range Rover’s qualities for a cheaper price.
Customers can choose between a wide range of engine options that offer strong performance, including a range-topping V8 petrol option. This sporty SUV currently holds an Expert Rating of 82% – considerably higher than the 73% score held by its predecessor. Land Rover will be also be hoping that the new model is more reliable than the first two generations…
Notes on eligibility
To be eligible for our Best New Model or Class Champion titles, there are a couple of requirements in addition to having a top Expert Rating score.
Firstly, the Best New Model must have been launched in the UK between 1 December 2021 and 1 December 2022. That means cars registered and on the road, not just available to order for deliveries starting sometime in 2023.
Secondly, a car must have a current Euro NCAP safety rating of either four or five stars. If a car scores three stars or less, we can’t in good conscience give it an award for being best in class. If a new model has not been tested by Euro NCAP by 1 December 2022, it will not be eligible but we will consider it next year if it has been tested.