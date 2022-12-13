fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Range Rover Sport – Best Performance SUV | The Car Expert Awards 2022
Best Car Awards

Best performance SUVs of 2022

The Range Rover Sport has been crowned The Car Expert's Best Performance SUV of 2022, thanks to its strong performance and plush interior

Sean Rees

More and more manufacturers have started offering performance-focused variants of their most popular SUVs. Combining interior practicality with straight-line pace, these ‘hot SUVs’ are proving to be a powerful proposition for adrenaline-hungry buyers.

The first modern performance SUV that set the blueprint for what has become a popular segment of the new car market was the original Porsche Cayenne, launched about 20 years ago. Now it seems that every premium manufacturer not only has range full of SUVs, but models or specifications that specifically prioritise performance over practicality.

This is a new awards category for 2022 with just the winner. We expect this category to expand next year.

Best new performance SUV + Class champion: Range Rover Sport (82%)

Range Rover Sport – Winner, Best Performance SUV | The Car Expert Awards 2022

Launched a few months after the new flagship Range Rover, the third-generation Range Rover Sport has received a very warm welcome from the UK media, with several publications pointing out that it offers many of the larger Range Rover’s qualities for a cheaper price.

Customers can choose between a wide range of engine options that offer strong performance, including a range-topping V8 petrol option. This sporty SUV currently holds an Expert Rating of 82% – considerably higher than the 73% score held by its predecessor. Land Rover will be also be hoping that the new model is more reliable than the first two generations…

The best new cars of 2022

Notes on eligibility

To be eligible for our Best New Model or Class Champion titles, there are a couple of requirements in addition to having a top Expert Rating score.

Firstly, the Best New Model must have been launched in the UK between 1 December 2021 and 1 December 2022. That means cars registered and on the road, not just available to order for deliveries starting sometime in 2023.

Secondly, a car must have a current Euro NCAP safety rating of either four or five stars. If a car scores three stars or less, we can’t in good conscience give it an award for being best in class. If a new model has not been tested by Euro NCAP by 1 December 2022, it will not be eligible but we will consider it next year if it has been tested.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Newspress Awards 2022 v2
The Car Expert wins Best Automotive Website 2022
The Newspress Awards recognise the stars of the UK’s automotive journalism and PR industries

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved