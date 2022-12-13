Best small SUVs of 2022

The small SUV/crossover segment is one of the fastest-growing areas of the new car market, and is taking sales from both small and medium cars.

Like the small car segment, SUVs and crossovers are growing ever-larger, which is great for rear passengers but not so good for trying to park in congested urban centres. An ever-increasing number of the are electric or plug-in hybrid models as well, although petrol power still dominates. Diesel models, as in most segments, are almost non-existent now.

Our awards recognise both the best new models to have been launched over the last 12 months, but also the best overall cars in each category – because newest doesn’t always mean best.

Best new small SUV + Class champion, electric: Kia Niro EV (76%)

The new Kia Niro EV has proven to be a brilliant evolution of its highly regarded predecessor, the e-Niro, which has earned it this year’s award for Best New Small SUV. With an Expert Rating of 77%, the Niro’s improved boot capacity, generous levels of equipment, and intuitive infotainment system are the real standout features for reviewers.

In addition, the competitive 285-mile driving range with a competitive 210hp of performance puts the Niro EV at the top of the small SUV segment. The price has jumped over the old e-Niro, but the quality of the Niro EV has improved by just as much.

Class champion, petrol/diesel: Ford Puma (76%)

One of the best-selling SUVs throughout 2022, the Ford Puma has proved to be a popular choice for British buyers this year, and has received plenty of praise from UK reviewers since it first arrived on UK roads in 2020. Commended for its outstanding driving experience and surprising practicality, this petrol mild-hybrid SUV currently holds an Expert Rating of 76%.

The Puma has also played a part in killing off the very car upon which it’s based, the Ford Fiesta, with Ford very much prioritising the small SUV over its long-standing supermini.

As part of its last batch of 2022 assessments, Euro NCAP reassessed the Ford Puma, downgrading it to a four-star safety rating from its previous five-star score.

The best new cars of 2022