Best SUVs for families to lease

This article is brought to you by

When it comes to reliable family vehicles, SUVs still take the crown. Family life is busy enough without having to worry about your car when all you need is something that looks good, can cart around your family, and is affordable to run.

We’ve done the hard work for you and hand-picked our top five family-friendly SUVs to lease, so you can spend more time with your family and less time faffing on the internet.

Peugeot 2008

Featuring the same kit as the popular 208 hatch, but with chunkier tyres and a raised driving position, it’s prepared to tackle everything life throws at you. The Peugeot 2008 feels luxe with its bold interior design, eye-catching styling, and touchscreen displays, but a monthly lease makes it an affordable family SUV. With plenty of space for a growing family, a generous boot, and plenty of kit even on entry-level models, the Peugeot 2008 is a fantastic family vehicle.

Nissan Qashqai

One of the first crossovers to take the world by storm, the Nissan Qashqai remains one of the best SUVs. It’s spacious enough for five adults, and the boot will handle family life with ease. But it’s not just big on space – Nissan are safety-focused, and even entry-level models include features like autonomous emergency braking and blind spot assist. If you’re after a practical, well-rounded family car, the Qashqai is worth some serious consideration.

Skoda Karoq

If you’re after an SUV lease that won’t break the bank, the Skoda Karoq is a fantastic choice. Though it won’t win for being the best-looking SUV in town, it’s solid and sensible with a minimalist interior and simple infotainment system. But it’s behind the rear seats where the Karoq really shines. The boot is not just big, but if you add the ‘varioflex’ rear seats, it’s customisable too. Slide the seats forward, take the seats out; if you need space, this is the Skoda lease deal for you.

Volvo XC40

Smart, stylish, and solid, Volvo’s smallest SUV is one of its best. The Volvo XC40 is spacious and durable, with a large boot and clever interior storage for all those bits that make their way into the car – and never leave. When it comes to Volvo leasing, there’s never any scrimping on safety. The XC40 has a five-star Euro NCAP score and plenty of kit included as standard. If you’re after a car that’ll not only keep up with family life but help keep you safe while it’s at it, a Volvo XC40 lease is a fantastic choice.

Mercedes-Benz GLC

An upmarket family SUV, if you’re looking for your next Mercedes lease, the GLC wins top marks in styling, practicality, and overall enjoyability. And with a luxurious interior and space for the whole family plus the dog, several suitcases, and your golf clubs, the Mercedes-Benz GLC doesn’t scrimp on space or premium experience. With little to dislike, a Mercedes-Benz GLC lease should be high on your shortlist.

Carparison’s best car lease deals can suit your every need. Contact their leasing experts at www.carparisonleasing.co.uk for more information.