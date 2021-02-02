The best websites for selling your car

Selling your car used to be a pain. You could take it to a dealer who would be most interested in you trading it in against one of their cars for sale. They would also aim to have you accept as low a value as possible, to ensure they could turn a good profit when they put the car on their used forecourt.

You could advertise it in the local paper or a sales weekly such as Exchange & Mart, and then steel yourself for timewasting phone calls from buyers trying to knock you down to a ridiculously low price. Or you could park the car outside your house with a ‘For Sale’ notice in the windscreen and hope for a buyer to magically appear.

The internet has changed all that. Today there are a host of ways to sell your car online, all of which market it to a much wider audience than the traditional methods ever could (potentially right across the world!).

The various online options also allow you to be as involved with the sale as you wish – from dealing directly with buyers to simply spending a few minutes entering details on a website, accepting a payment from a specialist car buying firm and having them collect the car from your home.

So among all these sites, which are the best? Well that depends on what you want to achieve.

Selling your car to a car buying service

Specialist car buying services have become very popular in recent years. They make selling your car simple and convenient, which is great for getting rid of your car quickly. They’re also great if you don’t like the idea of haggling over the price of your pride and joy, or you’re worried about strangers coming to your house.

Using an online offer site usually won’t get you as much money as selling the car yourself directly to the end buyer, whether online or in person. Just as with trading the car in at a dealer, any business putting in an online offer needs to make a profit by selling the car on to someone else.

Selling your car via a traditional ad

If you’re comfortable with the business of haggling over a price, you may do better by selling your car directly to a buyer through an ad site like Auto Trader or Gumtree. But beware – when you do this you must follow the golden rules about selling a used car to ensure you don’t end up getting ripped off, or worse.

Chief among these is the payment – site like Gumtree or Auto Trader merely bring you and the seller together and leave it to the pair of you to sort out the actual sale and payment.

Many sellers are wary of handing their bank details to buyers but you should be even more wary about accepting cash – since car dealers stopped accepting cash payments for sales private sellers have become a prime target for money launderers. Have a look at our feature to ensure you don’t get left with no car and a load of useless fake money…

So, let’s look through some of the best websites for selling your car.

Motorway*

URL: motorway.co.uk

Motorway is one of the most effective and quickest ways to sell your car to a dealer. You simply enter the car’s registration and mileage and your contact details, press a button and within seconds the offers come in. You can then choose the one to go with and either make a delivery appointment at a local drop-off centre or arrange a free collection. Once the car is handed over the money is transferred into your bank account on the same day.

Motorway works out offers based on your location, and works with many of the major car buying sites now on the internet. It also includes scrap merchants and recyclers for those wanting to dispose of a non-runner.

Of course, all offers on any online site are subject to seeing the car in the metal so bear that in mind when looking at the prices being offered. Motorway surveys all owners who sell through the site to find out what they were finally paid for their car, and also collects final selling prices from the car buying companies it works with. This data is then used to make the valuations of cars entered into the site more accurate, described as the ‘TruePrice’.

We Buy Any Car

URL: webuyanycar.com

We Buy Any Car is the best-known online car buying site, mainly due to its radio and TV advertising featuring Philip Schofield. The service proudly boasts a 4.5 out of 5 TrustPilot rating from more than 80,000 customer reviews.

Like Motorway, you enter your car’s registration and mileage into the site to start the ball rolling. It also asks for the number of previous owners and whether the car has a full service history, which is factored into the offer price.

There is no free car collection service so you have to take it to the nearest WBAC outlet, which in this author’s case is about 30 miles away. The final price offered is subject to a personal inspection one you get to the outlet, so bear that in mind. We have had several reports of readers unhappy with the amout of money knocked off the online offer price for minor cosmetic issues.

This service also charges a transaction fee, from £49.99 for cars valued between £100 and £3,999 to £74.99 for cars valued at £5,000 or more. You get your money within four working days, unless you are willing to pay another fee, £24.75 for next working day or £29.75 for within 30 minutes of dropping off the car.

These little things can add up to a fair chunk of money, especially if you have to make arrangements to get home again once you’ve handed over your car. If your car isn’t worth that much to begin with or is looking a bit battered, you could be losing a fair proportion of the inital offer price by the time it all shakes out.

Auto Trader

URL: autotrader.co.uk

Once known as the magazine everyone bought when looking for a used car, Auto Trader is now an online-only service, but one that is still very widely used. Anyone looking for a used car online will generally check Auto Trader first, while scanning the site is a daily task for used car managers at dealerships. So use this site and you are putting your car in front of a potentially big audience.

Auto Trader is principally an advertising service, providing you with a means to get your car in front of potential buyers. Like eBay and others, it leaves the mechanics of the sale – such as viewing and payment – for you to sort with the buyer. However the site does offer some of the most comprehensive advice to help you, with pages of information on preparing your car, creating your advert, taking payment and avoiding potential scammers.

All this costs, of course. There are four levels of fees for putting your car on the site, from a basic ad for two weeks at £36.95 up to an ‘Ultimate’ level at £74.95 that keeps the car on the site until it’s sold, and allows you to include 20 photos and even a YouTube video of your car.

Auto Trader also offers a car offer service similar to Motorway or webuyanycar, but it’s not available everywhere – when we tried, the computer said no to a mid-Wales location but worked fine in south-east England. The valuation feature asks lots of questions about the car’s condition, which we found produced the highest value of all the sites we checked. However, once again it comes down to what the final offer is once an assessor physically views your car.

eBay Motors

URL: ebay.co.uk/motors

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last 20 years, you’re probably familiar with eBay. The vehicle section, eBay Motors, works much the same way as the rest of the site for selling your old stuff – you post details of your car with a picture and can then set an auction over a length of time you choose. you can set a starting bid price and reserve price if you wish, or you can set a ‘buy it now’ price which allows a buyer to secure the car immediately.

eBay takes care of one major headache – payment – so you do know you will get the money before you release the car, but again arranging viewing and collection is between you and the buyer. And there is a fee to pay – a minimum of £15 to list the car (with extras such as Buy it Now increasing the fee) and then a ‘final value fee’ of 1% of the price paid, up to a maximum of £45.

While all online selling takes some risk as to who you are really dealing with, eBay does give you some means of checking through its feedback ratings – a high feedback score suggests your buyer is a safe bet. If you sell through eBay, you should ensure you leave feedback on your buyer and encourage them to post feedback on you – it will help the next time you come to sell.

Gumtree

URL: gumtree.com

When it comes to general sales sites, it might seem obvious to go straight to eBay. But the more recently launched Gumtree has a major advantage over its better-known big brother (Gumtree is owned by eBay) – its ads are free to private sellers both at first listing and if/when the car is sold. Fees are only payable if you boost your ad with extra features. For lower-priced cars, which is the majority of car sold on Gumtree, that can be a significant advantage.

Creating your ad is simple – entering a registration brings up the vehicle’s make, model and transmission while the site offers advice on how to put the rest of your ad together, adding photos and such, as well as a video guide to preparing your car for sale. There’s also specialist advice on selling a van, motorcycle or motor caravan.

Gumtree also has a deal with vehicle data specialist HPI Check – every car on the site is provided with a basic vehicle history check and, if it passes, a note appears next to the ad confirming the car has not been reported stolen, written off, scrapped or exported.

There is one potential disadvantage compared to eBay – Gumtree has no online payment facility, it merely brings buyers and sellers together in similar fashion to the likes of Auto Trader. So if you find a buyer for your car, you then have to conduct all the negotiation and money changing directly with them, just as if you were selling to someone who has spotted a For Sale sign on your driveway – with all the usual caveats of ensuring your buyer is who they say they are…

Car Converter/Car TakeBack





These are two sites where you can go if you have a car you simply want rid of – they specialise in buying cars that are either significantly damaged or fit only for the scrap yard. As a result, they will make offers when many of the other car buying sites won’t.

Prices are generally competitive for this end of the market – you won’t get much money for your car, but you are likely to get a better price here than from your local recycling centre or scrap merchant. Both firms will also collect cars right across the UK – so if your car is damaged or an MOT failure, you won’t even have to drive it to the scrapyard…

*Motorway is a commercial partner of The Car Expert. If you click on one of the links above and end up selling your car through Motorway, we may receive a commission. This does not affect the price you receive for the car.