‘Black Arrow’ signals end of Rolls-Royce Wraith production

Rolls-Royce has unveiled its final collection of 'Black Badge' Wraith models, which marks the end of the coupé's decade-long production cycle

Sean Rees

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the final special collection of models in its Wraith ‘Black Badge’ range, which the brand says marks the end of the luxury V12 coupé’s decade-long production cycle.

Called the ‘Black Arrow’, this special model design is limited to just 12 examples worldwide and is the last V12-powered Rolls-Royce model to ever go into production.

Featuring a two-tone colour gradient that fades from silver in the front to black in the rear, the Black Arrow’s exterior looks are inspired by the Rolls-Royce Thunderbolt which set world land speed records in the 1930s.

Yellow bumper inserts and alloy wheel pinstripes are matched by yellow leather upholstery and yellow accents on the steering wheel, dashboard, air vents and clock bezel in the cabin. The door panels are finished with an open-pore black wood, an irregular surface that mimics the Bonneville Salt Flats that the Thunderbolt broke records on nearly 90 years ago.

Aluminium etchings of the Thunderbolt’s V12 design feature on the passenger side of the dashboard, and ‘arrow’ details feature on the car’s headrests and treadplates. The Black Arrow also gets the Rolls-Royce ‘starlight headliner’ treatment, which incorporates over two thousand fibre-optic ‘stars’ on the interior roof.

On sale since 2014, the Rolls-Royce Wraith has been warmly regarded by the British motoring media for almost a decade, praised for its luxurious cabin trim and its refined engine, although consumer-centric publications consistently mention that the Wraith is very expensive to run day-to-day. Now at the end of its lifespan, the high-end coupé currently holds an Expert Rating of 79%.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

