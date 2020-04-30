The BMW 1 Series is a medium-sized five-door hatchback. This model is the third-generation 1 Series, which was launched in the second half of 2019.

Unlike previous models, the latest version is front-wheel drive rather than rear-wheel drive. This has been controversial among BMW enthusiasts, but less so among actual 1 Series customers. Additionally, this generation is only available as a five-door hatchback, with the three-door version being dropped.

The BMW 1 Series has received generally good to very good reviews from the UK motoring media. The more performance-oriented titles have lamented the switch to front-wheel drive, claiming that it has made the car less enjoyable to drive. However, more consumer-oriented titles have been more praiseworthy, highlighting the increased practicality and efficiency of a conventional front-wheel drive layout (which is why every other mid-size hatchback is built that way).

More BMW ratings, reviews, news and features

Body style: Five-door hatchbatck

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £24,475 on-road Launched: Autumn 2019

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The BMW 1 Series is one of the best premium hatchbacks on sale, offering a combination of performance, efficiency and driver thrills.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic 118d Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“The new BMW 1 Series offers strong performance, decent fuel economy and low emissions. The switch to front-wheel drive has, if anything, enhanced the way it drives, the car behaving much like the larger (rear-wheel-drive) 3 Series in day-to-day running.”

Read review Model reviewed: M135i xDrive

Score: 8 / 10

“The boot is 20 litres bigger than before and there’s more leg and elbow room in all four seats, especially those in the rear.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“BMW’s fresh take on the 1 Series formula adopts the more conventional front-wheel drive layout of its rivals, with the goal of improved interior space and practicality. Technology has also been expanded, with increased connectivity and expanded infotainment functionality.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“The move to a transverse engine and front drive makes for radically different proportions, which are taller, shorter of bonnet and much more cabin forwards.”

Read review Model reviewed: 118i M Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“Big improvements in practicality and refinement serve BMW’s bottom-rung model well on UK roads, and the loss of a driven rear axle is nothing to mourn.”

Read review Model reviewed: M135i

Score: 8 / 10

“As a fast and capable four-wheel-drive hot hatch, the M135i is rather good.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It may be a big departure over what’s come before, but the new 2020 BMW 1 Series has come through its rebirth relatively unscathed. It may not be rear-wheel drive, but most customers will barely know. Practicality has also improved, as has the level of tech on offer.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“There was a lot of concern when BMW announced that the new 1 Series will no longer be rear-wheel-drive, but the move makes perfect sense as it increases the car’s interior space and boot room which is crucial with a small family hatchback.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The front-wheel drive BMW 1 Series is great to drive and now has more space, making it a great all-rounder”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new BMW 1 Series is more practical than before and gets more tech, but the fact that it’s no longer rear-wheel-drive might upset those who loved the way the old car drove.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual 116d Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“The new BMW 1 Series addresses the weaknesses of the previous car, particularly the packaging, and maintains the driving enjoyment despite changing to front drive.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: M135i xDrive

Score: 7 / 10

“BMW’s latest hot hatch is a good car, but no longer a unique one, and misses the mark for pure fun.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The 2020 BMW 1 Series shares a platform with the X1, X2 and Mini Countryman – meaning, for the first time ever, standard models are now front-wheel drive. This brings it in line with rivals, and offers more space inside – especially in the rear seats and boot.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“BMW’s smallest model is a great hatch pick”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol automatic 118i M Sport

“BMW’s all-new 1 Series adds style and pace but loses its rear-wheel-drive USP.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol automatic 118i M Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“Moving to front-wheel drive has made the BMW 1 Series feel more conventional, which has both benefits and downsides. It still isn’t practical enough, but there is at least more room than you got before, and combined with its blend of upmarket tech, unshakeable handling and peppy, frugal engines, that makes it a solid effort – if not a class-leading one.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic 118d

Score: 8 / 10

“BMW’s experience with the Mini and the Active Tourer has paid dividends in the development of the new front-wheel-drive 1 Series. It isn’t the greatest looking thing and the huge grille is awful, but the driving experience of the middle-ranking diesel is first rate; it also rides well and is economical.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“BMW’s switch from RWD to FWD for the new hatch is no bad thing. This new BMW 1 Series is a good car from the bottom up.”

Read review Model reviewed: M135i xDrive

“It’s a ceaselessly competent all-rounder, which sounds like a brush-off. It’s also fun when you really shake its tree. Which matters. It goes toe-to-toe with its rivals.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“In the ultra-competitive arena of the premium family car, the BMW 1 Series is the best of the lot. It delivers a fantastic blend of driver appeal and ride comfort, along with decent practicality, a top-notch interior and a brilliant infotainment system.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.1 / 10

“The BMW 1 Series may be less distinctive to look at and drive than it once was, but it’s been improved in almost every respect, and is now a more serious family car proposition than ever before. Keen drivers may resent that the new model is front-wheel-drive, but it remains great fun from behind the wheel.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: October 2019 83% ADULT OCCUPANT 87% CHILD OCCUPANT 76% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 72% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The BMW 1 Series has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW 1 Series has received

2020

Fleet World Awards – Best Lower Medium Fleet Car

Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best Premium Lower Medium Car

Similar cars If you’re interested in the BMW 1 Series, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Audi A3 | Infiniti Q30 | Lexus CT | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Volkswagen Golf

More BMW ratings, reviews, news and features