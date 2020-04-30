Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

81 %
BMW 1 Series (2019 onwards) Expert Rating

BMW 1 Series

(2019 - present)

The BMW 1 Series is a medium-sized five-door hatchback. This model is the third-generation 1 Series, which was launched in the second half of 2019.

Unlike previous models, the latest version is front-wheel drive rather than rear-wheel drive. This has been controversial among BMW enthusiasts, but less so among actual 1 Series customers. Additionally, this generation is only available as a five-door hatchback, with the three-door version being dropped.

The BMW 1 Series has received generally good to very good reviews from the UK motoring media. The more performance-oriented titles have lamented the switch to front-wheel drive, claiming that it has made the car less enjoyable to drive. However, more consumer-oriented titles have been more praiseworthy, highlighting the increased practicality and efficiency of a conventional front-wheel drive layout (which is why every other mid-size hatchback is built that way).

Body style: Five-door hatchbatck
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £24,475 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2019
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

  • BMW 1 Series (2019 onwards) - front
  • BMW 1 Series (2019 onwards) - rear
  • BMW 1 Series (2019 onwards) - interior and dashboard

Auto Express

Auto Trader

Autocar

Car

Car Keys

Carbuyer

Carwow

Company Car Today

Evo

Honest John

Parkers

The Sun

The Telegraph

Top Gear

What Car?

Which?

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: October 2019

83%

ADULT OCCUPANT

87%

CHILD OCCUPANT

76%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

72%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

The BMW 1 Series has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

2020

  • Fleet World Awards – Best Lower Medium Fleet Car
  • Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best Premium Lower Medium Car

Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Audi A3 | Infiniti Q30 | Lexus CT | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Volkswagen Golf

