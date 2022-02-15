Summary

Launched back in 2014, the first-generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer was the German brand’s first people carrier model. Now off sale, the second generation of this MPV is set to arrive in 2022.

Available as a petrol or diesel model, entry-level versions of the 2 Series Active Tourer did provide direct competition to the Volkswagen Touran MPV, while higher-spec variants, including a range-topping plug-in hybrid model, rivalled more premium alternatives like the Mercedes-Benz B-Class.

While the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer was strictly a five-seater, a seven-seat extended version, called the 2 Series Gran Tourer, arrived in 2015.

The Active Tourer was highly regarded by the British media during its seven-year tenure, Car Keys summarising in its review that this MPV continued “to prove that committing to an MPV doesn’t have to sacrifice a good driving experience, a premium image and a high-quality interior.”

A facelift in Autumn 2018 further improved the Active Tourer’s reputation, gaining an infotainment system that What Car? says was the best in its class.

While providing one of the most premium offerings in the MPV segment, the 2 Series Active Tourer was, as Auto Trader describes “undeniably pricey”, particularly towards the top end of the range.

The ride comfort of the Active Tourer was also criticised by a number of UK reviewers, as well as the fuel economy of the plug-in hybrid version.

No longer in production, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer holds an Expert Rating of 65%, based on 22 reviews published by UK media sources.

2 Series Active Tourer highlights Plenty of practical cabin space

Impressive list of on-board tech features

Class-leading interior trim quality

Intuitive infotainment

Strong engine performance and driving dynamics 2 Series Active Tourer lowlights Expensive, particularly range-topping models

Not as fun to drive as other models in the 2 Series range

Diesel engine can get noisy

Chunky front pillars reduce visibility

Dated exterior looks

Key specifications

Body style: Compact MPV

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price when new: From £25,495 on-road Launched: Autumn 2014

Last updated: Autumn 2018

Ended production: Summer 2021

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert + “This car rides like a BMW, performs like a BMW and can be specified with all the technology familiar to BMW owners, right up to such niceties as a head-up display. It is just a BMW with rather a lot of practicality.”

Read review Auto Express + Score: 7 / 10

“The Active Tourer’s handling lacks the ultimate engagement for sporty drivers, but it’s still significantly better to drive than most rivals.”

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 7 / 10

“It’s reasonably practical, good to drive, high in quality, and its desirability and efficiency helps makes it a sound financial proposition, despite being undeniably pricey. A worthy contender for your money if you don’t want to follow the crowd into SUV ownership.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“But the truth is that only the B-Class really offers the combination of desirability and practicality that the Active Tourer seeks to emulate – and on performance, refinement, economy and balanced ride comfort and handling dynamism, the BMW beats the Mercedes resoundingly.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Active Tourer’s nip-and-tuck isn’t going to make national newspaper headlines. The tweaks are minor really, aimed at broadening the AT’s already strong appeal rather than changing the game in any demonstrable way. It’s still a highly practical, cleverly designed product, though.”

Read review Score: 8 / 10

“With the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, it looks as if BMW has not only managed to reinvent the minivan, but also lifted it to a more upscale and profitable basis.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 2021

Score: 8 / 10

“The 2 Series Active Tourer continues to prove that committing to an MPV doesn’t have to sacrifice a good driving experience, a premium image and a high-quality interior.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.8 / 10

“Once the Active Tourer’s many attributes are counted, its higher price starts to look more reasonable. Ultimately, less stylish rivals such as the Citroen e-Berlingo and Peugeot e-Rifter do offer more for your money, but they lack the premium image and driving experience of the BMW.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer has (just about) room for five people and a high quality interior. You’ll pay for that premium feel, though.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: 220i Active Tourer

Score: 8 / 10

“It is almost certainly the most premium offering in this segment with styling that does its best with the MPV brief, good driving dynamics, excellent build quality and a fantastic new engine.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Yet this BMW isn’t just a one trick pony. It’s also spacious enough for families, practical with a big boot and comfortable too. A pretty attractive package then. Apart from the looks that is.”

Read review Honest John + Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer feels every bit as plush as a larger car like the 3 Series, plus it offers great driving dynamics and plenty of technology.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“A charmless people carrier that’s not a true BMW, although it is roomy, practical and reasonably entertaining to drive.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“Don’t overlook this excellent small MPV – it’s a good steer…”

Read review The Sun + “For families who cannot bear an MPV with an ordinary badge who are prepared to sacrifice ultimate versatility then it’s a fine choice.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Score: 8 / 10

“I came down from the mountain a converted man. The BMW 2-series Active Tourer gets my vote.”

Read review The Telegraph + Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 2-series Active Tourer is perhaps its most useful. The car’s high-quality feel, excellent fuel economy and versatile interior make it easy to recommend.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview (Active and Grand Tourer models)

Score: 6 / 10

“Cosier and more expensive than rivals, but appealing badge and quality.”

Read review “The BMW 2-series Active Tourer closely approaches the dynamics of an actual car.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is a spacious MPV with a robust high-quality interior that includes the best infotainment system in the class. It’s good to drive, too, with a broad range of impressive engines and decent plug-in hybrid option.”

Read review Which? + “A fine-handling, upmarket MPV.”

Read review Model reviewed: plug-in hybrid

“The hybrid version of the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer loses none of the standard model’s practicality. Nor does it compromise on its fun-to-drive nature, and it comes with four-wheel drive as standard. However, fuel consumption is disappointing for a hybrid and the purchase price is very high.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2014 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2020 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production life.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer has received

2018 Honest John Awards – Best MPV 2015 Red Dot Awards – Red Dot Design Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer | Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer | Ford S-Max | Mercedes-Benz B-Class | Volkswagen Touran

Buy a used BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

If you’re looking for a used 2 Series Active Tourer, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car or a competitive finance deal

Buy a car online from your sofa.

We’ll deliver it. Find out more We only have the best used cars for sale from selected dealers. Find out more

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

We Finance Any Car provides an alternative to dealer finance. Find out more Motorly provides an alternative to dealer finance. Find out more

Related posts