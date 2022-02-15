fbpx

Expert Rating

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (2014 – 2021)

65%
Summary

Launched back in 2014, the first-generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer was the German brand’s first people carrier model. Now off sale, the second generation of this MPV is set to arrive in 2022.

Available as a petrol or diesel model, entry-level versions of the 2 Series Active Tourer did provide direct competition to the Volkswagen Touran MPV, while higher-spec variants, including a range-topping plug-in hybrid model, rivalled more premium alternatives like the Mercedes-Benz B-Class.

While the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer was strictly a five-seater, a seven-seat extended version, called the 2 Series Gran Tourer, arrived in 2015.

The Active Tourer was highly regarded by the British media during its seven-year tenure, Car Keys summarising in its review that this MPV continued “to prove that committing to an MPV doesn’t have to sacrifice a good driving experience, a premium image and a high-quality interior.”

A facelift in Autumn 2018 further improved the Active Tourer’s reputation, gaining an infotainment system that What Car? says was the best in its class.

While providing one of the most premium offerings in the MPV segment, the 2 Series Active Tourer was, as Auto Trader describes “undeniably pricey”, particularly towards the top end of the range.

The ride comfort of the Active Tourer was also criticised by a number of UK reviewers, as well as the fuel economy of the plug-in hybrid version.

No longer in production, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer holds an Expert Rating of 65%, based on 22 reviews published by UK media sources.

2 Series Active Tourer highlights

  • Plenty of practical cabin space
  • Impressive list of on-board tech features
  • Class-leading interior trim quality
  • Intuitive infotainment
  • Strong engine performance and driving dynamics

2 Series Active Tourer lowlights

  • Expensive, particularly range-topping models
  • Not as fun to drive as other models in the 2 Series range
  • Diesel engine can get noisy
  • Chunky front pillars reduce visibility
  • Dated exterior looks

Key specifications

Body style: Compact MPV
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price when new: From £25,495 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2014
Last updated: Autumn 2018
Ended production: Summer 2021

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2014 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2020 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production life.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer has received

2018

  • Honest John Awards – Best MPV

2015

  • Red Dot Awards – Red Dot Design Award

