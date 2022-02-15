Summary
Launched back in 2014, the first-generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer was the German brand’s first people carrier model. Now off sale, the second generation of this MPV is set to arrive in 2022.
Available as a petrol or diesel model, entry-level versions of the 2 Series Active Tourer did provide direct competition to the Volkswagen Touran MPV, while higher-spec variants, including a range-topping plug-in hybrid model, rivalled more premium alternatives like the Mercedes-Benz B-Class.
While the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer was strictly a five-seater, a seven-seat extended version, called the 2 Series Gran Tourer, arrived in 2015.
The Active Tourer was highly regarded by the British media during its seven-year tenure, Car Keys summarising in its review that this MPV continued “to prove that committing to an MPV doesn’t have to sacrifice a good driving experience, a premium image and a high-quality interior.”
A facelift in Autumn 2018 further improved the Active Tourer’s reputation, gaining an infotainment system that What Car? says was the best in its class.
While providing one of the most premium offerings in the MPV segment, the 2 Series Active Tourer was, as Auto Trader describes “undeniably pricey”, particularly towards the top end of the range.
The ride comfort of the Active Tourer was also criticised by a number of UK reviewers, as well as the fuel economy of the plug-in hybrid version.
No longer in production, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer holds an Expert Rating of 65%, based on 22 reviews published by UK media sources.
2 Series Active Tourer highlights
- Plenty of practical cabin space
- Impressive list of on-board tech features
- Class-leading interior trim quality
- Intuitive infotainment
- Strong engine performance and driving dynamics
2 Series Active Tourer lowlights
- Expensive, particularly range-topping models
- Not as fun to drive as other models in the 2 Series range
- Diesel engine can get noisy
- Chunky front pillars reduce visibility
- Dated exterior looks
Key specifications
Body style: Compact MPV
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price when new: From £25,495 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2014
Last updated: Autumn 2018
Ended production: Summer 2021
Media reviews
The Car Expert
“This car rides like a BMW, performs like a BMW and can be specified with all the technology familiar to BMW owners, right up to such niceties as a head-up display. It is just a BMW with rather a lot of practicality.”
Auto Express
Score: 7 / 10
“The Active Tourer’s handling lacks the ultimate engagement for sporty drivers, but it’s still significantly better to drive than most rivals.”
Auto Trader
Score: 7 / 10
“It’s reasonably practical, good to drive, high in quality, and its desirability and efficiency helps makes it a sound financial proposition, despite being undeniably pricey. A worthy contender for your money if you don’t want to follow the crowd into SUV ownership.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“But the truth is that only the B-Class really offers the combination of desirability and practicality that the Active Tourer seeks to emulate – and on performance, refinement, economy and balanced ride comfort and handling dynamism, the BMW beats the Mercedes resoundingly.”
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Active Tourer’s nip-and-tuck isn’t going to make national newspaper headlines. The tweaks are minor really, aimed at broadening the AT’s already strong appeal rather than changing the game in any demonstrable way. It’s still a highly practical, cleverly designed product, though.”
Score: 8 / 10
“With the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, it looks as if BMW has not only managed to reinvent the minivan, but also lifted it to a more upscale and profitable basis.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 2021
Score: 8 / 10
“The 2 Series Active Tourer continues to prove that committing to an MPV doesn’t have to sacrifice a good driving experience, a premium image and a high-quality interior.”
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6.8 / 10
“Once the Active Tourer’s many attributes are counted, its higher price starts to look more reasonable. Ultimately, less stylish rivals such as the Citroen e-Berlingo and Peugeot e-Rifter do offer more for your money, but they lack the premium image and driving experience of the BMW.”
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer has (just about) room for five people and a high quality interior. You’ll pay for that premium feel, though.”
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 220i Active Tourer
Score: 8 / 10
“It is almost certainly the most premium offering in this segment with styling that does its best with the MPV brief, good driving dynamics, excellent build quality and a fantastic new engine.”
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Yet this BMW isn’t just a one trick pony. It’s also spacious enough for families, practical with a big boot and comfortable too. A pretty attractive package then. Apart from the looks that is.”
Honest John
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer feels every bit as plush as a larger car like the 3 Series, plus it offers great driving dynamics and plenty of technology.”
Motoring Research
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“A charmless people carrier that’s not a true BMW, although it is roomy, practical and reasonably entertaining to drive.”
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.6 / 10
“Don’t overlook this excellent small MPV – it’s a good steer…”
The Sun
“For families who cannot bear an MPV with an ordinary badge who are prepared to sacrifice ultimate versatility then it’s a fine choice.”
The Sunday Times
Score: 8 / 10
“I came down from the mountain a converted man. The BMW 2-series Active Tourer gets my vote.”
The Telegraph
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW 2-series Active Tourer is perhaps its most useful. The car’s high-quality feel, excellent fuel economy and versatile interior make it easy to recommend.”
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview (Active and Grand Tourer models)
Score: 6 / 10
“Cosier and more expensive than rivals, but appealing badge and quality.”
“The BMW 2-series Active Tourer closely approaches the dynamics of an actual car.”
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is a spacious MPV with a robust high-quality interior that includes the best infotainment system in the class. It’s good to drive, too, with a broad range of impressive engines and decent plug-in hybrid option.”
Which?
“A fine-handling, upmarket MPV.”
Model reviewed: plug-in hybrid
“The hybrid version of the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer loses none of the standard model’s practicality. Nor does it compromise on its fun-to-drive nature, and it comes with four-wheel drive as standard. However, fuel consumption is disappointing for a hybrid and the purchase price is very high.”
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2014 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2020 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production life.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer has received
2018
- Honest John Awards – Best MPV
2015
- Red Dot Awards – Red Dot Design Award
