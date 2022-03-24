fbpx

Expert Rating

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

Expert Rating

70%
Summary

Now in its second generation, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is a mid-sized people carrier built on the same platform as the BMW 1 Series hatchback and BMW X1 SUV.

Arriving on UK roads in Spring 2022, the 2 Series Active Tourer is initially available with a range of petrol and diesel engine options – a plug-in hybrid powertrain is set to join the range later in 2022. All models are fitted with an automatic gearbox.

Reviewer reaction to the latest iteration of the Active Tourer has been mixed – with review scores ranging from average to exceptional. The majority of the criticism it has received to date is in relation to its exterior styling, which Car calls “very bulbous and round”.

Despite its “chunky disposition”, Honest John comments that the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer drives well, with surprisingly agile handling, although What Car? is not impressed with the “firm” ride comfort. The Active Tourer has received plenty of praise for its interior trim, which Top Gear describes as “roomy and well-appointed”, and its infotainment, which What Car? says is the best in its class.

Many journalists have found the pricing questionable, as there are more spacious people carriers available for far less. Auto Express questions the Active Tourer’s existence entirely, its reviewer puzzled by BMW’s commitment to an people carrier class that is “dwindling in importance”, when the brand already has a wide range of capable SUVs.

Conversely, the Sunday Times asserts that the Active Tourer does appeal to an audience – those who need the practicality of a people carrier without wanting to compromise on cabin quality and performance. “If you prefer to enjoy the finer things in life, including a car that drives with genuine quality, then this BMW is unlikely to disappoint.”

As of March 2022, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer holds an Expert Rating of 70%, based on 14 published reviews from UK media sources. This is a brand new model and we expect to see further UK-based reviews published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

2 Series Active Tourer highlights

  • Plenty of legroom and headroom
  • High quality interior trim
  • Responsive handling by MPV standards
  • Class-leading infotainment

2 Series Active Tourer lowlights

  • Polarising looks
  • Noisy at motorway speeds
  • Other MPVs offer more value-for-money
  • Rather rigid ride comfort

Key specifications

Body style: Compact MPV
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £30,265 on-road

Launched: Spring 2022
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (2022 - present) rear view | Expert Rating
BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (2022 - present) interior view | Expert Rating
BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (2022 - present) boot capacity view | Expert Rating
BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (2022 - present) front view | Expert Rating

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2022, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2022, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën Berlingo | Mercedes-Benz B-Class | Peugeot Rifter | Vauxhall Combo Life | Volkswagen Touran

