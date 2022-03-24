Summary

Now in its second generation, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is a mid-sized people carrier built on the same platform as the BMW 1 Series hatchback and BMW X1 SUV.

Arriving on UK roads in Spring 2022, the 2 Series Active Tourer is initially available with a range of petrol and diesel engine options – a plug-in hybrid powertrain is set to join the range later in 2022. All models are fitted with an automatic gearbox.

Reviewer reaction to the latest iteration of the Active Tourer has been mixed – with review scores ranging from average to exceptional. The majority of the criticism it has received to date is in relation to its exterior styling, which Car calls “very bulbous and round”.

Despite its “chunky disposition”, Honest John comments that the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer drives well, with surprisingly agile handling, although What Car? is not impressed with the “firm” ride comfort. The Active Tourer has received plenty of praise for its interior trim, which Top Gear describes as “roomy and well-appointed”, and its infotainment, which What Car? says is the best in its class.

Many journalists have found the pricing questionable, as there are more spacious people carriers available for far less. Auto Express questions the Active Tourer’s existence entirely, its reviewer puzzled by BMW’s commitment to an people carrier class that is “dwindling in importance”, when the brand already has a wide range of capable SUVs.

Conversely, the Sunday Times asserts that the Active Tourer does appeal to an audience – those who need the practicality of a people carrier without wanting to compromise on cabin quality and performance. “If you prefer to enjoy the finer things in life, including a car that drives with genuine quality, then this BMW is unlikely to disappoint.”

As of March 2022, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer holds an Expert Rating of 70%, based on 14 published reviews from UK media sources. This is a brand new model and we expect to see further UK-based reviews published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

2 Series Active Tourer highlights Plenty of legroom and headroom

High quality interior trim

Responsive handling by MPV standards

Class-leading infotainment 2 Series Active Tourer lowlights Polarising looks

Noisy at motorway speeds

Other MPVs offer more value-for-money

Rather rigid ride comfort

Key specifications

Body style: Compact MPV

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £30,265 on-road Launched: Spring 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol automatic 220i Luxury

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s interesting to see BMW commit to a class dwindling in importance with a car so thoroughly new, and the 2 Series Active Tourer feels more complete than the Mercedes B-Class. We like the space inside, the quality, and the mild-hybrid tech is executed well.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“If you thought SUVs and crossovers had killed off the traditional MPV or people carrier BMW begs to differ, the 2 Series Active Tourer putting practicality before style with a tall, space-efficient hatchback packed with family-friendly features.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Mildly divisive front-driven MPV returns in second-generation form; more convincing than before, with solid performance, outstanding usability and practical family appeal.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“It manages to be misshapen in a completely different way to its big brother, the iX. Where that has too many angles the Active Tourer has too few. It’s very bulbous and round. Things are improved with large wheels and a metal, rather than blacked out grille but even then, it’s still a bit blobby.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: xDrive Active Tourer plug-in hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“This plug-in hybrid 2 Series Active Tourer will no doubt appeal to a lot of drivers. It’s spacious, well made and efficient, but it’s also impressively fast – and will leave a lot of motorists surprised at just how quickly it can get away from the line.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic 223i M Sport

Score: 9 / 10

“Among BMW’s range of saloons and SUVs, the 2 Series Active Tourer makes a refreshing change. Standing out with its versatile cabin, it continues to offer the brand’s trademark sporty driving experience and upmarket interior. It’s a very appealing option, and combined with a great mix of engines, it ticks plenty of boxes.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“As an alternative to an SUV, it’s a very appealing option, and combined with a great mix of engines – which will only improve when the plug-in hybrid arrives – it ticks plenty of boxes for buyers.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The latest BMW 2 Series Active Tourer hides the latest technology under familiar styling”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“While BMW and MPV might not sound like a natural fit, the new 2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is one of the best family MPVs you can buy. It’s bang up to date, with plenty of new tech, including BMW’s latest generation iDrive interface, while the plug-in hybrid model delivers a remarkable electric-only range of 49 miles.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer ain’t no looker, but it is a very practical family car that drives way better than its chunky disposition would have you believe. Throw in BMW quality and superb infotainment, and this is one of the best reasons you’ll find not to buy an SUV.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The elephant in the room is the styling. Its tall shape is great for headroom and sitting in, but it doesn’t lend itself to a desirable silhouette. BMW’s continued use of the MPV shape is a win for sensibility in the face of the SUVs pretty much taking over this segment.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s likely that you will be impressed by the interior and array of in-car tech that makes this family car feel ultra-modern. On a practical level it serves a purpose, though there are more capacious cars available with smaller price tags. But if you prefer to enjoy the finer things in life, including a car that drives with genuine quality, then this BMW is unlikely to disappoint.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Still feels like the odd one out in the BMW family. Roomy and well-appointed, but doesn’t drive well enough or offer clever solutions for family motoring.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is a spacious MPV with a robust, high-quality interior that includes the best infotainment system in the class. What’s more, it’s good to drive, offers impressive engines and has a pair of promising plug-in hybrid options on the way.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2022, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2022, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën Berlingo | Mercedes-Benz B-Class | Peugeot Rifter | Vauxhall Combo Life | Volkswagen Touran

