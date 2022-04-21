fbpx

Expert Rating

BMW 2 Series Coupé

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

78%

Expert Rating

BMW 2 Series Coupé

(2022 - present)

    BMW 2 Series Coupé (2022 onwards) – Expert Rating

    Summary

    The BMW 2 Series Coupé is a compact 2+2 that is now in its second generation. Launched in early 2022, the new 2 Series Coupé uses the same engines, transmissions, and suspension as the larger 3 Series and 4 Series models.

    The new model is a departure from the original generation, which was based on the BMW 1 Series hatchback. The BMW 2 Series family is a confusing jumble of models – the 2 Series Active Tourer MPV and 2 Series Gran Coupé (which is actually a saloon, not a coupé) are based on the 1 Series hatchback, while this 2 Series Coupé (and presumably a forthcoming convertible version) are built on completely separate underpinnings and are far more performance-oriented in their nature.

    The BMW 2 Series Coupé range consists of three petrol-powered models and one diesel option. It’s expected that a performance-focused M2 model will join the line-up in the future.

    The 2 Series Coupé has received a warm reception from the British media since its arrival – described by What Car? as “a great all-rounder with the driving manners you’d expect from a sporty BMW”. Carbuyer explains that the coupé’s eight-speed automatic gearbox is smooth and responsive, and that its lightweight components and responsive handling makes the 2 Series Coupé “incredibly agile”.

    The 2 Series Coupé has also been praised by the likes of Auto Trader for its “nice balance of performance and real-world running costs”, with the range-topping M240i highlighted as the most potent model in the range. Stepping inside, the 2 Series Coupé shares the same high-quality interior design and dashboard layout as its bigger siblings, and the coupé comes with a slightly larger boot than its predecessor – 390 litres in total.

    That said, many outlets noted that the 2 Series Coupé has cramped rear seating, with rear headroom and legroom that Car says is “predictably dismal”. Like many new BMW models, the exterior styling is also divisive, called “fresh and modern” by Auto Express, but labelled as “really unpretty” by the Sunday Times.

    As of April 2022, the BMW 2 Series Coupé holds an Expert Rating of 78%, based on 16 reviews published by the British motoring media.

    2 Series Coupé highlights

    • Punchy performance
    • Intuitive infotainment
    • Responsive handling
    • High-quality interior trim

    2 Series Coupé lowlights

    • Small range of models on offer
    • Cramped rear seating
    • Not a practical as 4 Series Coupé
    • Road noise at high speed

    Key specifications

    Body style: Coupé
    Engines: petrol, diesel
    Price: From £34,980 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    BMW 220i Coupé front view | Expert Rating
    BMW 220i Coupé
    BMW 220i Coupé rear view | Expert Rating
    BMW 220i Coupé
    BMW 2 Series Coupé interior view | Expert Rating
    BMW M240i Coupé front view | Expert Rating
    BMW M240i Coupé
    BMW M240i Coupé rear view | Expert Rating
    BMW M240i Coupé

    Media reviews

    Safety rating

    Overall score: 4 stars
    Date tested: March 2022
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 82%
    Child protection: 81%
    Vulnerable road users: 67%
    Safety assist: 64%

    The four-star score for the 2 Series Coupé is good overall but a point behind the five-star scores for both the 1 Series hatch and the 3 Series saloon. Adult impact protection is almost identical to the 1 Series, but the remainder of the scores are silghtly behind. Overall, however, it’s still a very safe vehicle compared to other new cars on sale.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of April 2022, the BMW 2 Series Coupé has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the 2 Series Coupé, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Alpine A110Audi TT | BMW 4 Series CoupéBMW Z4 | Jaguar F-Type Mazda MX-5 | Porsche 718 Boxster | Porsche 718 Cayman | Toyota GR86

    Fast, fun and refined, reviewers agree that the 2 Series Coupé is a great showcase of BMW’s abilities, although space is limited in the rear.Sean ReesBMW 2 Series Coupé

