The BMW 2 Series Coupé is a compact 2+2 that is now in its second generation. Launched in early 2022, the new 2 Series Coupé uses the same engines, transmissions, and suspension as the larger 3 Series and 4 Series models.

The new model is a departure from the original generation, which was based on the BMW 1 Series hatchback. The BMW 2 Series family is a confusing jumble of models – the 2 Series Active Tourer MPV and 2 Series Gran Coupé (which is actually a saloon, not a coupé) are based on the 1 Series hatchback, while this 2 Series Coupé (and presumably a forthcoming convertible version) are built on completely separate underpinnings and are far more performance-oriented in their nature.

The BMW 2 Series Coupé range consists of three petrol-powered models and one diesel option. It’s expected that a performance-focused M2 model will join the line-up in the future.

The 2 Series Coupé has received a warm reception from the British media since its arrival – described by What Car? as “a great all-rounder with the driving manners you’d expect from a sporty BMW”. Carbuyer explains that the coupé’s eight-speed automatic gearbox is smooth and responsive, and that its lightweight components and responsive handling makes the 2 Series Coupé “incredibly agile”.

The 2 Series Coupé has also been praised by the likes of Auto Trader for its “nice balance of performance and real-world running costs”, with the range-topping M240i highlighted as the most potent model in the range. Stepping inside, the 2 Series Coupé shares the same high-quality interior design and dashboard layout as its bigger siblings, and the coupé comes with a slightly larger boot than its predecessor – 390 litres in total.

That said, many outlets noted that the 2 Series Coupé has cramped rear seating, with rear headroom and legroom that Car says is “predictably dismal”. Like many new BMW models, the exterior styling is also divisive, called “fresh and modern” by Auto Express, but labelled as “really unpretty” by the Sunday Times.

As of April 2022, the BMW 2 Series Coupé holds an Expert Rating of 78%, based on 16 reviews published by the British motoring media.

2 Series Coupé highlights Punchy performance

Intuitive infotainment

Responsive handling

High-quality interior trim 2 Series Coupé lowlights Small range of models on offer

Cramped rear seating

Not a practical as 4 Series Coupé

Road noise at high speed

Key specifications

Body style: Coupé

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £34,980 on-road Launched: Spring 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“At a time when buyers of small coupes are starved of choice, the new 2 Series doesn’t just uphold the sharp handling repudiation of its spiritual forebears, but it gives keen drivers an obvious choice. The entry-level 220i wouldn’t be our pick for driver thrills, but as an overall package it delivers a strong blend of performance, engagement and usability.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: 220i Coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“The 220i goes well, shifts smoothly through the standard eight-speed automatic gearbox and has a nice balance of performance and real-world running costs.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“It also looks the part and boasts an interior that’s not only cosseting, lavishly equipped and oozing premium appeal but also decently practical. Then there’s the price, which at £45,795 either matchs or undercuts rivals that can’t match it for muscle or depth of ability.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

“There’s no doubt that the 2 Series Coupé is now the odd one out in BMW’s compact car line-up. But certainly not in a bad way. It’s like a quadruple espresso in a sea of frothy coffees: a pure choice for purists.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: M240i xDrive

Score: 8 / 10

“We reckon the new Coupe makes great use of the excellent underpinnings of the 4 Series to create a better driver’s car than its originator. It’s topped off with its striking new styling, which really isn’t flattered by photos.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: M240i Coupé

Score: 9 / 10

“BMW seems to have another hit on its hands with the 2 Series, and our first drive of this M240i shows this is a model serious about the sports car market. Though the styling won’t suit all, and it’s not the most practical if you ever have rear passengers, this is a brilliant showcase of BMW’s abilities and is a great affordable sporting model. “

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The 2 Series Coupe feels like a car for BMW’s more hardcore and traditional fans, taking the technology and motors from its executive range and shoehorning them into a smaller car for maximum performance.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: M240i Coupé

Score: 9 / 10

“Not quite a distilled back-to-basics BMW coupe experience, but there’s no denying its capability and appeal”.

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The BMW 2 Series Coupe is now a mini 4 Series rather than a rakish 1 Series. That’s good news for how it drives, while the interior is even more upmarket than before. It’s very useable, too, with four seats and a decent-sized boot.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“BMW’s smallest coupe is intriguing and fun to drive”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: M240i Coupé

“It’s super comfy. The seats are widely adjustable. All the trim looks and feels expensive. And there’s a nice balance between screens and switches for the essentials. Just put your least favourite child in the back.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic M240i xDrive

Score: 9 / 10

“The BMW M240i is terrifically old-fashioned. It’s more two-door saloon than coupé, really, and for that alone we love it. The fact that it combines just the right amount of power, with a chassis that can not only easily cope with that power, but encourages you to take the occasional liberty, means that it delivers old-fashioned thrills and enjoyment, too.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: M240i Coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“This is a cracking little sports coupe. If you had a previous-gen 2, you’ll love the business class upgrade this one’s taken with its upmarket cockpit and senior-level powerplant. But it’s also a squandered opportunity to create a cheekier, more pugnacious little coupe with its own definable character.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Here’s a pure coupe that’ll warm the heart of traditionalists. It’s a very finessed thing to drive, yet superbly refined for daily use. Not a sports car but a sporting car.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The 2 Series Coupé is a great all-rounder with the driving manners you’d expect from a sporty BMW. An entry-level 220i with a few options added is the best choice for most buyers, but the range-topping M240i is hard to resist if performance is a priority.”

Read review Model reviewed: M240i Coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW M240i is a great all-rounder. It’s fast, fun and – rear seat space aside – surprisingly easy to live with.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 4 stars

Date tested: March 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 82%

Child protection: 81%

Vulnerable road users: 67%

Safety assist: 64%

The four-star score for the 2 Series Coupé is good overall but a point behind the five-star scores for both the 1 Series hatch and the 3 Series saloon. Adult impact protection is almost identical to the 1 Series, but the remainder of the scores are silghtly behind. Overall, however, it’s still a very safe vehicle compared to other new cars on sale.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2022, the BMW 2 Series Coupé has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the 2 Series Coupé, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alpine A110 | Audi TT | BMW 4 Series Coupé | BMW Z4 | Jaguar F-Type | Mazda MX-5 | Porsche 718 Boxster | Porsche 718 Cayman | Toyota GR86

