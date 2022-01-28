fbpx

Expert Rating

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

64%
More Expert Ratings

Summary

First appearing at the 2019 Los Angeles motor show, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is essentially a saloon version of the BMW 1 Series hatchback.

Arriving on UK roads in Summer 2020, the 2 Series Gran Coupé range consists of three models – the entry-level Sport, the mid-range M Sport, and the range-topping M235i xDrive performance model, which Parkers describes as a “rocketship”. Customers are able to choose between petrol and diesel variants.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé has had a generally positive reception from the UK media, reviewers often commenting that the saloon has retained the impressive build quality and ride comfort of the 1 Series but with an extra 50 litres of boot space.

The Gran Coupé is also more generous with legroom in the rear than its key rival, the Mercedes-Benz CLA, though both models struggle with rear headroom due to their low roof lines. “Those 6ft and over will struggle to sit up straight in the back”, explains Auto Trader.

Like many models in the BMW range, journalists remain divided over the Gran Coupé’s front-end styling, which Carbuyer calls “stylish” and Autocar labels “contrived and awkward”.

Where reviewers do find broad consensus is with the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé’s most prominent drawback – it will only appeal to a small audience, “positioned as a niche-filler appealing to those wanting a practical four-seater, but don’t want the more expensive BMW 3 Series“, Car Keys explains.

As of January 2022, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé holds an Expert Rating of 64%, making it the lowest-scoring BMW model currently in our Expert Rating Index.

2 Series Gran Coupé highlights

  • Refined and comfortable cabin
  • Spacious boot
  • Smooth range of petrol and diesel engines

2 Series Gran Coupé lowlights

  • BMW’s polarising grille design
  • Expensive optional extras
  • Rivals have more rear headroom

Key specifications

Body style: Compact saloon
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £27,890 on-road

Launched: Summer 2020
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé front view | Expert Rating
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé rear view | Expert Rating
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2019

94%

ADULT OCCUPANT

87%

CHILD OCCUPANT

76%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

72%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Euro NCAP scores are based on the 1 Series hatchback’s results from 2019. Euro NCAP conducted additional tests and reviewed relevant data to verify that the 2 Series would perform in a similar fashion to the 1 Series in all tests.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2022, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, you might also be interested in these alternatives

 Audi A3 saloon | BMW 1 Series | Kia ProCeed | Mercedes-Benz A-Class saloon | Mercedes-Benz CLA | Volkswagen Arteon

This page last updated:
This page last updated:

