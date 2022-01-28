Summary

First appearing at the 2019 Los Angeles motor show, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is essentially a saloon version of the BMW 1 Series hatchback.

Arriving on UK roads in Summer 2020, the 2 Series Gran Coupé range consists of three models – the entry-level Sport, the mid-range M Sport, and the range-topping M235i xDrive performance model, which Parkers describes as a “rocketship”. Customers are able to choose between petrol and diesel variants.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé has had a generally positive reception from the UK media, reviewers often commenting that the saloon has retained the impressive build quality and ride comfort of the 1 Series but with an extra 50 litres of boot space.

The Gran Coupé is also more generous with legroom in the rear than its key rival, the Mercedes-Benz CLA, though both models struggle with rear headroom due to their low roof lines. “Those 6ft and over will struggle to sit up straight in the back”, explains Auto Trader.

Like many models in the BMW range, journalists remain divided over the Gran Coupé’s front-end styling, which Carbuyer calls “stylish” and Autocar labels “contrived and awkward”.

Where reviewers do find broad consensus is with the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé’s most prominent drawback – it will only appeal to a small audience, “positioned as a niche-filler appealing to those wanting a practical four-seater, but don’t want the more expensive BMW 3 Series“, Car Keys explains.

As of January 2022, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé holds an Expert Rating of 64%, making it the lowest-scoring BMW model currently in our Expert Rating Index.

2 Series Gran Coupé highlights Refined and comfortable cabin

Spacious boot

Smooth range of petrol and diesel engines 2 Series Gran Coupé lowlights BMW’s polarising grille design

Expensive optional extras

Rivals have more rear headroom

Key specifications

Body style: Compact saloon

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £27,890 on-road Launched: Summer 2020

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic 220d M Sport

“The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe might be another exercise in niche-filling, but you can’t say that it hasn’t been a well-executed one. Those drivers who find the 1 Series too, well, ordinary and the standard 2 Series Coupé too cramped could well find themselves swayed by the in-the-middle Gran Coupé.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a good car, but will only appeal to a small audience. It’s just about big enough to be considered family transport, but its coupe design brings compromises on rear space and practical load-lugging ability.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Its gorgeous slinky roofline means there’s less head room for tall rear passengers – those 6ft and over will struggle to sit up straight in the back.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Whether or not you find the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé visually attractive is an individual matter, but we find its styling contrived and awkward. These attributes are married to lax body control that fails to deliver the precision or finesse for which BMW coupés are known.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic 220d M Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“Something in the back of your mind may be telling you it’s not a thoroughbred BMW in the traditional sense of the word, but driving it confirms that is exactly what it is.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The regular 2-series Gran Coupe variant has most of the strengths of the 1-series, minus a bit of its rear headroom, and with some extra swagger in its style.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic M235i

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW M235i Gran Coupe is a really rather attractive package. It’s both easy to live with and offers great performance and an enjoyable driving experience as well. While the styling won’t please all tastes, this is a great affordable performance model.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic 220d

Score: 8 / 10

“While many might say this is a new car that BMW didn’t really need to add to its range, the 2 Series Gran Coupe offers plenty of appeal. Its looks might be controversial, but what can’t be queried are the levels of technology and the great driving experience.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 7.8 / 10

“The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is good to drive and represents a stylish and upmarket alternative to a hatchback.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a four-door coupe with a fine interior and a great infotainment system. Space in the back is average, though, and it looks a bit awkward.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 220d M Sport

“Good-looking with strong styling and fine handling, the 2GC is in some ways the pick of BMW’s small car range.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Composed, comfortable and quick, but the 2-series Gran Coupe is short on dynamic flair.”

Read review Fleetworld + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Perhaps one of the most encouraging things about the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is that it doesn’t cost the earth and should be a coupé that finally makes it onto fleet lists – with the added benefit of being a suitable antidote to the needless SUV stampede.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“A practical four-door based on BMW 2 Series…. but look at it…”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is a good effort and in the, admittedly small, pool of small four-door coupes, it’s the best to drive of the bunch – if you can live with the looks.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Properly premium but oddly unlovable.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“As good as front-driven BMWs get, but arguably not as stylish as its sub-niche requires.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé delivers a similarly fantastic blend of driver appeal and ride comfort to that offered by the 1 Series, along with a great interior.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“BMW has taken the practical 1 Series hatchback and turned it into a sleeker but less practical four-door coupé, badging it as the 2 Series Gran Coupé. There’s a sensible amount of space and reasonably involving driving dynamics, wrapped up in traditionally strong BMW quality and ergonomics.”

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2019 94% ADULT OCCUPANT 87% CHILD OCCUPANT 76% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 72% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Euro NCAP scores are based on the 1 Series hatchback’s results from 2019. Euro NCAP conducted additional tests and reviewed relevant data to verify that the 2 Series would perform in a similar fashion to the 1 Series in all tests.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2022, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

