BMW 3 Series (2011 – 2019)

Arriving on UK roads in late 2011, the sixth-generation BMW 3 Series is a mid-sized family car available as a saloon and estate. It was sold in the UK until 2019, when it replaced by an all-new model.
This was the first 3 Series not to be offered in convertible and coupé versions, as these were renamed as the 4 Series range. In 2016 BMW added ‘Gran Turismo’ hatchback models to the 3 Series range.
Available with a wide range of petrol and diesel powertrains, the range was topped by the plug-in hybrid 330e model first introduced in 2016 – capable of travelling a maximum of 25 miles on battery power alone. A high-performance M3 saloon was also availalble, although that is not covered here.
Described by both Autocar and The Sunday Times as “the best in its class”, the sixth-generation Series was very popular with the motoring media and UK buyers during its seven-year tenure – highlighted for its driving dynamics and refined cabin interior, as well as the improved fuel economy of its 2015 facelift.
Reviewers also praised the increased practicality of the ‘Touring’ estate car and ‘Gran Turismo’ hatchback iterations, and particularly commended the 330e plug-in hybrid model for offering low running costs while retaining much of the drivers appeal of the standard combustion-powered models.
One key criticism of the BMW 3 Series during its lifespan was that its interior refinement was noticeably poorer than its bigger brother, the 5 Series.
Now no longer in production, the sixth-generation BMW 3 Series holds an Expert Rating of 77%, based on 46 reviews published by the UK media.
3 Series highlights
- Comfortable long-distance cruiser
- Agile handling and body control
- More spacious than previous generation
3 Series lowlights
- Road noise is loud on occasion
- The bigger 5 Series has a more refined interior
- The latest 3 Series iteration is more impressive
Key specifications
Body style: Compact executive saloon
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £24,800 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2011
Last updated: Winter 2016/17
Production ended: Autumn 2018
Auto Express
Model reviewed: 320d M Sport (2015)
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW 3 Series 320d is still a great drivers’ car and now more refined than ever, too. Plenty of practicality, efficiency and badge image means it ticks all the right boxes, and at £33,365 for this M Sport auto it’s affordable, if not cheap.”
Read review
Model reviewed: M Sport
Score: 5 / 10
“A popular choice in the UK, the 3 Series M Sport mixes usual 3 Series traits of a great drive and low running costs with a sportier look.”
Read review
Model reviewed: F30
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW 3 Series Mk6 (F30) is an impressive all-round executive saloon, thanks to its great handling, efficient engines and high-quality interior.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“The most fuel-efficient 3 Series line up there’s ever been and every model in the range has been tweaked to make it feel more sporty and given extra kit including sat nav as standard.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: 2015
Score: 8.2 / 10
“The latest BMW 3 Series is not quite as thrilling to drive as the Jaguar XE, nor as refined as the latest Audi A4. Still, it has such a wide range of abilities that, as an all-rounder, it’s still one of the best small saloons.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 9.2 / 10
“The march of the BMW 3 Series continues. Every area has now been honed, but it’s the ride, refinement and economy which have gone to another level.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The formidable BMW 3 Series is equally compelling in estate form.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2014-2018
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW 3 Series’ outstanding performance and handling makes it a complete and consummate all-rounder.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Touring
“The Touring adds a useful amount of extra space, but is still great to drive.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: 320d M Sport (2017)
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW 3 Series 320d always was a very good car, but the incremental polishing given to this mid-life facelift model makes it even better. In M Sport trim, it’s a genuinely desirable-looking car, one that feels special inside too.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 330e (2016) plug-in hybrid
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW 3 Series 33e plug-in hybrid is green but great.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 330d Touring xDrive (2014)
Score: 6 / 10
“This car is not quite the king of efficiency, pace, price – yet it is the most versatile, foolproof combination of 3-series virtues yet.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Gran Turismo
Score: 6 / 10
“The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is inexplicably pricier than the Touring, which costs more than the saloon, so they’re asking you to pay extra for a smidge more rear legroom and less of everything else.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 328i Touring (2012)
Score: 10 / 10
“The latest 3-series is our favourite junior exec, and on this showing, the handsome, roomy Touring version is now our favourite Three.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 328i
Score: 8 / 10
“Steering, brakes, ride quality, grip, handling… Every other aspect of the new 3-series constitutes a proper improvement over the saloon’s predecessor, already a highly involving and entertaining drive.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 320d 2012
Score: 10 / 10
“The latest BMW 3-Series moves the game on with useful gains in refinement while retaining that dynamic edge. Straight to the top of the class.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: Saloon
Score: 10 / 10
“The BMW 3 Series is consistently one of the most searched for cars on the internet, and the latest version does a great job of upholding its reputation.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Touring
“On the road BMW has successfully transplanted the 3 Series saloon’s superb driving characteristics into the larger model. This includes a comfortable ride – on the motorway the BMW 3 Series Touring is as at home as any car on the UK’s major roads – and very little noise intrusion.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed:
Score: 8.6 / 10
“The BMW Series has set the class benchmark for many years.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Touring (2012)
Score: 7.4 / 10
“The BMW 3 Series Touring is a more versatile – and arguably more stylish version of the sporty, economical and classy 3 Series saloon”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 8.6 / 10
“Regardless of which body style you go for, the BMW 3 Series’ impressive ride and handling come as standard. It’s fun on a twisty road and comfortable on a long motorway journey.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Luxury
“Luxury trim is all about comfort and style. The leather seats and chrome trim give the BMW 3 Series a very upmarket feel.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: 2015
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW 3 Series is a compact executive saloon with sporty looks and an excellent infotainment system.”
Read review
Eurekar
Model reviewed:
“The BMW 3 series built between 2012 and 2020 was uniformly good looking and svelte; and optimised for the best performance and economy balance, with marvelous handling and a very good ride.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: 330d M Sport review (2012-19)
Score: 9 / 10
“MW’s diesel-powered 3-series has long been the acceptable face of oil-burning for enthusiasts. This new F30-generation 330d M Sport is no exception.”
Read review
Fleetworld
Model reviewed: Touring
“The BMW 3 Series Touring takes the best bits of the latest saloon and adds incredibly well-executed practicality to the appeal for a small uplift in price and fuel consumption.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2022
“New, more refined engines, lower CO2 and more power, higher cabin quality and increased standard equipment: the ‘new’ 3 Series is an excellent all-rounder for fleet.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed:
Score: 9 / 10
“Such a complete car, it’s still hard to fault even now.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Touring
Score: 8 / 10
“If you’re after a classy, upmarket and practical alternative to a family SUV, the BMW 3 Series Touring is hard to beat.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW 3 Series does it all, reliably and efficiently, offering cut-above motoring to the everyday motorist. It still has a driver-pleasing edge, though, with superb handling and an enthusiastic nature.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed:
Score: 8.8 / 10
“The BMW 3 Series saloon is an extremely popular fleet and family car.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2011-2019
Score: 8.4 / 10
“The BMW 3 Series Touring retains the saloon’s strong handling and performance credentials, while offering more a more practical interior layout and engines to meet the economy, performance and environmental priorities of most drivers.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: 2016 Gran Turismo (340i)
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW 3 Series GT was always a good idea; what it lacked in sparkle it made up for with comfort, cabin space and practicality. Now, with the arrival of the new version, those virtues have been enhanced, and joined by greater driving thrills and sharper looks.”
Read review
Model reviewed: BMW 3-series 320d xDrive SE
Score: 8 / 10
“Rear seat space, the size of the boot, the way everything operates and the ride: it’s all how it would be if you’d designed it yourself.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Gran Turismo F34 (2013)
Score: 8 / 10
“Like a 3-series… but bigger and much more practical.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Plug-in hybrid (2014)
Score: 8 / 10
“The 3 Series Plug-in hybrid brings BMW dynamics and value for money.”
Read review
Model reviewed: F30
Score: 10 / 10
“Back to its brilliant best dynamically.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Touring 2016
Score: 8 / 10
Model reviewed: Touring 2016
Score: 8 / 10
"The BMW 3-series Touring is one of the most rewarding premium estates to drive, and it has plenty of other strong points, too, such as its excellent interior, reasonable price, and low company car tax."
Model reviewed: 2016
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW 3-series remains one of the best premium saloons around, combining strong performance with low running costs and a fun drive with impressive luxury.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Touring (2012)
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW 3 Series Touring is a true all-rounder.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: 320d and 328i
Score: 8 / 10
“The 320d and 328i are both excellent, excellent cars.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Plug-in hybrid 330e
“The BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid 330e is an easy-to-use, fundamentally well sorted and desirable small saloon.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW 3 Series saloon has defined the compact executive car class for many years now, so it’s not surprising that those buyers seeking out a classy estate of equivalent merit flock to the Touring version.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 10 / 10
“This sixth-generation version ran from 2012 to 2019 as an executive saloon or an estate, and due to it being incredibly popular as a company car, there are loads of pre-owned examples to choose from.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 10 / 10
“Now with an even slicker auto ‘box and better refinement, the facelifted BMW 3 Series 320d deserves its default status in the executive saloon class more than ever.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed:
“BMW’s reputation for making cars with crisps handling continues with this 3 Series. There’s a strong range of engines to choose from, all offering excellent performance, and the eight-speed automatic option is superb.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
The sixth-generation BMW 3 Series was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2012 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2018 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
The BMW 3 Series was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production life.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW 3 Series received
2014
- Honest John Awards – Best Compact Executive Car
- Red Dot Awards – Red Dot Design Award (Gran Turismo)
2013
- Carsite Awards – Best Compact Executive Car
- Fleet News Awards – Best Premium Car
- Honest John Awards – Best Executive Car
- Tow Car Awards – Best in Middleweight Class (Touring)
2012
- What Car? Awards – Best Compact Executive Car
