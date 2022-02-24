fbpx

Expert Rating

BMW 3 Series (2011 – 2019)

Expert Rating

77%
Summary

Arriving on UK roads in late 2011, the sixth-generation BMW 3 Series is a mid-sized family car available as a saloon and estate. It was sold in the UK until 2019, when it replaced by an all-new model.

This was the first 3 Series not to be offered in convertible and coupé versions, as these were renamed as the 4 Series range. In 2016 BMW added ‘Gran Turismo’ hatchback models to the 3 Series range.

Available with a wide range of petrol and diesel powertrains, the range was topped by the plug-in hybrid 330e model first introduced in 2016 – capable of travelling a maximum of 25 miles on battery power alone. A high-performance M3 saloon was also availalble, although that is not covered here.

Described by both Autocar and The Sunday Times as “the best in its class”, the sixth-generation Series was very popular with the motoring media and UK buyers during its seven-year tenure – highlighted for its driving dynamics and refined cabin interior, as well as the improved fuel economy of its 2015 facelift.

Reviewers also praised the increased practicality of the ‘Touring’ estate car and ‘Gran Turismo’ hatchback iterations, and particularly commended the 330e plug-in hybrid model for offering low running costs while retaining much of the drivers appeal of the standard combustion-powered models.

One key criticism of the BMW 3 Series during its lifespan was that its interior refinement was noticeably poorer than its bigger brother, the 5 Series.

Now no longer in production, the sixth-generation BMW 3 Series holds an Expert Rating of 77%, based on 46 reviews published by the UK media.

3 Series highlights

  • Comfortable long-distance cruiser
  • Agile handling and body control
  • More spacious than previous generation

3 Series lowlights

  • Road noise is loud on occasion
  • The bigger 5 Series has a more refined interior
  • The latest 3 Series iteration is more impressive

Key specifications

Body style: Compact executive saloon
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £24,800 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2011
Last updated: Winter 2016/17
Production ended: Autumn 2018

Media reviews

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The sixth-generation BMW 3 Series was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2012 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2018 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The BMW 3 Series was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production life.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW 3 Series received

2014

  • Honest John Awards – Best Compact Executive Car
  • Red Dot Awards – Red Dot Design Award (Gran Turismo)

2013

  • Carsite Awards – Best Compact Executive Car
  • Fleet News Awards – Best Premium Car
  • Honest John Awards – Best Executive Car
  • Tow Car Awards – Best in Middleweight Class (Touring)

2012

  • What Car? Awards – Best Compact Executive Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW 3 Series, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulia | Audi A4 | Audi A5 Sportback | Jaguar XE | Kia Stinger | Mazda 6 | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Peugeot 508 | Subaru Levorg | Vauxhall Insignia | Volkswagen Arteon | Volkswagen Passat | Volvo S60 | Volvo V60

This page last updated:

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

