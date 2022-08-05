fbpx

Expert Rating

BMW 4 Series Convertible (2014 to 2020)

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

69%

Expert Rating

BMW 4 Series Convertible (2014 to 2020)

Not a current model

    BMW 4 Series Convertible (2014 - 2020) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The BMW 4 Series Convertible is the drop-top version of the 4 Series Coupé. This is the first-generation model, which first arrived in the UK in early 2014 to replace previous models badged 3 Series Convertible, and ended production when the latest iteration of the 4 Series launched in 2020.

    Reviewers agreed that the 4 Series Convertible was a capable top-down cruiser that could provide a quiet and relaxing driving experience, as well as high-speed wind-in-the-hair thrills on request.

    “It’s a quick and comfortable luxury car for rolling up a sun-drenched coast”, Auto Trader concluded, after praising the drop-top for its metal folding roof, which takes around 20 seconds to raise or lower. Incidentally, the latest 4 Series has ditched the folding hard top in favour of a traditional soft top.

    However, the addition of this roof mechanism adds weight to the car, which in turn affects the convertible’s performance and driving dynamics. “It feels heavier than the coupé”, Parkers says, also commenting that the roof reduces the boot space. Carwow argues that, due to this added weight, the convertible is slower than its coupé counterpart, as well as being more expensive.

    The 4 Series was well-equipped as standard and compared very favourably against its major rival, the original Audi A5 Cabriolet. However, later in its life, the 4 Series Convertible had to face against much tougher competition in the form of the second-generation A5 and also the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet.

    No longer on sale, the first-generation BMW 4 Series Convertible holds an Expert Rating of 69%, based on 21 reviews published by the British motoring media.

    4 Series Convertible highlights

    • Comfortable and well-built interior
    • Well-equipped
    • Nicely-insulated metal roof
    • Punchy performance

    4 Series Convertible lowlights

    • On-board tech is now rather dated
    • Cramped rear seats
    • Roof makes it heavier than the Coupé
    • Small boot

    Key specifications

    Body style: Convertible
    Engines:     petrol, diesel
    Price when new:     From £34,030 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2014
    Last updated: Summer 2017
    Replaced: Autumn 2020

    BMW 4 Series Convertible (2014 - 2020) front view | Expert Rating
    BMW 4 Series Convertible (2014 - 2020) rear view | Expert Rating
    BMW 4 Series Convertible (2014 - 2020) interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Business Car

    +

    Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Eurekar

    +

    Evo

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    The first-generation BMW 4 Series Convertible was not crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    The first-generation BMW 4 Series Convertible was not lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    The BMW 4 Series has a lower-than-average reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. This score covers coupé models as well as convertibles – from this generation (pre-2020) version as well as the current (2021 onwards) version.

    Nearly a third of all reported problems with the 4 Series relate to its electrical system, with an average repair bill of nearly £400. The other area to look out for is the engine, which accounts for a similar slice of repair claims. The average bill for these was only about £3,200. Engine problems are (unsurprisingly) the most expensive, and unfortunately they seem to be fairly common.

    If you’re looking at a used BMW 4 Series, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW 4 Series Convertible has received

    2019

    • Honest John Awards – Best Convertible

    2014

    • Red Dot Awards – Red Dot Design Award

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the BMW 4 Series Convertible, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Audi A5 Cabriolet | Ford Mustang convertible | Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet | Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet

