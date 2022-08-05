Summary

The BMW 4 Series Convertible is the drop-top version of the 4 Series Coupé. This is the first-generation model, which first arrived in the UK in early 2014 to replace previous models badged 3 Series Convertible, and ended production when the latest iteration of the 4 Series launched in 2020.

Reviewers agreed that the 4 Series Convertible was a capable top-down cruiser that could provide a quiet and relaxing driving experience, as well as high-speed wind-in-the-hair thrills on request.

“It’s a quick and comfortable luxury car for rolling up a sun-drenched coast”, Auto Trader concluded, after praising the drop-top for its metal folding roof, which takes around 20 seconds to raise or lower. Incidentally, the latest 4 Series has ditched the folding hard top in favour of a traditional soft top.

However, the addition of this roof mechanism adds weight to the car, which in turn affects the convertible’s performance and driving dynamics. “It feels heavier than the coupé”, Parkers says, also commenting that the roof reduces the boot space. Carwow argues that, due to this added weight, the convertible is slower than its coupé counterpart, as well as being more expensive.

The 4 Series was well-equipped as standard and compared very favourably against its major rival, the original Audi A5 Cabriolet. However, later in its life, the 4 Series Convertible had to face against much tougher competition in the form of the second-generation A5 and also the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet.

No longer on sale, the first-generation BMW 4 Series Convertible holds an Expert Rating of 69%, based on 21 reviews published by the British motoring media.

4 Series Convertible highlights Comfortable and well-built interior

Well-equipped

Nicely-insulated metal roof

Punchy performance 4 Series Convertible lowlights On-board tech is now rather dated

Cramped rear seats

Roof makes it heavier than the Coupé

Small boot

Key specifications

Body style: Convertible

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price when new: From £34,030 on-road Launched: Spring 2014

Last updated: Summer 2017

Replaced: Autumn 2020

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The facelifted BMW 4 Series Convertible has upped its game in terms of driving dynamics but it’s still a great cruiser.”

Read review Model reviewed: 420d

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 4 Series Convertible offers a relaxed drive and great engines.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: (2017-20)

Score: 7.4 / 10

“The 4 Series Convertible is pretty much as stylish and refined as the coupe with the roof up but just as exciting and fun when you drop it for sunny days.”

Read review “The BMW 4 Series Convertible is a cruiser, a quick and comfortable luxury car for rolling up a sun-drenched coast.”

Read review Autocar + Score: 7 / 10

“Easygoing, comfortable BMW 420d convertible offers plenty, but its squidgy nature won’t excite spirited drivers.”

Read review Business Car + “The BMW 4 Series Convertible’a cabin offers excellent build quality, and the responsive steering and agile handling are there too, although they’re blunted by the extra weight of the folding hard top, which makes its presence apparent on faster roads.”

Read review Car + Score: 6 / 10

“When you’re cruising in BMW 4 Series Convertible, there’s excellent refinement with the roof up.”

Read review Model reviewed: 435i Convertible (2014)

Score: 6 / 10

“This is a quick convertible, but it’s not a serious performance car.”

Read review Car Keys + Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 3 Series Convertible replacement is a step up from its predecessor, offering a comfortable, stylish and accomplished cruiser that suits everyday use as well as longer leisure jaunts.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 6.6 / 10

“The BMW 4 Series Convertible is nearly as practical as the coupe on which it’s based, yet provides the bonus of wind-in-the-hair thrills.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: (2017-20)

Score: 7 / 10

“The BMW 4 Series Convertible is a well-equipped alternative to the Audi A5 Cabriolet and Mercedes C-Class Cabriolet, even though its cramped rear seats and compromised storage space with the roof down can limit its practicality.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: 435i M

“With the hard-top roof up, the 4 Series Convertible looks like a normal sports coupe but within seconds that folding top packs away neatly into the boot and it’s converted into an open-top that oozes class, finesse, elegance and style.”

Read review Model reviewed: 420d SE

“Design-wise the 4-Series Convertible is spot on. The convertible doesn’t look all that different to the hard-topped coupe with the roof up and it also looks great with the roof down.”

Read review Evo + Score: 7 / 10

“Drop-top version of 4-series gains another dimension – at a dynamic price.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“There is a lot to like about the BMW 4 Series Convertible. Handsome looks, the benefits of a folding metal roof, agile dynamics and a premium badge all make it an attractive package.”

Read review Honest John + Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 4 Series Convertible is something of an anomaly with its folding metal roof. Yet this adds a lot to the overall package, as do the premium badge and impressive dynamics.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 4 Series Converibel is a front runner of the endangered folding hardtop species.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Score: 6 / 10

“Take the roof down and the BMW 4 Series Convertible is half the car it should be.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: 2017

Score: 8 / 10

“Four-seat cabrios don’t get much better than the BMW 4 Series Convertible.”

Read review What Car? + “The BMW 4 Series Convertible is refined enough with the roof up to be an everyday tool, yet stylish and accomplished enough with it down to be a relaxed, sophisticated cruiser.”

Read review Which? + “The BMW 4 Series Convertible is offered with some excellent diesel and petrol engines. A firm but comfortable ride makes this an ideal roof-down cruiser.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

The first-generation BMW 4 Series Convertible was not crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The first-generation BMW 4 Series Convertible was not lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

The BMW 4 Series has a lower-than-average reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. This score covers coupé models as well as convertibles – from this generation (pre-2020) version as well as the current (2021 onwards) version.

Nearly a third of all reported problems with the 4 Series relate to its electrical system, with an average repair bill of nearly £400. The other area to look out for is the engine, which accounts for a similar slice of repair claims. The average bill for these was only about £3,200. Engine problems are (unsurprisingly) the most expensive, and unfortunately they seem to be fairly common.

If you’re looking at a used BMW 4 Series, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW 4 Series Convertible has received

2019 Honest John Awards – Best Convertible 2014 Red Dot Awards – Red Dot Design Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW 4 Series Convertible, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A5 Cabriolet | Ford Mustang convertible | Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet | Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet

Buy a used BMW 4 Series

If you’re looking to buy a BMW 4 Series, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

Car subscriptions

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)