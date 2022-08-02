fbpx

Expert Rating

BMW 4 Series Coupé (2013 to 2020)

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

75%

Expert Rating

BMW 4 Series Coupé (2013 to 2020)

Not a current model

    BMW 4 Series Coupe (2014 - 2020) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The first-generation BMW 4 Series Coupé was a compact executive car – essentially the two-door coupé version of the previous-generation BMW 3 Series saloon.

    The 4 Series joined the German upmarket brand’s range for the first time in 2013, – except that it didn’t really. Before then, the two-door version of the mass-selling 3 Series was called the 3 Series Coupé. Now it’s the 4 Series Coupé – and just to confuse matters there was a four-door 4 Series called the Gran Coupé, but that is not covered here.

    A car widely praised for its attractive exterior styling, The Sunday Times said that the first iteration of the 4 Series was “a coupé that’s as good to drive as it looks”, with a wide range of strong engine options and driving dynamics that Parkers explained offered “fun and frugality in equal measure”.

    What Car? added that the sports coupé was “a class act on the inside” too, with “a suave interior that’s laden with high-quality materials and an easy-to-use infotainment system.” That said, this infotainment and the car’s other on-board tech features are now rather dated when compared to more modern alternatives, including the current-generation 4 Series model.

    Being a coupé, reviewers also frequently commented that the car was not very spacious in the rear, and that customers looking for family-car practicality should consider the cheaper 3 Series instead.

    No longer on sale, the first-generation BMW 3 Series holds an Expert Rating of 75%, based on 28 reviews published by the British motoring media.

    4 Series Coupé highlights

    • Attractive exterior styling
    • Wide range of strong engines on offer
    • Comfortable and well-built interior
    • Sharp driving dynamics

    4 Series Coupé lowlights

    • Not as practical as a 3 Series
    • On-board tech is now rather dated
    • Can be pricey on the used market
    • M Sport models have firm suspension

    Key specifications

    Body style: 2+2 coupé
    Engines:     petrol, diesel
    Price when new:     From £29,280 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2013
    Last updated: Summer 2017
    Replaced: Autumn 2020

    BMW 4 Series Coupe (2014 – 2017)
    BMW 4 Series Coupe (2014 – 2017)
    BMW 4 Series Coupe (2017 – 2020)
    BMW 4 Series Coupe (2017 – 2020)
    BMW 4 Series Coupe (2017 – 2020)

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    The BMW 4 Series has a lower-than-average reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. This score covers this generation (pre-2020) version as well as the current (2021 onwards) version.

    Nearly a third of all reported problems with the 4 Series relate to its electrical system, with an average repair bill of nearly £400. The other area to look out for is the engine, which accounts for a similar slice of repair claims. The average bill for these was only about £3,200. Engine problems are (unsurprisingly) the most expensive, and unfortuately they seem to be fairly common.

    If you’re looking at a used BMW 4 Series, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the BMW 4 Series Coupé, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Audi A5 | Ford Mustang | Lexus RC | Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupé

