Summary

The first-generation BMW 4 Series Coupé was a compact executive car – essentially the two-door coupé version of the previous-generation BMW 3 Series saloon.

The 4 Series joined the German upmarket brand’s range for the first time in 2013, – except that it didn’t really. Before then, the two-door version of the mass-selling 3 Series was called the 3 Series Coupé. Now it’s the 4 Series Coupé – and just to confuse matters there was a four-door 4 Series called the Gran Coupé, but that is not covered here.

A car widely praised for its attractive exterior styling, The Sunday Times said that the first iteration of the 4 Series was “a coupé that’s as good to drive as it looks”, with a wide range of strong engine options and driving dynamics that Parkers explained offered “fun and frugality in equal measure”.

What Car? added that the sports coupé was “a class act on the inside” too, with “a suave interior that’s laden with high-quality materials and an easy-to-use infotainment system.” That said, this infotainment and the car’s other on-board tech features are now rather dated when compared to more modern alternatives, including the current-generation 4 Series model.

Being a coupé, reviewers also frequently commented that the car was not very spacious in the rear, and that customers looking for family-car practicality should consider the cheaper 3 Series instead.

No longer on sale, the first-generation BMW 3 Series holds an Expert Rating of 75%, based on 28 reviews published by the British motoring media.

4 Series Coupé highlights Attractive exterior styling

Wide range of strong engines on offer

Comfortable and well-built interior

Sharp driving dynamics 4 Series Coupé lowlights Not as practical as a 3 Series

On-board tech is now rather dated

Can be pricey on the used market

M Sport models have firm suspension

Key specifications

Body style: 2+2 coupé

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price when new: From £29,280 on-road Launched: Winter 2013

Last updated: Summer 2017

Replaced: Autumn 2020

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 4 Series Coupe is a great four-seater coupe.”

Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 4 Series Coupe was updated in 2017, and remains a great four-seater coupe.”

Read review Model reviewed: 440i (2017)

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 4 Series remains one of the best four-seat premium coupes around, and in 440i form it’s also genuinely fast. The 435d is a better all-round choice for those looking for pace, grace and low running costs, however.”

Read review Model reviewed: 435i petrol

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 4 Series Coupe is very well balanced, darting into bends with an eagerness many cars this size can’t recreate; and the six-cylinder petrol is very smooth.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: (2017-20)

Score: 7.4 / 10

“BMW has a long tradition of building stylish, sporting coupes that look good and drive brilliantly, the 4 Series honouring this legacy in typical style.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 2013-20

Score: 8 / 10

“The facelifted BMW 4 Series has improved on an already solid proposition.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 420d xDrive

Score: 8 / 10

The 2017 BMW 4 Series Coupé 420d xDrive comes with a sophisticated interior and great handling but pricey upgrades and no wholesale changes.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 440i (2017)

Score: 8 / 10

“If you value a smooth power delivery and hair-raising soundtrack, don’t hesitate to go for the 440i petrol version of the BMW 4 Series Coupé.”

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“This ‘head-over-heart’ 420d is a fine companion fit for British roads, and just as importantly, British fuel prices – getting your hands on this much handling alacrity and still scoring more than 50mpg can’t fail to bring a grin to your face.”

Read review Model reviewed: 435i

Score: 8 / 10

“The 4 Series Coupé 435i is sporty and enjoyable to drive; lighter, nimbler, more agile and quicker overall than its key rivals.”

Read review Model reviewed: 435d xDrive M Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“Price notwithstanding, the 4 Series 435d xDrive M Sport is the king of the diesel coupes. It’s a great performer, but the petrol version is a better drivers’ car, and the 420d annihilates it for fuel consumption.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Whether you want tremendous performance or impressive fuel economy, there’s a car here for you, and up to a point you can have as much practicality as you want or as little as you need. And if you want this car in saloon or estate form, you can. Just buy a 3-Series and there you are.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

“Best-selling version of the BMW 4 Series offers fun and frugality in equal measure.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: (2017)

Score: 8 / 10

“Despite their superb cabins and handsome exterior looks, the 4 Series models still struggle to reach the dynamic heights that BMW has long been fabled for. The facelifted version does improve upon the original in terms of handling ability, but this is still a car that’s more about comfort than outright speed.”

Read review Model reviewed: 435d xDrive M Sport Coupe

Score: 8 / 10

“Packing 309bhp, this is the most powerful 4 Series yet, and it comes complete with four-wheel drive.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: 420d Sport Automatic

“The BMW 4 Series Coupé offers a driver-focused set up, with rear-wheel drive, excellent material quality and some of the best drivetrains around.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: (2014-20)

Score: 8 / 10

“BMW surprised a few people when it decided to rename coupe versions of its popular 3 Series as ‘4 Series’; but buyers have come to realise just how good this even-numbered BMW is.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“BMW created a winner with the 4 Series Coupe. Stylish looks, a quality interior and a refined but enjoyable driving experience all make for a comprehensive package.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed:

“BMW’s long-awaited alternative to the Audi A5 Sportback is predictably impressive.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“The 4 Series is a sleeker and sportier-looking alternative to the saloon, as it is roughly the same size but is arguably more attractive.”

Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The BMW 4 Series Coupé is the benchmark four-seat sports coupe.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 4 Series Coupé is a coupé that’s as good to drive as it looks.”

Read review Model reviewed: 435i M Sport (2014)

Score: 8 / 10

“I loved driving this car. I loved being in it as well.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: (2017)

Score: 8 / 10

“On paper this 4-series is just a coupé version of the ubiquitous 3-series. But it’s more than that, mainly because of the superb straight-six engine and fine balance.”

Read review Model reviewed: (2017)

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 4-series Coupé is a fine all-rounder that is able to waft its occupants in comfort over long distances or be great fun on your favourite country road.”

Read review Model reviewed: (2013-20)

Score: 8 / 10

“Responsive, accurate steering means the nose is easy to point in whichever direction you might desire; what’s more, rear-wheel drive means the 4 Series has a sense of balance that few coupés can replicate.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Choose carefully when you’re picking which engine you want, too; while there’s a huge choice, the smaller engines can be rather noisy when accelerating hard. The 4 Series is a class act on the inside, though. You’ll find a suave interior that’s laden with high-quality materials and an easy-to-use infotainment system.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed:

“A well-proven engine line-up, sharp steering and solid roadholding make the BMW 4 Series Coupé a competent car, if not an overly sporty one.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

The first-generation BMW 4 Series Coupé was not crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The first-generation BMW 4 Series Coupé was not lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

The BMW 4 Series has a lower-than-average reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. This score covers this generation (pre-2020) version as well as the current (2021 onwards) version.

Nearly a third of all reported problems with the 4 Series relate to its electrical system, with an average repair bill of nearly £400. The other area to look out for is the engine, which accounts for a similar slice of repair claims. The average bill for these was only about £3,200. Engine problems are (unsurprisingly) the most expensive, and unfortuately they seem to be fairly common.

If you’re looking at a used BMW 4 Series, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW 4 Series Coupé, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A5 | Ford Mustang | Lexus RC | Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupé

Buy a used BMW 4 Series Coupé

If you’re looking to buy a BMW 4 Series Coupé, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

Car subscriptions

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)