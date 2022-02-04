Summary
The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé is a five-door version of the 4 Series Coupé, which is in turn based on the BMW 3 Series saloon.
The range of engines available for the Gran Coupé is identical to the 4 Series Coupé and Convertible, with customers able to choose between turbocharged petrol and diesel units. All models are fitted with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, while all-wheel drive is available on selected models.
Attempting to offer the practicality of a family car while providing the styling and performance of a sporty coupé, What Car? commends the 4 Series Gran Coupé for its easy-to-load hatchback tailgate, while Car Keys praises the hatchback for its high-quality interior and “engaging and involving” driving dynamics.
If you need four doors but the idea of a regular 3 Series saloon is not especially appealing, the 4 Series Gran Coupé could be an appealing option. Not all agree that the Gran Coupé offers the best of both worlds, however. “Foot room is good”, Company Car Today says, “but anyone approaching or over six feet tall will struggle for headroom in the back thanks to the lower roofline.”
In concluding its review, Carwow explains that the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé doesn’t match the practicality of the BMW 3 Series, and isn’t as “sleek” as the 4 Series Coupé. Therefore, you may be better off with one or the other, particularly if practicality is more important to you, as the 4 Series Gran Coupé costs almost £8,000 more than the entry-level 3 Series saloon.
As of February 2022, the BMW 4 Series Coupé holds an Expert Rating of 77%, which is a few points behind both the 4 Series Coupé and Convertible models.
- BMW 4 Series Coupé (2020 onwards) – Expert Rating
- BMW 4 Series Convertible (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating
- More BMW ratings, reviews, news and features
4 Series Gran Coupé highlights
- High quality interior
- Comfortable cabin with practical features
- Agile handling and body control
- Wide choice of strong engines
4 Series Gran Coupé lowlights
- Lower roofline limits rear headroom
- Expensive, base model and up
- Divisive BMW grille design
- No plug-in hybrid models
Key specifications
Body style: Medium five-door hatchback
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £41,650 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2021
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Refresh brings styling and tech updates to stylish four-door BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“While it’s undoubtedly an indulgent purchase it’s also one you can make with your heart and head in agreement, given it can play modern, connected commuter Monday to Friday, sensible family car at the weekends and – should opportunity arise – act like a proper sporting coupe as well.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“It’s a terrifically well-balanced engine with great drivability and unmistakable BMW qualities.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: M440i xDrive
Score: 8 / 10
“Although its star attraction is its dynamics, the 4 Series Gran Coupe scores for being such a good all-rounder and making you feel great about driving it, it quietly gets on with dealing with the day-to-day stuff impressively well.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is a truly excellent model. Combining sportiness with everyday usability, it’s undoubtedly the pick of the 4 Series line-up. Though the styling won’t suit all, if you can live with the looks, it’s without question the leader of this class due to its sheer breadth of talents.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.8 / 10
“The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is a stylish alternative to the 3 Series and has a more practical boot.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The comfortably cruising 4 Series Gran Coupe tries to combine sporty design with a practical layout. It isn’t quite the best in either respect.”
Read review
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: Range overview
“More practical boot and imposing looks mean that if you don’t need rear-seat headroom, this could be the one to pick over a four-door 3-Series.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.2 / 10
“Brilliant handling, refinement and practicality for the new BMW 4 Series”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Nothing in the BMW range – nor any rival factory – stretches a band across the three legs of drivability, style and practicality like the 4 Series Gran Coupe.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed:
Score: 10 / 10
“The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is practical, stylish and fun to drive. The hatchback tailgate makes loading and unloading a breeze and the extra space will be alluring to those who want a coupe but don’t want the accompanying sacrifices.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: October 2019
Notes on safety rating
The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé inherits its Euro NCAP safety rating from the 3 Series saloon, as the two cars are structurally almost identical.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of February 2022, the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Alfa Romeo Giulia | Audi A4 | Audi A5 Sportback | Jaguar XE | Kia Stinger | Mazda 6 | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Peugeot 508 | Polestar 2 | Subaru Levorg | Tesla Model 3 | Vauxhall Insignia | Volkswagen Arteon | Volkswagen Passat | Volvo S60 | Volvo V60
- BMW 4 Series Coupé (2020 onwards) – Expert Rating
- BMW 4 Series Convertible (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating
- More BMW ratings, reviews, news and features
Buy or lease a BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé
If you’re looking for a new or used 4 Series Gran Coupé, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car or a competitive finance deal
Buy a car online from your sofa.
We’ll deliver it. Find out more
The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more