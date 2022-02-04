Summary

The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé is a five-door version of the 4 Series Coupé, which is in turn based on the BMW 3 Series saloon.

The range of engines available for the Gran Coupé is identical to the 4 Series Coupé and Convertible, with customers able to choose between turbocharged petrol and diesel units. All models are fitted with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, while all-wheel drive is available on selected models.

Attempting to offer the practicality of a family car while providing the styling and performance of a sporty coupé, What Car? commends the 4 Series Gran Coupé for its easy-to-load hatchback tailgate, while Car Keys praises the hatchback for its high-quality interior and “engaging and involving” driving dynamics.

If you need four doors but the idea of a regular 3 Series saloon is not especially appealing, the 4 Series Gran Coupé could be an appealing option. Not all agree that the Gran Coupé offers the best of both worlds, however. “Foot room is good”, Company Car Today says, “but anyone approaching or over six feet tall will struggle for headroom in the back thanks to the lower roofline.”

In concluding its review, Carwow explains that the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé doesn’t match the practicality of the BMW 3 Series, and isn’t as “sleek” as the 4 Series Coupé. Therefore, you may be better off with one or the other, particularly if practicality is more important to you, as the 4 Series Gran Coupé costs almost £8,000 more than the entry-level 3 Series saloon.

As of February 2022, the BMW 4 Series Coupé holds an Expert Rating of 77%, which is a few points behind both the 4 Series Coupé and Convertible models.