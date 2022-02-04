fbpx

Expert Rating

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé

Expert Rating

77%
Summary

The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé is a five-door version of the 4 Series Coupé, which is in turn based on the BMW 3 Series saloon.

The range of engines available for the Gran Coupé is identical to the 4 Series Coupé and Convertible, with customers able to choose between turbocharged petrol and diesel units. All models are fitted with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, while all-wheel drive is available on selected models.

Attempting to offer the practicality of a family car while providing the styling and performance of a sporty coupé, What Car? commends the 4 Series Gran Coupé for its easy-to-load hatchback tailgate, while Car Keys praises the hatchback for its high-quality interior and “engaging and involving” driving dynamics.

If you need four doors but the idea of a regular 3 Series saloon is not especially appealing, the 4 Series Gran Coupé could be an appealing option. Not all agree that the Gran Coupé offers the best of both worlds, however. “Foot room is good”, Company Car Today says, “but anyone approaching or over six feet tall will struggle for headroom in the back thanks to the lower roofline.”

In concluding its review, Carwow explains that the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé doesn’t match the practicality of the BMW 3 Series, and isn’t as “sleek” as the 4 Series Coupé. Therefore, you may be better off with one or the other, particularly if practicality is more important to you, as the 4 Series Gran Coupé costs almost £8,000 more than the entry-level 3 Series saloon.

As of February 2022, the BMW 4 Series Coupé holds an Expert Rating of 77%, which is a few points behind both the 4 Series Coupé and Convertible models.

4 Series Gran Coupé highlights

  • High quality interior
  • Comfortable cabin with practical features
  • Agile handling and body control
  • Wide choice of strong engines

4 Series Gran Coupé lowlights

  • Lower roofline limits rear headroom
  • Expensive, base model and up
  • Divisive BMW grille design
  • No plug-in hybrid models

Key specifications

Body style: Medium five-door hatchback
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £41,650 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2021
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: October 2019

97%

ADULT OCCUPANT

87%

CHILD OCCUPANT

87%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

76%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety rating

The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé inherits its Euro NCAP safety rating from the 3 Series saloon, as the two cars are structurally almost identical.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2022, the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you're looking at the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulia | Audi A4 | Audi A5 Sportback | Jaguar XE | Kia Stinger | Mazda 6 | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Peugeot 508 | Polestar 2 | Subaru Levorg | Tesla Model 3 | Vauxhall Insignia | Volkswagen Arteon | Volkswagen Passat | Volvo S60 | Volvo V60

