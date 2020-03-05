Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 18 of the top UK motoring websites

BMW 5 Series (2017 - present) wallpaper

BMW 5 Series

(2017 - present)

89 %
Expert Rating

The BMW 5 Series is a large executive car, available in either saloon or estate (called Touring) body styles. The current model was launched in 2017 and is available with a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The 5 Series range also includes the M5 sports saloon, which is not covered on this page. We are building a separate report for the M5, so check back soon.

The BMW 5 Series has received consistently positive reviews from the UK automotive media and continues to win awards despite newer rivals arriving on the scene. Its current Expert Rating of 89% (as of March 2020), based on 35 UK reviews for both saloon and estate models, is considerably better than anything else in its class.

The 5 Series has been praised highly for its driving experience, refinement and build quality. The only real negatives relate to the number of optional extras that are included as standard on many cheaper cars.

More BMW ratings, news, reviews and features

Body style: Large saloon and estate
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £37,640 on-road

Launched: Spring 2017
Last updated: Summer 2019
Replacement due: TBA

BMW 5 Series saloon (2017) - front
BMW 5 Series saloon (2017) - rear
BMW 5 Series Touring estate (2017) - rear
BMW 5 Series (2017) - interior and dashboard

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: April 2017

91%

ADULT OCCUPANT

85%

CHILD OCCUPANT

81%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

59%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The BMW 5 Series has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW 5 Series has received

2020

  • What Car? Awards – Best Luxury Car + Best Estate over £30K
  • Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best Executive Car

2019

  • What Car? Awards – Best Luxury Car
  • Carbuyer Awards – Best Large Executive Car
  • Fleet News Awards – Best Executive Car
  • Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best Executive Car
  • Professional Driver Magazine Awards – Best Executive Estate

2018

  • Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Car of the Year
  • Auto Express Awards – Best Executive Car
  • What Car? Awards – Best Luxury Car
  • Tow Car Awards – Tow Car of the Year

2017

  • What Car? Awards – Car of the Year

