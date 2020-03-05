The BMW 5 Series is a large executive car, available in either saloon or estate (called Touring) body styles. The current model was launched in 2017 and is available with a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.
The 5 Series range also includes the M5 sports saloon, which is not covered on this page. We are building a separate report for the M5, so check back soon.
The BMW 5 Series has received consistently positive reviews from the UK automotive media and continues to win awards despite newer rivals arriving on the scene. Its current Expert Rating of 89% (as of March 2020), based on 35 UK reviews for both saloon and estate models, is considerably better than anything else in its class.
The 5 Series has been praised highly for its driving experience, refinement and build quality. The only real negatives relate to the number of optional extras that are included as standard on many cheaper cars.
Body style: Large saloon and estate
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £37,640 on-road
Launched: Spring 2017
Last updated: Summer 2019
Replacement due: TBA
MEDIA REVIEWS
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: 530i Touring
“The 5 Series Touring remains one of the best options for those looking for a car which will travel great distances with little fuss, while transporting its occupants in great comfort.”
Read review
Score: 8.4 / 10
“Just as the latest contenders from rival brands almost catch up, the BMW 5 Series eases ahead again. This is still the car that everyone else has to beat.”
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“The BMW 5 Series combines cutting edge kit, great driving dynamics and top-notch refinement with low running costs”
Read review
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 10 / 10
“The BMW 5 Series Touring is at the top of the executive estate car class, thanks to a perfect blend of performance and practicality. There’s a range of economical engines and it’s great to drive, too, with sports car-like dynamics and limo levels of luxury and refinement.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Saloon range
Score: 9 / 10
“An aptly business-class rendition of the showier 7 Series, BMW’s model of midway compromise starts to look very much like its maker’s current summit.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: 530e iPerformance saloon
Score: 10 / 10
“Providing you don’t live too far from work and are able to keep the thing charged, the 530e makes a great case for itself as a surprisingly cheap-to-own company car.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 8 / 10
“Crossovers and SUVs might be stealing the limelight, but the BMW 5 Series Touring continues to impress. It’s comfortable, spacious, highly refined, nicely put together and well-equipped.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Saloon range
Score: 10 / 10
“it’s so smooth and so supple from a ride quality perspective it out-luxes the 7 Series, while the traction and power deployment gives you that escape-the-apocalypse confidence of a really good SUV – without the body roll.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Saloon range
Score: 9.2 / 10
“The BMW 5 Series has reclaimed its place at the top of the executive saloon class.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 9.6 / 10
“The BMW 5 Series Touring makes a powerful case for the traditional estate against the SUV, and is an almost perfect family car”
Read review
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: 520i Touring
“The Company Car Today CCT100 Award-winning BMW 5 Series is still great in petrol form, but isn’t quite enough when you do the maths to coax sensible high-mileage company car drivers out of the excellent 520d.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 520d M Sport Touring
“More practical and more tech-packed than ever. It’s not cheap, but the BMW 5 Series Touring is about as good as all-rounders get.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Saloon range
Score: 8.5 / 10
“The consummate executive saloon package that combines excellent refinement, driving quality, industry-leading tech and excellent residuals values”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: Saloon range
Score: 9 / 10
“BMW’s most complete 5 Series ever, there are almost no compromises in this exceptional executive.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 8 / 10
“In Touring form the latest BMW 5 Series is as impressively capable as it is as a saloon, regardless of the engine powering it and the extra weight sitting over the rear axle.”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 530e iPerformance saloon
Score: 9 / 10
“The BMW 530e M Sport iPerformance Saloon is, without doubt, another BMW engineering triumph. The majority of hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars on sale are efficiency-focused; the 530e offers performance – and the potential for efficiency – for keen drivers.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 520d saloon
Score: 9 / 10
“From the point of view of the motorists who travel many miles up and down the nation’s motorways on business, the BMW 520d has to be one of the most comfortable, convenient and efficient ways to do this; it doesn’t feel anything like a diesel car did even just a few years ago.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Saloon range
Score: 10 / 10
“The BMW 5 Series is a superb executive saloon, with top-notch refinement and quality throughout. BMW’s trademark driving enjoyment shines through on a challenging road, although some might feel that the interior feels a little flat against the equally excellent Mercedes-Benz E-Class.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 10 / 10
“It’s hard to find fault with the BMW 5 Series Touring – it does everything you ask of it impeccably. The ultimate estate car? We’d find it hard to argue with that.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 530d Touring
“Once I really got to know the G31 530d it’s probably the most satisfying car I’ve ever driven.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Saloon range
Score: 9.6 / 10
“The benchmark for the premium executive class”
Read review
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 8.2 / 10
“Has BMW created the perfect estate car? Looks that way…”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: Saloon range
“The new BMW 5 Series has hit a sweet spot which other executive motors just can’t reach.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: 530d xDrive Touring
Score: 10 / 10
“No other car does everything so well” (Jeremy Clarkson)
Read review
Model reviewed: 530d M Sport saloon
Score: 8 / 10
“A great car underneath some clever-clever electronics” (Jeremy Clarkson)
Read review
Model reviewed: 520d M Sport saloon
Score: 8 / 10
“Still the leader of the pack”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 9 / 10
“The BMW 5 Series Touring is every bit as impressive as the saloon, only with the added versatility that comes from having a larger boot. True, a Mercedes E-class Estate can carry more still and Volvo’s V90 is cheaper to buy, but as an all-rounder the BMW still edges ahead of rivals.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 530e iPerformance saloon
Score: 6 / 10
“While the 530e is without doubt an accomplished plug-in hybrid and the numbers are sure to appeal to company car drivers, it isn’t quite as good to drive as other models in the BMW 5 Series range. A good car, then, but not a truly great one.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“Is the BMW 5 Series the best car in the world? Certainly it’s a strong contender thanks to a combination of ride comfort, performance, luxury and technology that edge it ahead of its key rivals. By any measure, it’s a truly outstanding machine.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s a BMW 5 Series: very refined, great to drive and features loads of high-tech”
Read review
Model reviewed: Saloon range
Score: 8 / 10
“New BMW 5 Series is even better than the old BMW 5 Series. Brilliant, then. As you were…”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 10 / 10
“The BMW 5 Series Touring is quiet, smooth, classy, comfortable and well equipped. It’s also very practical, although it can’t quite match the enormous boot that you get with a Mercedes E-Class Estate.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Saloon range
Score: 10 / 10
“The BMW 5 Series is a brilliant, classy and wonderfully refined luxury saloon, with surprisingly low running costs.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 7.4 / 10
“This is one of the most impressive luxury estate cars on the market. The BMW 5 Series Touring retains all of the saloon’s driving sharpness and is a comfortable, refined companion on long journeys. The boot may not be the biggest in its class but overall this is a pretty practical car.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Saloon range
Score: 7.9 / 10
“The latest BMW 5 Series is something of a triumph: it’s among the best luxury cars in its price bracket. It drives very well indeed, is luxurious and comfortable, and has lots of space for front and rear passengers, plus a big boot. It’s a Which? Best Buy.”
Read review
SAFETY RATING
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: April 2017
Eco rating
Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP
The BMW 5 Series has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW 5 Series has received
2020
- What Car? Awards – Best Luxury Car + Best Estate over £30K
- Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best Executive Car
2019
- What Car? Awards – Best Luxury Car
- Carbuyer Awards – Best Large Executive Car
- Fleet News Awards – Best Executive Car
- Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best Executive Car
- Professional Driver Magazine Awards – Best Executive Estate
2018
- Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Car of the Year
- Auto Express Awards – Best Executive Car
- What Car? Awards – Best Luxury Car
- Tow Car Awards – Tow Car of the Year
2017
- What Car? Awards – Car of the Year
