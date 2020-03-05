The BMW 5 Series is a large executive car, available in either saloon or estate (called Touring) body styles. The current model was launched in 2017 and is available with a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The 5 Series range also includes the M5 sports saloon, which is not covered on this page. We are building a separate report for the M5, so check back soon.

The BMW 5 Series has received consistently positive reviews from the UK automotive media and continues to win awards despite newer rivals arriving on the scene. Its current Expert Rating of 89% (as of March 2020), based on 35 UK reviews for both saloon and estate models, is considerably better than anything else in its class.

The 5 Series has been praised highly for its driving experience, refinement and build quality. The only real negatives relate to the number of optional extras that are included as standard on many cheaper cars.

Body style: Large saloon and estate

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £37,640 on-road Launched: Spring 2017

Last updated: Summer 2019

Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: April 2017 91% ADULT OCCUPANT 85% CHILD OCCUPANT 81% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 59% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The BMW 5 Series has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW 5 Series has received

2020 What Car? Awards – Best Luxury Car + Best Estate over £30K

Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best Executive Car 2019 What Car? Awards – Best Luxury Car

Carbuyer Awards – Best Large Executive Car

Fleet News Awards – Best Executive Car

Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best Executive Car

Professional Driver Magazine Awards – Best Executive Estate

2018 Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Car of the Year

Auto Express Awards – Best Executive Car

What Car? Awards – Best Luxury Car

Tow Car Awards – Tow Car of the Year 2017 What Car? Awards – Car of the Year

