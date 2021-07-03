Summary

The BMW 7 Series has been around since 1977 as the German brand’s largest luxury saloon – the current model is the sixth generation and was facelifted in 2019. Styling updates added BMW’s latest enormous front grille, which divided opinions amongst traditionally conservative buyers.

Apparently the grille pleases the Chinese market, which takes 40% of 7 Series sales. Therefore the other 60% of us just have to wince and bear it.

The 7 Series is available in standard and long-wheelbase versions. Powertrain options are many, with up to 12 cylinders 585hp .These comprise three petrol units, a pair of diesels with mild hybrid technology and a plug-in hybrid. All apart from the base petrol model can be had with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive transmission.

On the road, air suspension soaks up poor surfaces but several reviewers point out the unusually light steering that takes the edge off the driving experience.

As you might expect the interior can be specified to be as luxurious as you desire and the facelift certainly improved matters, Autocar saying it “can now genuinely claim to be among the class best.”

Technology rules in this class and the BMW has plenty – the central ‘iDrive’ stick that controls many functions is clever but as Company Car Today points out, “as the sheer quantity of connected functions increases, it becomes ever harder to keep up with where to find and operate everything.”

Overall the facelift has brought the BMW closer to its deadly rival the Mercedes-Benz S-Class – according to Autocar “choosing between them will largely fall down to which seat you plan on using most”.

As of July 2021, the BMW 7 Series holds an Expert Rating of 80% from 27 reviews. That puts it just behind the Audi A8, while the all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class will be added as soon as we have enough UK reviews to generate our Expert Rating.

7 Series highlights Plenty of powertrain choice

Efficient plug-in hybrid

Good road manners 7 Series lowlights Marmite styling

Options add significant cost

iDrive controller complicated

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £71,730 on-road Launched: Autumn 2015

Last updated: Summer 2019

Replacement due: 2022

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Long-wheelbase BMW 7 Series is hugely spacious and luxurious; few cars are better to sit in the back of.”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid 745Le xDrive

Score: 8 / 10

“Around cities the car will happily stay in EV mode, but squeeze the throttle for a bit more power and the petrol engine will wake up.”

Read review Model reviewed: M760Li xDrive

Score: 8 / 10

“The M badge sits well on the big 7 Series, turning it into a fast, fun saloon but without harming the car’s luxury credentials. It’s still a luxury car and a fitting flagship.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“In a luxury saloon market traditionally dominated by the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the BMW 7 Series has to work that bit harder to be noticed, a recent update giving this flagship model an undeniably more assertive look. That’s matched with superb comfort, technology and refinement.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Predictably, the BMW 7 Series is a surprisingly good driver’s car but could be a better luxury conveyance. Although it’s immutably built, the BMW doesn’t feel as rich, desirable or special as some of its rivals. Instead, it struggles to cast off the bland, pedestrian flavour of a lesser saloon.”

Read review Model reviewed: 730Ld

Score: 8 / 10

“An opulent, leather-clad business class lounge on four wheels, with impressions largely dictated by which set of doors you choose to enter by.”

Read review Model reviewed: 750Li xDrive

Score: 8 / 10

“Here is a car required to operate at a highpoint of luxury and isolation but also to inspire confidence from the wheel – the wheel of a limousine chassis weighing almost two tonnes and whose length comfortably surpasses five metres.”

Read review Score: 8 / 10

“In terms of outright luxury, the 745e is probably the most convincing car BMW has ever made.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 4.4-litre petrol automatic 750i xDrive

Score: 10 / 10

“Beautiful though the 750i’s V8 is to drive, it’s tough to recommend it over the more affordable, far more efficient and barely any less refined 730d. But the big petrol is worth a test drive, and don’t go blaming us if, regardless of all the disadvantages, you decide you simply must have it…”

Read review Model reviewed: 6.6-litre petrol automatic M760Li xDrive

Score: 10 / 10

“The M760Li’s niche appeal is undeniable but equally something worthy of celebration: evidently there are plutocrats who love nothing more than taming a snaking stretch of B-road, emerging at their destination wearing a satisfied grin.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic 730d

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 7 Series is likely to be used for chauffeuring and as a high-end transport link – and for that, it really is an excellent option. However, if you’re after a car that offers excellent luxury and great driving dynamics then it’s great for that too.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The latest BMW 7 Series sports a brash new grille, improved powertrains and even more tech”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 7 Series offers high levels of quality, comfort and quiet but is also the best of its breed at going around corners. Its options are expensive, though, and the petrols are thirsty.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 730d M Sport

“It’s a tough act to depose the phenomenal Mercedes S-Class, and the BMW 7 Series’ upgrade lacks a certain elegance with the huge new grille, but behind it is a supremely capable and high-tech car.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: 745Le XDrive hybrid

“It’s pretty nimble for a car of this size, taking twisty mountain roads with ease and having a real burst of speed and acceleration on long straights when required or desired.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“The 7 is not as ‘cool’ as an SUV, but its recipe is one with lots of appeal, and is just better than a big luxo-SUV could ever be.”

Read review Model reviewed: 750i xDrive

Score: 8 / 10

“Fully revised 7-series offers greater refinement, more luxury and in 750i xDrive guise more performance.”

Read review Model reviewed: 6.6-litre petrol automatic M760Li xDrive

Score: 6 / 10

“Fast and luxurious, but not enough of an M car.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“BMW’s 7 Series holds its head high in the rarefied and competitive luxury sector, up against the might of the Mercedes S-Class and Audi A8.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“While the BMW 7 Series isn’t primarily focused on the driver, it is one of the better luxury cars for driving. Its carbon core construction makes it light for its size, helping it feel surprisingly manoeuvrable. However, it doesn’t quite live up to BMW’s image of being the ‘Ultimate Driving Machine’.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“An engaging driver’s car in a limousine world”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Those looking for comfort above all else will probably choose the Mercedes-Benz S-Class or an SUV. But if you want a luxury limousine that’s packed with gadgets and sporty to drive too, BMW’s got it licked.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 745e plug-in hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 7 Series is the driver’s choice of the super-limo category and that premise doesn’t change with this facelift, even in PHEV guise. The huge grille won’t be to everyone’s taste, but the cabin upgrades are welcome even if the instrument graphics are fuzzy and crude.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The BMW 7 Series is a difficult car to love, because, well… look at it. It screams ostentatiousness and just a hint (okay, quite a lot) of visual insecurity. That’s a pity, because under its criminal e-fit face it’s a very talented limo – the best in its class to drive, in fact.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 7 Series remains a worthy contender in this segment and does handle a little more sharply than direct rivals. However, its ride isn’t quite as cushioned as the very best luxury limos.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid 745e

Score: 7.5 / 10

“In Plug-In Hybrid form, the BMW 7 Series takes performance and comfort to a different level, and offers plenty of appeal for tech lovers. It has the potential to offer fuel efficiency benefits for some users, but certainly not for all. Nevertheless, it’s a superb luxury car.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.6 / 10

“The sixth-generation BMW 7 Series is a real tour de force: high-performing, safe and ultra-comfortable, and with all the luxury equipment you could wish for. It’s a superb example of a top German luxury car and a deserved Which? Best Buy.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

The BMW 7 Series was not crash tested by Euro NCAP when it was launched in 2015 and we are not expecting it to happen during the rest of its model life. If it does, we will update this section accordingly.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The BMW 7 Series has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW 7 Series has received

2016

Professional Driver Awards – Car of the Year + Chauffeur Car of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW 7 Series, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A8 | Bentley Flying Spur | Jaguar XJ | Lexus LS | Maserati Quattroporte | Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Rolls-Royce Ghost

The traditional rivals to the BMW 7 Series have always been the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the Audi A8. Also lining up against it is the Lexus LS, Jaguar’s XJ having now passed into history, while for those looking for even more luxury the Bentley Flying Spur and Maserati Quattroporte are also in the running.

