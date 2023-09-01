Summary

On sale in different guises since 1977, the BMW 7 Series is the German brand’s largest luxury saloon. This is the latest seventh-generation model, which became available to order at the start of 2023. The range also includes the all-electric i7 saloon, which is instead covered here.

The new 7 Series offers one of the most luxurious driving experiences around, with innovative on-board tech that makes it stand out from its rivals. Yet British reviewers are yet to give the plug-in hybrid full marks, with many preferring the electric i7 for being marginally more comfortable.

“Where the i7 has the most wonderfully cushioned damping”, says Autocar’s Piers Ward, plug-in hybrid versions of the 7 Series “let the wheel movement enter into the cockpit a bit more.”

There has been praise for the car’s performance though. The What Car? team explains that “the petrol engine needs a moment to really get into its stride, once it does you’re positively hurled down the road.”

Motoring outlets have also criticised the BMW’s divisive exterior styling and eye-watering six-figure price tag – complaints that also apply to the i7 – but all agree that the cabin is of the highest quality. “It has arguably the finest interior in the automotive world”, asserts Top Gear‘s Jason Barlow. “You can argue among yourselves about the exterior design, but inside is a knock-out.”

As of September 2023, the BMW 7 Series holds an Expert Rating of 73% based on ten reviews published by the UK motoring media, which is nine points lower than the i7’s current score. However, the reviews to date are all based on foreign test drive events, and we expect to see several UK-based reviews arrive in the coming months. These could push the overall score up or down by a few points.

7 Series highlights Outstanding comfort and interior refinement

Spacious cabin with plenty of on-board tech

Relaxing driving experience

Excellent pace and acceleration 7 Series lowlights Very expensive price tag and options list

Polarising exterior styling

No traditional petrol or diesel engine choices

The i7 is more comfortable

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon

Engines: plug-in hybrid

Price: From £103,895 on-road Launched: Winter 2022/23

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: 760i xDrive M Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“BMW isn’t bringing the V8-engined 760i to the UK and as good as it is, that’s no great shame. Most people still buy the BMW 7 Series to be chauffeur driven, and sticking a hulking great petrol engine under the bonnet does little for those in the back; if the 300-odd-mile range of the i7 won’t suffice then one of the plug-in hybrid models due in 2023 should do the trick.” (Richard Ingram)

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 7 Series sells in tiny numbers in the UK and Europe but has a bigger role to play as a global ambassador for the brand’s latest tech, design and innovation.” (Dan Trent)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: M760e xDrive

Score: 8 / 10

“The PHEV car thrums across ridges more and doesn’t do quite such an easy job of isolating the worst of the Tarmac. Where the i7 has the most wonderfully cushioned damping, this M760e lets the wheel movement enter into the cockpit a bit more, especially under load.” (Piers Ward)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“We find BMW’s approach to the new 7-series generally appealing – instead of building a bespoke electric car, in this instance it’s engineered its latest flagship right from the start to accept every kind of powertrain.” (CJ Hubbard)

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 7 Series is a high-end saloon that’s filled to the brim with kit and is very comfortable throughout. Looks will divide people though, and it certainly isn’t cheap.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Luxury and technology abound in the BMW 7 Series, with a truly first class experience for those in the back. Look beyond the divisive design and you’ll find a limousine that’s as good to drive as it is to be driven in.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“Its design may put some off, but it may attract others. But what really sets the BMW 7 Series apart is the impressive build quality of its interior and the technology available to the buyer.” (CJ Hubbard)

Read review RAC + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.9 / 10

“With this seventh generation 7 Series saloon, BMW elevates itself back into contention at the top end of the boardroom-level luxury sedan segment.” (Jonathan Crouch)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The new 7 Series has arguably the finest interior in the automotive world, beautifully executed, well-made and imaginative. You can argue among yourselves about the exterior design, but inside is a knock-out.” (Jason Barlow)

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 7 Series is a fine luxury limo, but the fully electric BMW i7 offers much lower tax bills, as do some plug-in hybrids from rival manufacturers.” (Will Nightingale)

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of September 2023, the BMW 7 Series has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of September 2023, the BMW 7 Series has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of September 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the latest BMW 7 Series to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 7 Series, we’ll publish the score here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Plug-in hybrid models 22 mpg E 22 – 23 mpg E – E Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 50 F 50 – 50 F – F Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £375 C Year 2 £843 C Year 3 £1,360 C Year 4 £1,697 C Year 5 £2,195 C Overall £6,470 C

The seventh-generation BMW 7 Series is quite expensive to run on a daily basis, according to whole-life cost data provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our technical partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The 7 Series is only offered available as a plug-in hybrid in the UK, but it offers rather dismal fuel economy – 22 mpg on average. The car’s insurance premiums also reflect its eye-watering price tag.

That said, its service and maintenance costs over five years of ownership are predicted to be around the market average, and a bit cheaper to maintain than key rivals like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

