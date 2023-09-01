fbpx

BMW 7 Series

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

73%

BMW 7 Series

(2022 - present)

    Summary

    On sale in different guises since 1977, the BMW 7 Series is the German brand’s largest luxury saloon. This is the latest seventh-generation model, which became available to order at the start of 2023. The range also includes the all-electric i7 saloon, which is instead covered here.

    The new 7 Series offers one of the most luxurious driving experiences around, with innovative on-board tech that makes it stand out from its rivals. Yet British reviewers are yet to give the plug-in hybrid full marks, with many preferring the electric i7 for being marginally more comfortable.

    “Where the i7 has the most wonderfully cushioned damping”, says Autocar’s Piers Ward, plug-in hybrid versions of the 7 Series “let the wheel movement enter into the cockpit a bit more.”

    There has been praise for the car’s performance though. The What Car? team explains that “the petrol engine needs a moment to really get into its stride, once it does you’re positively hurled down the road.”

    Motoring outlets have also criticised the BMW’s divisive exterior styling and eye-watering six-figure price tag – complaints that also apply to the i7 – but all agree that the cabin is of the highest quality. “It has arguably the finest interior in the automotive world”, asserts Top Gear‘s Jason Barlow. “You can argue among yourselves about the exterior design, but inside is a knock-out.”

    As of September 2023, the BMW 7 Series holds an Expert Rating of 73% based on ten reviews published by the UK motoring media, which is nine points lower than the i7’s current score. However, the reviews to date are all based on foreign test drive events, and we expect to see several UK-based reviews arrive in the coming months. These could push the overall score up or down by a few points.

    7 Series highlights

    • Outstanding comfort and interior refinement
    • Spacious cabin with plenty of on-board tech
    • Relaxing driving experience
    • Excellent pace and acceleration

    7 Series lowlights

    • Very expensive price tag and options list
    • Polarising exterior styling
    • No traditional petrol or diesel engine choices
    • The i7 is more comfortable

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large saloon
    Engines:     plug-in hybrid
    Price:     From £103,895 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2022/23
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of September 2023, the BMW 7 Series has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of September 2023, the BMW 7 Series has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of September 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the latest BMW 7 Series to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 7 Series, we’ll publish the score here.

    Running cost rating

    Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

    Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
    Plug-in hybrid models22 mpgE22 – 23 mpgE – E
    Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
    All models50F50 – 50F – F
    Service and maintenanceCostScore
    Year 1£375C
    Year 2£843C
    Year 3£1,360C
    Year 4£1,697C
    Year 5£2,195C
    Overall£6,470C

    The seventh-generation BMW 7 Series is quite expensive to run on a daily basis, according to whole-life cost data provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our technical partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

    The 7 Series is only offered available as a plug-in hybrid in the UK, but it offers rather dismal fuel economy – 22 mpg on average. The car’s insurance premiums also reflect its eye-watering price tag.

    That said, its service and maintenance costs over five years of ownership are predicted to be around the market average, and a bit cheaper to maintain than key rivals like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the BMW 7 Series, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi A8 | Bentley Flying Spur | Genesis G90 | Lexus LS | Maserati Quattroporte | Mercedes-Benz S-Class Range Rover | Rolls-Royce Ghost

