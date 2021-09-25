fbpx

BMW 8 Series

73%
The original BMW 8 Series first appeared in 1990 as the German brand’s largest two-door coupe, but by 1999 it was not selling well and was dropped.

Two decades later, BMW decided there was now room for a luxury grand tourer with enormous power, in 2018 launching an all-new 8 Series in coupe and soft-top convertible body styles. Later a four-door Gran Coupe was added to the range – we are building a separate page for this version, so check back soon.

There are two petrol engine options or a diesel and all are potent. The 840i puts out 333hp, while diesel fans get 340hp and an all-wheel drive powertrain.  

Most rapid of all is the M850i ,with 530hp, put through the all-wheel-drive to produce a blistering 3.8-second 0-62mph time. It’s not the quickest, however, as BMW also offers an the M8 (also not covered by this rating; we’ll add this to our index soon).

Reviewers focus on the 8 Series’ luxury, its potency and price – The Telegraph believes BMW has pitched its car as “a piece of high-performance automotive art, with the emphasis on performance”. Mind you the review adds that such cars with big engines are about to be killed by emissions regulations.

The price exercises The Mirror’s reviewer too, who argues that the 8 Series might “depreciate savagely and within a decade you’ll be able to pick one up for pennies.”  

Top Gear sums the 8 Series as possibly the ultimate car for those that like BMWs – “but it is less special than its rivals”. However the Daily Mail, testing the convertible with its top that opens or closes in just 15 seconds, argues that it is; “a sensational luxury grant tourer for those old and experienced enough to appreciate the good things in life – more mature than a regular sports car.”

As of September 2021, the BMW 8 Series holds an Expert Rating of 73% based on 27 reviews.

BMW 8 Series highlights

  • Potent performance
  • Very refined
  • Lots of cockpit tech
  • Luxury interior

BMW 8 Series lowlights

  • Not that distinctive for its high cost
  • So-so steering feel
  • So much cockpit tech it’s confusing
  • No room in the back

Key specifications

Body style: 2+2 coupé and convertible
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £69,200 on-road

Launched: Winter 2018
Last updated: Summer 2020
Update due: Spring 2022

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of September 2021, the BMW 8 Series has not been crash-tested by Euro NCAP. This is not surprising, given its high price tag and limited production numbers.

However, as one of BMW’s top models it is well equipped with passive and active safety technology, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The BMW 8 Series has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW 8 Series, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Aston Martin DB11 | Bentley Continental GT | Bentley Continental GT Convertible | Lexus LC | Mercedes-AMG GT | Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupé and Cabriolet | Polestar 1 | Porsche 911

The closest direct rival to the 8 Series is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet but it poses a viable alternative to a host of other upmarket performance machines such as the Porsche 911 or the Lexus LC.

