Summary
The original BMW 8 Series first appeared in 1990 as the German brand’s largest two-door coupe, but by 1999 it was not selling well and was dropped.
Two decades later, BMW decided there was now room for a luxury grand tourer with enormous power, in 2018 launching an all-new 8 Series in coupe and soft-top convertible body styles. Later a four-door Gran Coupe was added to the range – we are building a separate page for this version, so check back soon.
There are two petrol engine options or a diesel and all are potent. The 840i puts out 333hp, while diesel fans get 340hp and an all-wheel drive powertrain.
Most rapid of all is the M850i ,with 530hp, put through the all-wheel-drive to produce a blistering 3.8-second 0-62mph time. It’s not the quickest, however, as BMW also offers an the M8 (also not covered by this rating; we’ll add this to our index soon).
Reviewers focus on the 8 Series’ luxury, its potency and price – The Telegraph believes BMW has pitched its car as “a piece of high-performance automotive art, with the emphasis on performance”. Mind you the review adds that such cars with big engines are about to be killed by emissions regulations.
The price exercises The Mirror’s reviewer too, who argues that the 8 Series might “depreciate savagely and within a decade you’ll be able to pick one up for pennies.”
Top Gear sums the 8 Series as possibly the ultimate car for those that like BMWs – “but it is less special than its rivals”. However the Daily Mail, testing the convertible with its top that opens or closes in just 15 seconds, argues that it is; “a sensational luxury grant tourer for those old and experienced enough to appreciate the good things in life – more mature than a regular sports car.”
As of September 2021, the BMW 8 Series holds an Expert Rating of 73% based on 27 reviews.
BMW 8 Series highlights
- Potent performance
- Very refined
- Lots of cockpit tech
- Luxury interior
BMW 8 Series lowlights
- Not that distinctive for its high cost
- So-so steering feel
- So much cockpit tech it’s confusing
- No room in the back
Key specifications
Body style: 2+2 coupé and convertible
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £69,200 on-road
Launched: Winter 2018
Last updated: Summer 2020
Update due: Spring 2022
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid 330e xDrive M Sport Touring
Score: 8.1 / 10
“As plug-in hybrids go, the BMW 330e is a good one. It starts off with the major advantage of the 3 Series itself, a car that has dominated the wish lists of particularly company drivers for very many years. The car is enjoyable to drive, although most owners will likely rate the experience and the tax savings more highly than the little bit they are doing towards encouraging greener motoring.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel auto 330d M Sport Touring
“Based on our initial launch drive, the BMW 3 Series Touring comes perilously close to being all the car you could ever need.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel auto 320d Sport saloon
“Both inside and out, the 3 Series feels like the rounded and accomplished product that it’s always been, and there’s little doubt this latest model will be just as successful as the one it replaces.”
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“The BMW 3 Series offers the perfect blend of performance, driving dynamics, low running costs, technology and improved refinement.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Touring range review
Score: 10 / 10
“Great to drive, cheap to run and filled with high-tech kit – this is Bavaria at its best.”
Read review
Model reviewed: M340i xDrive
Score: 8 / 10
“This is, without a doubt, a very fast car with trademark BMW six-cylinder prowess – and a meticulously engineered hot 3 Series at the same time.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 330e plug-in hybrid
Score: 9 / 10
“Provided you have regular access to a charge point, it’s a high quality plug-in hybrid that could easily match a 320d for rock-bottom running costs. For private buyers it may even be the 3 Series to go for if you have a garage space or driveway to recharge it from every evening.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 10 / 10
“Still the driver’s choice in this family-oriented segment, nothing can match the BMW 3 Series Touring from behind the wheel.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 320d M Sport with Sport automatic
Score: 10 / 10
“We followed the journey of the BMW 3 Series as it made its way to production, and now it’s here we’re even more sure that it’s the best car in its class.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 330e plug-in hybrid
Score: 9 / 10
“Even given the inevitable price premium, the 330e is likely to prove an affordable alternative to a 320d for lower-mileage business users. It’s not just a convincing plug-in; it could be one of the best members of the new 3 Series family.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Saloon range
Score: 8 / 10
“Arguably a benchmark for the sector, the BMW 3 Series has maintained its reputation for sporty handling and fine dynamics. There are engines to suit every need and a huge amount of technology to support your driving, even if the best of it remains on the options list or confined to fancier trim levels.”
Read review
Score: 7.8 / 10
“It’s worth test-driving as close a model as possible to the one you’re considering, as wheel sizes and suspension set-ups have a large effect on how comfortable the 3 Series is. Some will find it too firm over bad surfaces for their liking.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol-electric plug-in hybrid 330e saloon
Score: 9 / 10
“Unlike so many of its electrified rivals, this car hides the complexity of powertrain so well. It continues to handle like a powerful, poised, rear-driven sports saloon no matter how hard you care to push it. It has plenty of sporting character, and can be as quick across the ground as almost any other 3 Series, and as engrossing to drive, too, in its own way.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Touring (estate) range
Score: 9 / 10
“For those who can afford it, the BMW 330d remains an open and shut case. After all, you’ll be buying what is probably the most multi-talented 3 Series currently on sale. But it’s a lamentable shame that current tax rules have come down so hard on such an undeserving target.”
Read review
Model reviewed: M340i xDrive
Score: 8 / 10
“Impresses with its cabin sophistication, punchy performance and engaging (if not overly lively) handling.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 320d xDrive M Sport Touring
Score: 9 / 10
“In Touring guise, the 320d continues to combine dynamism with practicality, performance and frugality better than any rival.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 330d xDrive Touring
Score: 9 / 10
“The 3 Series Touring offers a largely familiar driving experience to the 3 Series saloon, with only slight differences in handling that are noticed most prominently in the corners.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 330d M Sport
Score: 9 / 10
“The BMW 330d is the latest version of a fast, frugal compact executive saloon that needs little introduction.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 318d Sport auto
Score: 8 / 10
“The 318d uses a detuned version of the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine found in the 320d, delivering 40bhp less at 148bhp and 59lb ft less torque at 236lb ft, paired with an excellent eight-speed automatic gearbox.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 10 / 10
“BMW’s one-time default-choice exec hits even greater heights.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 330i M Sport
Score: 10 / 10
“The 330i M Sport is fast, poised and engaging to drive; pleasant, upmarket, refined and practical; advanced and well-equipped – and yet competitively priced and realistically fuel-efficient.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 320d M Sport
Score: 9 / 10
“Arguably the most important model in the new 3 Series line-up proves diesel, and the Ultimate Driving Machine, are alive and well.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 330e plug-in hybrid
Score: 9 / 10
“If the numbers fit your routine even vaguely, and you have the ability to charge the car, the question that needs asking is not whether this upcoming plug-in hybrid saloon should be on your shortlist but why it isn’t sitting at the top.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid 330e saloon
Score: 6 / 10
“The word that springs most readily to mind here is ‘impressive’ – BMW’s new plug-in hybrid certainly doesn’t fall down as a box-ticking exercise, with plentiful performance, extended electric range and some clever new tricks.”
Read review
Model reviewed: M340i xDrive
Score: 8 / 10
“The M340i xDrive looks pleasingly under-the-radar as we spy it under harsh strip lights in the Garching lock-up outside Munich for an early drive – there are no wild spoilers or wings or skirts here.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 320d and 330d Touring
Score: 8 / 10
“Considering a 320d or 330d Touring with xDrive? Then stop considering and just buy it. As a driver’s tool it blows away most opposition in this sector, it’ll satisfy any tech fetish, and the practicality improvements reaffirm that this estate is much more than just a pretty face.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 330d xDrive Touring
Score: 8 / 10
“As a driver’s tool it blows away most opposition in this sector, it’ll satisfy any tech fetish, and the practicality improvements reaffirm that this estate is much more than just a pretty face.”
Read review
Score: 8 / 10
“This 3-series sets a new dynamic benchmark for the executive saloon market, as well as featuring the very latest of BMW’s tech, and a promising, if not yet complete, range of engines and transmissions.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 330e
Score: 9 / 10
“The 330e is likely to be another hit for BMW, as more drivers seek to make the switch to electrified motoring and reduce their running costs. The biggest positive about this car is that there are very few downsides next to the normal 3 Series.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic estate 330d Touring
Score: 10 / 10
“With the saloon being such a well-praised model, it was almost inevitable that the Touring model would be just as appealing. In 330d form, it could be all the car most will ever need. It’s fast, relatively cheap to run, practical, comfortable – this list could go on.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Touring (estate) range
Score: 8.8 / 10
“The BMW 3 Series Touring is practical, easy to live with and great to drive”
Read review
Model reviewed: 330e plug-in hybrid saloon
Score: 8.6 / 10
“The BMW 330e plug-in hybrid is not only cheap to run, it’s also as good to drive as any other 3 Series”
Read review
Score: 8.8 / 10
“Brilliant BMW 3 Series is the pace-setter for executive saloon handling and performance”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Touring estate range
Score: 9 / 10
“The BMW 3 Series Touring goes to show that big, boxy estate cars can still be good fun to drive. It’s a shame that not every smartphone can connect to its super-slick infotainment, though.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Saloon range
Score: 9 / 10
“The new BMW 3 Series is a posh saloon that’s great for the family but also loads of fun to drive. Its latest look might not be to your taste though and some desirable options cost extra.”
Read review
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: BMW 330e Touring PHEV
“This BMW 330e Touring PHEV offers useful practicality to match the tax and fuel efficiency (when charged as often as possible), and the performance.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric automatic plug-in hybrid 330e M Sport
“The new 330e will prove more popular than ever in the current tax regime, and rightly so when it’s as good, and as cost-effective versus a 320d, as the new car is. Just make sure that fleet policies incentivise or require the car to be charged and used on electric mode as much as possible.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic 318d Sport
“In isolation, the 318d is another winner of a BMW 3 Series, and there’s very little to criticise. Just make sure you never drive a 320d and you won’t know what you’re missing.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Saloon range
Score: 8.5 / 10
“The BMW 3 Series makes improvements in the key areas that were required without losing the driver and badge appeal that put it at the top of the class.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic 320d xDrive M Sport saloon
“The new BMW 3 Series builds on the previous car’s strong points and adds more tech, better interior quality and increased efficiency to keep it at the forefront of the compact executive sector.”
Read review
Daily Mail
“Despite all the sensible stuff, the 3 Series remains a sprightly engaging drive.”
Read review
Daily Mirror
Model reviewed: 320d M Sport
“Apart from its dramatic looks the new car isn’t a massive leap forward and that’s very much down to the fact that the previous car was very good and had every gadget and accessory you’d need. That the old model is smaller actually makes it more desirable to me. Bigger isn’t always better.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8 / 10
“Entertaining manners, strong engines, good build quality and a premium image that shows no sign of being significantly diluted even when the 3-series is now such as ubiquitous part of the motoring landscape.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 320d M Sport
Score: 8 / 10
“New BMW 3-series has more of everything, but gives away a little of its satisfying precision in the process.”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 330e Touring xDrive M Sport
Score: 10 / 10
“Unlike a two-tonne plug-in hybrid SUV, the BMW 330e Touring is actually very efficient on a long journey. It’s also sporty, comfortable, quiet, luxurious and practical. With xDrive all-wheel drive, it’s also very capable in all weathers (especially with the right tyres).”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol plug-in hybrid automatic saloon 330e M Sport
Score: 10 / 10
“The BMW 330e plug-in hybrid delivers the rear-wheel drive handling of a touring car, the ride comfort of a BMW 5 Series, the performance of a sports car, and the zero emission driving ability of an electric car. What’s not to like?”
Read review
Model reviewed: 320d M Sport
Score: 9 / 10
“The industry is moving towards electric cars, but the BMW 320d shows that diesel isn’t dead yet. If you cover lots of miles up and down the UK’s motorways, then the 320d has to be one of the most efficient ways to do that. It’s also comfortable, it has rewarding handling, the infomedia and satnav systems are excellent, and there really are very few faults with the overall package.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: 320d xDrive M Sport
“There’s little to criticise – it looks the part, in our opinion, and the interior is a very cosseting place for long journeys.”
Read review
Motors.co.uk
Score: 9 / 10
“The BMW 3 Series comes with brilliant driving dynamics, intuitive technology; and a good range of frugal and punchy powerplants.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 9.4 / 10
“A brilliant all-rounder that’s great to drive with some clever practicality features.”
Read review
Model reviewed: saloon range
Score: 9.2 / 10
“BMW’s excellent 3 Series remains one of the best compact saloons”
Read review
The Sun
“The cabins are modern and clean and beautiful . . . but just a little boring. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with the craftmanship or the tech, it’s just not as plush as an Audi or Mercedes.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic 330d xDrive M Sport
Score: 9 / 10
“Do-it-all premium estate is a more comprehensive package than ever.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic M340i xDrive Touring
Score: 10 / 10
“As a performance car that can also carry the family and their bags, it’s superb. Yes, it’s expensive, but you’d be hard-pushed to find this combination of practicality, driving excitement and sheer pace for less.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Estate range
“Comfortable, quick and commodious, the BMW 3 Series Touring is more useful (but complicated) than before and there seems little reason to doubt BMW’s prediction that it will continue to sell about 10,000 a year in the UK – lucky people…”
Read review
Model reviewed: 330e PHEV plug-in hybrid
Score: 8 / 10
“After the previous BMW 3 Series hybrid, this feels like an all-new generation despite the same drivetrain, with more spritely performance and a whole set of better figures in terms of range, fuel consumption and EV operation. Expensive, but none of this type of car is cheap and the PHEV BMW is one of the best of the breed.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 320d 2.0-litre diesel manual
Score: 8 / 10
“Shame it had to get bigger, but the new 3-series is a much more assured drivers’ car than its predecessor, though that comes at the cost of ride quality on M-Sport cars. The new twin-turbocharged diesel is powerful and economical and while the cabin is beautifully made it is a bit dull.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: M340d Touring estate
Score: 9 / 10
“The best car BMW makes? Besides being ‘good’, it’s also cool. So much more suave than an X2 or a 2 Series Active Tourer or an X4 or an X6 or a 6GT or an X7 M50d, but not as flashy as an 8 Gran Coupe. If this is diesel’s last hurrah, then we can say it went out on a high, in one of the finest subtle superwagons ever built.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Touring (estate) range
Score: 8 / 10
“For the vast majority of us, the BMW 3 Series Touring is all the car we could use or want.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Saloon range
Score: 8 / 10
“Rivals keep it from a better score, but the new 3 is still one of the benchmarks for this class.”
Read review
Model reviewed: M340i xDrive
Score: 9 / 10
“It’s not just a normal xDrive 3-er. The persons from M have had a go.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Touring range review
Score: 10 / 10
“If you want a great driving experience alongside a big boot, the 3 Series Touring stands in a class of its own at this size.”
Read review
Score: 10 / 10
“The 3 Series leads the charge in the premium executive class. Its primary appeal is in the way it drives, with handling that’s guaranteed to really put a smile on your face. It’s also economical in 320d form and well equipped, with the best infotainment system in its class.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 6.8 / 10
“The BMW 3 Series Touring is a great car in many ways – mainly as it shares so much with the very good saloon model. It’s quiet and refined, with an intuitive multimedia system and an engaging driving experience you might not expect from a family car.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 330e plug-in hybrid
Score: 7.1 / 10
“The 330e Plug-In Hybrid takes most of the BMW 3 Series’ attributes and adds extra layers of ability. Performance is very strong, as is cabin refinement, while the ability to travel in electric-only mode gives the 330e extra appeal in day-to-day use. Add in an excellent cabin and precise handling, and it’s a winner.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6.8 / 10
“The new BMW 3 Series may be a gentle evolution of the model line, but it’s been subtly improved in nearly every way. Quiet and refined, and with an intuitive infotainment system that makes the impressive on-board kit so easy to use, it makes for an effortless everyday car. For this it trades a fraction of the handling precision of older models, but it’s still the best-driving car in the class.”
Read review
Safety rating
No safety rating
As of September 2021, the BMW 8 Series has not been crash-tested by Euro NCAP. This is not surprising, given its high price tag and limited production numbers.
However, as one of BMW’s top models it is well equipped with passive and active safety technology, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping.
Eco rating
No eco rating
The BMW 8 Series has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.
As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the BMW 8 Series, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Aston Martin DB11 | Bentley Continental GT | Bentley Continental GT Convertible | Lexus LC | Mercedes-AMG GT | Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupé and Cabriolet | Polestar 1 | Porsche 911
The closest direct rival to the 8 Series is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet but it poses a viable alternative to a host of other upmarket performance machines such as the Porsche 911 or the Lexus LC.
Buy or lease a BMW 8 Series
Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used 8 Series, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from
We only have the best used cars for sale from selected dealers. Find out more
Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more