Summary

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé is a luxurious and powerful grand tourer, and the four-door version of the more expensive 8 Series Coupé.

The 8 Series Gran Coupé is available with a choice of two petrol engines – a 3.0-litre six-cylinder unit and a 4.4-litre V8. There is also an even-higher-performance version called the M8 Gran Coupé, but that’s not covered here. We have a separate page for the M8 version coming soon, so keep checking back for the latest information.

On sale since the second half of 2019, the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé has received a warm welcome from the British motoring media, mostly thanks to its sporty exterior styling that Top Gear says makes it “probably the most handsome car in BMW’s current range.”

Reviewers generally agree that the saloon offers a balanced blend of pacy performance and interior luxury, but that it doesn’t exactly stand out in either area. The What Car? team comments that the Porsche Panamera offers sharper driving dynamics, while the Audi A7 is the most practical, comfort-oriented option in the class.

Motoring Research also takes issue with the Gran Coupé’s “eye-watering prices”, while Carbuyer adds that it is quite expensive to run in the long term too.

As of November 2022, the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé holds an Expert Rating of 68%, based on 15 reviews published by UK motoring outlets. The two-door coupé model it is based on has a slightly higher rating, but the Gran Coupé has had a more positive media reception than the performance-focused BMW M8.

8 Series Gran Coupé highlights Sporty exterior and luxurious interior

Exciting to drive

Class-leading infotainment

More spacious than 8 Series Coupé 8 Series Gran Coupé lowlights More expensive than Porsche Panamera

Audi A7 is more practical day-to-day

Thirsty engines

Rear seats are a bit cramped

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £76,975 on-road Launched: Autumn 2019

Last updated: Spring 2022

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: M850i xDrive

Score: 7 / 10

“The M850i does its best to transform the Gran Coupe into a long-legged and relaxing GT car, and mostly succeeds. Although, therein lies the problem: the entry-level 840i does an equally impressive job in this respect for almost £30,000 less.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“All in all, the Gran Coupe – even in its most affordable, rear-wheel-drive 840i guise – feels like a serious effort by BMW to produce a driving experience that is genuinely different from anything else out there at the moment.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 840d xDrive

Score: 7 / 10

“This is captain sensible: the four-door BMW 840d xDrive Gran Coupe, which sits towards the more affordable end of the showroom range on price and promises to deliver against the brief of a traditional big, desirable grand tourer with an extra dose of pragmatism thrown into the mix.”

Read review Model reviewed: 840i sDrive

Score: 8 / 10

“It is not hard to make a case for the 8 Series Gran Coupé. On breadth of ability alone, it should be on the list of anyone in the market for a luxurious four-door.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 840i sDrive

Score: 8 / 10

“At the end of a long day on rough roads, empty highways and one of the world’s best race circuit, the quintessential impression was that of quantifiably enhanced involvement.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic 840i

Score: 9 / 10

“BMW has nailed its Gran Coupe models in the past and the same applies with this latest 8 Series version through a superb mix of luxury, refinement and beauty. By adding additional rear seat room to the 8 Series, it opens this flagship model up to more buyers.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe has two extra doors and more passenger space than the standard 8 Series but it retains the same performance and character.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“It isn’t often the case, but this four-door Gran Coupe version of the BMW 8 Series might be even better looking than the two-door. It’s certainly every bit as luxurious inside.” (Mat Watson)

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe adds more doors to the formula, but adding a bit of key practicality to the range.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Transforming the BMW 8 Series into a four-door Gran Coupe adds extra space, but still preserves the best bits of the sports car driving experience.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“BMW is aware that while many people would like to drive a beautiful two-door coupe, real life dictates they need a four-seat saloon instead. The 8 Series Gran Coupe is aimed at combining the best of both worlds into a flagship model.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: Range overview (coupé, convertible, Gran Coupé)

Score: 8 / 10

“As a flagship coupe or convertible, the BMW 8 Series ticks many boxes. It’s loaded with technology, features a luxurious cabin and has proper presence on the road. It’s let down by a lack of handling sharpness, cramped rear seats and eye-watering prices.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic 840i sDrive

Score: 8 / 10

“The biggest problem with the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is its price. It’s quite hard to justify unless you really want its dynamic driving experience when there are rivals out there that are more practical, more comfortable, just as luxurious and significantly cheaper.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The 8 Series Gran Coupe is probably the most handsome car in BMW’s current range – not a huge achievement, the crueller reader might argue – and it’s also among the most comfortable in its skin.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Whether the 8 Series Gran Coupe satisfies in the looks department is subjective, but it certainly strikes a good balance between sportiness and comfort. For a more comfort-oriented package, try the Audi A7 Sportback. Or, for heightened dynamic sparkle, there’s the Porsche Panamera.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2022, the BMW 8 Series has not been crash-tested by Euro NCAP. This is not surprising, given its high price tag and limited production numbers.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2022, the BMW 8 Series has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 8 Series, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé has received.

2020 iF Design Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi e-tron GT | Audi A7 Sportback | Mercedes-Benz CLS | Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door | Porsche Panamera | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S

More information

More news, reviews and information about the BMW 8 Series at The Car Expert

Buy a BMW 8 Series

If you’re looking to buy a new or used BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

Lease a BMW 8 Series

If you’re looking to lease a new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to a BMW 8 Series

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)