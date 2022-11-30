fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

68%

Expert Rating

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé

(2019 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé is a luxurious and powerful grand tourer, and the four-door version of the more expensive 8 Series Coupé.

    The 8 Series Gran Coupé is available with a choice of two petrol engines – a 3.0-litre six-cylinder unit and a 4.4-litre V8. There is also an even-higher-performance version called the M8 Gran Coupé, but that’s not covered here. We have a separate page for the M8 version coming soon, so keep checking back for the latest information.

    On sale since the second half of 2019, the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé has received a warm welcome from the British motoring media, mostly thanks to its sporty exterior styling that Top Gear says makes it “probably the most handsome car in BMW’s current range.”

    Reviewers generally agree that the saloon offers a balanced blend of pacy performance and interior luxury, but that it doesn’t exactly stand out in either area. The What Car? team comments that the Porsche Panamera offers sharper driving dynamics, while the Audi A7 is the most practical, comfort-oriented option in the class.

    Motoring Research also takes issue with the Gran Coupé’s “eye-watering prices”, while Carbuyer adds that it is quite expensive to run in the long term too.

    As of November 2022, the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé holds an Expert Rating of 68%, based on 15 reviews published by UK motoring outlets. The two-door coupé model it is based on has a slightly higher rating, but the Gran Coupé has had a more positive media reception than the performance-focused BMW M8.

    8 Series Gran Coupé highlights

    • Sporty exterior and luxurious interior
    • Exciting to drive
    • Class-leading infotainment
    • More spacious than 8 Series Coupé

    8 Series Gran Coupé lowlights

    • More expensive than Porsche Panamera
    • Audi A7 is more practical day-to-day
    • Thirsty engines
    • Rear seats are a bit cramped

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large saloon
    Engines:     petrol, diesel
    Price:     From £76,975 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2019
    Last updated: Spring 2022
    Replacement due: TBA

    BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé front view | Expert Rating
    BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé rear view | Expert Rating
    BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Evo

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Motoring Research

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of November 2022, the BMW 8 Series has not been crash-tested by Euro NCAP. This is not surprising, given its high price tag and limited production numbers.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of November 2022, the BMW 8 Series has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of November 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 8 Series, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé has received.

    2020

    • iF Design Award

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi e-tron GT | Audi A7 Sportback | Mercedes-Benz CLSMercedes-AMG GT 4-Door | Porsche PanameraPorsche Taycan | Tesla Model S

    More news, reviews and information about the BMW 8 Series at The Car Expert

    BMW 8 Series range set for 2022 facelift

    BMW 8 Series range set for 2022 facelift

    The best luxury cars you can lease right now

    The best luxury cars you can lease right now

    BMW 8 Series

    BMW 8 Series

    The complete guide to choosing your next BMW

    The complete guide to choosing your next BMW

    BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe test drive

    BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe test drive

    Four-door Gran Coupe completes BMW 8 Series range

    Four-door Gran Coupe completes BMW 8 Series range

    BMW 8 Series Convertible on sale at £83k

    BMW 8 Series Convertible on sale at £83k

    New cars to look forward to in 2019

    New cars to look forward to in 2019

    BMW 8 Series coupé pricing and specs announced

    BMW 8 Series coupé pricing and specs announced

    BMW 8 Series drops its top

    BMW 8 Series drops its top

    BMW 8 Series test drive

    BMW 8 Series test drive

    BMW 8 Series Coupe given racy debut

    BMW 8 Series Coupe given racy debut

    Buy a BMW 8 Series

    If you’re looking to buy a new or used BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

    Lease a BMW 8 Series

    If you’re looking to lease a new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Moneyshake logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Subscribe to a BMW 8 Series

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
    Find out more

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best convertibles

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs