BMW 8 Series range set for 2022 facelift

BMW has announced updates for its 8 Series and M8 model line-ups, featuring subtle exterior styling tweaks and on-board tech upgrades.

Building on the design of the current generation 8 Series that arrived in 2018, this mild mid-cycle makeover is available to order now in the UK, with the first orders expected to arrive in Spring 2022. BMW is also taking orders for the facelifted M8 range ahead of its official arrival in a few months time.

The revised BMW 8 Series continues to be offered in coupé, convertible, and ‘Gran Coupé’ saloon body styles, which are all equipped with the the brand’s M Sport trim as standard in the UK. Updates include a new grille design that becomes illuminated when you open a door, and enlarged air intakes below, swapping the pre-facelift honeycomb mesh design for horizontal struts.

The updated range also features a new design for its 20-inch alloy wheels and four new exterior paint colours, while the sportier V8 xDrive models get ‘M’ sport brakes with callipers finished in high-gloss black, M-spec wing mirrors, and a rear spoiler reserved for the Coupé versions. Otherwise, much remains the same.

BMW 8 Series Coupé (2018 – 2021)

BMW 8 Series Coupé (2022 – present)

The interior of the 8 Series range has also had a light refresh, with a new steering wheel design also found in the 4 Series range. The infotainment console has been upgraded from a 10-inch touchscreen to a 12-inch display.

The facelifted BMW M8 models get new 20-inch alloy wheels fitted with high-performance tyres, eight new exterior colours and the option of darker ‘Shadow Line’ headlights, but no exterior styling changes.

BMW M8 Coupé

The cheapest model in the facelifted BMW 8 Series range is the Gran Coupé, with prices starting at £72,225 for the entry-level V6 version. Meanwhile, the updated 625hp M8 Gran Coupé Competition is available for £123,300.

Now in its second generation, the BMW 8 Series has received a very positive reception from the UK media since its 2018 arrival, highlighted for its potent performance and its luxurious interior fitted with plenty of impressive on-board tech.

It is possible that this is the last update we see to the combustion-powered 8 Series and M8 models, as BMW continues its expansion into the electric car market – aiming to unveil 20 new EV models by 2025. For now, the BMW 8 Series (not including the M8 or the Gran Coupé saloon versions) holds an Expert Rating of 74% on our industry-leading Expert Ratings Index.