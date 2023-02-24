fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

BMW adds cheaper eDrive35 to i4 saloon line-up

BMW has announced that it has added an additional drivetrain option to the i4 range, which lowers the saloon's entry-level price

spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
Sean Rees

BMW has announced that the all-electric i4 saloon is now available to order in the UK in its ‘eDrive35’ guise, which is not as powerful as the other drivetrain options, but is now the cheapest of the bunch.

Joining the ‘eDrive40’ and sporty ‘M50’ trims that have been on sale since the launch of the i4 in 2021, the ‘eDrive35’ makes use of a 67kWh battery and rear-mounted motor pairing to produce 286hp and a reported electric range of up to 299 miles.

The saloon can complete a 0-62mph sprint in six seconds. Using a 11kW AC charger, the ‘eDrive35’ takes seven hours to fully charge from 0% to 100% battery.

BMW i4 ‘eDrive35’BMW i4 ‘eDrive40’
Power output286hp340hp
Drive typeRear-wheel driveRear-wheel drive
Battery size67kWh82kWh
Battery rangeup to 299 milesup to 365 miles
Max AC charger (and charge time)11kW (7 hrs)11kW (8 hrs, 15 mins)
Max DC charger (and charge time)180kW (32 mins)205kW (31 mins)
Acceleration6 seconds (0-62mph)5.7 seconds (0-62mph)
GearboxAutomaticAutomatic
Trims levels available‘Sport’, ‘M Sport’‘Sport’, ‘M Sport’

The ‘eDrive35’ is now available with the entry-level ‘Sport’ and mid-range ‘M Sport’ trim packages. LED Headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels are fitted as standard, as well as heated seats in the front.

Pricing for this additional drivetrain starts at a smidge below £50k, which is nearly £8k cheaper than the more powerful ‘eDrive40’ already on sale.

With the all-electric i7 saloon arriving in the UK in recent months, and the smaller i5 saloon also set to arrive on British roads later in 2023, BMW says it is now aiming for electric cars to make up half of its production volume this year, with the i4 ‘eDrive35’ being a key contributor.

Reviewers largely conclude that the BMW i4 is not as enjoyable to drive as its combustion-powered equivalent, the 4 Series Gran Coupe, but also agree that the saloon is still a pacy performer which features BMW’s latest on-board tech innovation and a class-leading battery range. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 84%.

Looking for a BMW i4? The Car Expert’s partners can help

Carwow logo 600x300

Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Motors 600x300

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

heycar 600x300

We’re putting the feel good back into car buying. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Moneyshake logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

LeaseLoco logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Volkswagen T-Roc R

Lexus RC (2015 to 2020)

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news
Newspress Awards 2022 v2
The Car Expert wins Best Automotive Website 2022
The Newspress Awards recognise the stars of the UK’s automotive journalism and PR industries

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Moneyshake

Check a car's history with carVertical

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners