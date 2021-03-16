Buy a BMW i3 from your sofa with Cazoo Buy online. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

The BMW i3 is a small urban electric car, and was BMW’s first fully-electric vehicle when it was launched back in 2013. It received a substantial mid-life update in 2017.

The i3 was one of the pioneers of the electric car movement, and there is still nothing really directly comparable to it on the market. It boasts clever construction methods and lightweight body panels, developed to offset the significant weight of its batteries. Even eight years after it was launched, it is still a more innovative and futuristic vehicle than most other cars on the market – at any price.

However, the last eight years has seen EV technology evolving rapidly, and newer rivals are able to combine more space and better battery range in more conventionally designed vehicles at lower prices. As an indication of how rapid this evolution has been, What Car? magazine awarded the BMW with ‘Best Electric Car’ in its price range in 2017, while in 2021 it now carries a lowly two-star rating – the equal-lowest score that the magazine has given to any of the 230+ cars we have analysed to date in our Expert Rating index.

As it approaches the end of its production life, BMW is not expected to replace the i3 with a direct successor and is likely to shift towards electric versions of its regular model range.

Key specifications

Body style: Small five-door hatch

Motor: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £36,575 on-road*

* price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant Launched: Autumn 2013

Last updated: Autumn 2018

Replacement due: N/A

BMW i3 and i3s (2017 onwards) BMW i3s (2017 onwards) BMW i3s (2017 onwards) BMW i3 (2013 – 2017) BMW i3 (2013 – 2017) BMW i3 (2013 – 2017)

MEDIA REVIEWS

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW i3 is innovative, stylish and good to drive – delivering a premium small electric car with plenty of road presence.”

Read review Model reviewed: 120Ah

Score: 8 / 10

“More range can only be a good thing when it comes to EVs, and the BMW i3 is still relatively affordable for a premium electric car. New owners will benefit from more flexibility, but they’ll also be dogged by the same flaws – namely the poor ride and the lack of standard safety and connectivity tech.”

Read review Model reviewed: i3s range extender

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s impressive for BMW to give the i3 more performance without cutting the range at the same time, and to sharpen the way it drives. However, the standard car is hardly a slouch and is pretty good to drive, so we struggle to see how the BMW i3s is worth the considerable extra money.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“An early electric pioneer, the BMW i3 remains a distinctive and stylish offering despite new rivals appearing in the EV market. An improved battery pack and increased range meaning the earlier range-extender version is now redundant, and the i3 is now a pure electric vehicle.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW i3 remains a superb mode of city transportation, a near-perfect second car and the best of its breed as a driver’s car. But in the face of challenges from newer rivals, the i3 is an enduringly bold and likeable, but no longer outstanding, electric hatchback.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 94Ah

Score: 9 / 10

“Putting the engineering brilliance of Tesla to one side, the BMW i3 is arguably the best electric car currently on the market, and these latest updates find solutions to almost all the obstacles stopping fleets from investing in the technology.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It is still a £25k city car with only four seats and a tiny boot, but the BMW i3 range is far more appealing than any EV we’ve driven.”

Read review Model reviewed: i3 S range extender

Score: 8 / 10

“If you want the fastest, most fun BMW i3, this is it – but its greatest strengths (an attractive, innovative interior, show-stopping exterior styling and enough space for everyday most driving scenarios around town with the capacity for longer trips possible) are shared with the regular i3.”

Read review Model reviewed: 94Ah

Score: 8 / 10

“The appeal of the BMW i3 is only strengthened with its new battery pack fitted. It retains the eye-catching design, spacious interior and engaging driving experience we’ve praised previously, but now you can enjoy it for longer between charges.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“While there are certain areas where the i3 might be showing its age, that can’t detract from the brilliance of this BMW. Given it was years ahead of the competition in many respects, it continues to build a strong case for itself in the electric hatchback market.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The BMW i3 is great fun and nippy around town but it’s expensive and those striking looks won’t appeal to everyone.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW i3 is a small electric car with a funky interior and a decent range between charges. Sadly, it’s expensive and other small electric cars are more comfortable.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: i3s range extender

“The new BMW i3s is the sportiest of mainstream plug-in vehicles and goes and handles very nicely, though it’s far from cheap. The looks are still divisive and the ride quality suffers due to that sportiness.”

Read review Model reviewed: i3s (pure electric version)

“The BMW i3s’s zippy performance and fine handling impress, but it’s a shame the range doesn’t let you enjoy it for longer.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: i3S

“Priced at £37,000, the BMW i3S is unquestionably a premium product considering its modest size, though it’s hard to argue that it is one of the best low-emissions models on the market to date.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: i3 range extender

“The BMW i3 handles well with beautifully responsive steering. Wind and road noise are largely absent. The only drawback is the harsh suspension. The car literally clatters over lesser road surfaces, making it uncomfortable at times.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW i3 is a genuinely impressive take on the electric city car.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: i3 S

Score: 10 / 10

“If you’re looking for an EV in this class that will also offer a rewarding driving experience for the duration of ownership, then the BMW i3s doesn’t really have any competition at this time – and that’s why BMW believes it can charge a premium for the i3s.”

Read review Model reviewed: 94Ah range extender

Score: 10 / 10

“The BMW i3 looks great, it’s rewarding to drive, and it’s an electric car with a solution to range anxiety.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“What the BMW i3 manages to achieve is impressive, ticking all the boxes you expect from an electric car – acceptable range, zero emissions and an environmental mindset thanks to its recycled material content.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The BMW i3 can’t be called cheap. It costs considerably more than many of its rivals including the Nissan Leaf, Hyundai Ioniq Electric and Volkswagen e-Golf. Opt for a second hand one, however, and the i3 makes for a used car bargain.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“A brilliant small electric car with a modern twist.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: i3S

“The key words here are responsible, renewable or recycled resources. Add rather expensive to that list and that’s the BMW i3. It’s a statement car — a very cool, feel-good statement car — but it starts at £30k.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A high watermark for premium electric motoring.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 94Ah

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW i3 is one of the most advanced battery vehicles on sale, designed with elan and with all BMW’s handling prowess, if not its ride quality. Still needs more range (and bigger rear seats) and this battery-swap business is plain confusing, but this is as good at it gets if you drive with a battery.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW i3 remains the best premium small EV out there. Just be prepared to pay proper money.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“Similarly priced mainstream rivals, such as the Kia e-Niro, offer similar performance and much longer ranges between charges. Practicality is another serious weakness of the BMW i3, all of which means that, objectively, there are better electric cars available for the money.

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.8 / 10

“The BMW i3 is a credible electric car, especially the latest models with their more respectable driving range. The i3 is easy and fun to drive, spacious up front and it has the signature BMW premium feel to it. It isn’t perfect, though, with a small boot and a compromised ride on bumpy roads.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 4 stars

Date tested: November 2013 86% ADULT OCCUPANT 81% CHILD OCCUPANT 57% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 55% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

ECO RATING Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP







Model tested: i3 4×2

Date tested: February 2019 10 / 10 CLEAN AIR INDEX 8.5 / 10 ENERGY EFFICIENCY INDEX Read full Green NCAP review

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

The BMW i3 hasn’t been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. Based on the i3’s age, we’re not expecting it to be tested by Thatcham in the near future.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW i3 has received

2017 World Car Awards – World Urban Car

What Car? Awards – Best Electric Car, £20K – £40K

Auto Express Awards – Best Electric Car 2014 UK Car of the Year

World Car Awards – Best Green Car + Best Car Design

Similar cars If you’re looking at the BMW i3, you might also be interested in these alternatives

DS 3 Crossback E-Tense | Honda e | Kia Soul EV | Mini Electric | Peugeot e-208 | Renault Zoe | SEAT Mii Electric | Skoda Citigo e iV | Smart EQ Fortwo | Vauxhall Corsa-e | Volkswagen e-Up

The rapidly expanding electric car market is changing almost monthly, but is still relatively small compared to the number of petrol and diesel models available. That means that there are fewer direct competitors but a variety of different cars for a given price point. Of the cars listed above, few are genuinely similar to the BMW i3 in terms of size and specification, but all are trying to fill a similar role for urban driving.