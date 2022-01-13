fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

BMW i4

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

82%
More Expert Ratings

Summary

First appearing at the 2017’s Frankfurt motor show, the BMW i4 is a premium five-door saloon which is the all-electric equivalent of the 4 Series Gran Coupe.

One of the Tesla Model 3‘s key competitors in the mid-sized EV saloon market, the i4 is the fifth edition to BMW’s electric ‘i’ line-up, currently placed as the middle ground between the compact i3 hatchback and the larger iX3 SUV.

There are two choices in the BMW i4 range – the rear-wheel drive eDrive40, and the four-wheel drive M50. Both models are fitted with an 84 kWh battery, which BMW claims to deliver up to 367 miles from a full charge.

This impressive battery range, coupled with the saloon’s rapid charging ability, has earned the i4 plenty of praise from the UK media. Several titles, including Auto Express, Carwow, and What Car?, have also been impressed by the i4’s refined interior equipped with innovative on-board tech and an “excellent” infotainment system.

Meanwhile, Car Keys is excited by the BMW i4’s pacy performance and exterior styling. That said, BMW’s new approach to its grille design is a contentious topic for reviewers and BMW enthusiasts alike.

The key criticism leveled at the BMW i4 is that it is not as enjoyable to drive as the i4’s combustion-powered equivalent, the 4 Series Gran Coupe. What Car? also asserts that the more powerful M50 variant is not as sharp as the Tesla Model 3 Performance, and points out that it also lacks Tesla’s industry-leading Supercharger charging station network.

As of January 2022, the BMW i4 holds an Expert Rating of 82%, based on 15 reviews published by the UK media. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

i4 highlights

  • The latest on-board tech innovation
  • Pacy performance
  • inutivie infotainment
  • Class-leading battery range
  • Agile handling and body control

i4 lowlights

  • Polarising front-end styling
  • Rivals have more cabin space in the rear
  • Expensive, base model and up
  • Petrol-powered BMW saloons are more fun to drive
  • Tesla offers more charging station coverage

Key specifications

Body style: Medium five-door saloon
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £51,905 on-road

Launched: Winter 2021/22
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

BMW i4 interior view | Expert Rating
BMW i4 rear view | Expert Rating
BMW i4 front view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Driving Electric

+

Electrifying.com

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2022, the BMW i4 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2022, the BMW i4 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW i4 has received

2021

  • Top Gear Car Awards – Best Saloon (i4 M50)

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW i4, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi e-tron | Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQC | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq | Tesla Model 3 | Volkswagen ID.4

Buy or lease a BMW i4

If you’re looking for a new or used i4, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car or a competitive finance deal

Motors 600x300

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Hippo Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

Ready2Lease logo

Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

Moneyshake logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

Pink Car Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Pink Car Leasing. Find out more

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

Polestar 2

Polestar 2

- Advertisement -
This page last updated:

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved