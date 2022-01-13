Summary

First appearing at the 2017’s Frankfurt motor show, the BMW i4 is a premium five-door saloon which is the all-electric equivalent of the 4 Series Gran Coupe.

One of the Tesla Model 3‘s key competitors in the mid-sized EV saloon market, the i4 is the fifth edition to BMW’s electric ‘i’ line-up, currently placed as the middle ground between the compact i3 hatchback and the larger iX3 SUV.

There are two choices in the BMW i4 range – the rear-wheel drive eDrive40, and the four-wheel drive M50. Both models are fitted with an 84 kWh battery, which BMW claims to deliver up to 367 miles from a full charge.

This impressive battery range, coupled with the saloon’s rapid charging ability, has earned the i4 plenty of praise from the UK media. Several titles, including Auto Express, Carwow, and What Car?, have also been impressed by the i4’s refined interior equipped with innovative on-board tech and an “excellent” infotainment system.

Meanwhile, Car Keys is excited by the BMW i4’s pacy performance and exterior styling. That said, BMW’s new approach to its grille design is a contentious topic for reviewers and BMW enthusiasts alike.

The key criticism leveled at the BMW i4 is that it is not as enjoyable to drive as the i4’s combustion-powered equivalent, the 4 Series Gran Coupe. What Car? also asserts that the more powerful M50 variant is not as sharp as the Tesla Model 3 Performance, and points out that it also lacks Tesla’s industry-leading Supercharger charging station network.

As of January 2022, the BMW i4 holds an Expert Rating of 82%, based on 15 reviews published by the UK media. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

i4 highlights The latest on-board tech innovation

Pacy performance

inutivie infotainment

Class-leading battery range

Agile handling and body control i4 lowlights Polarising front-end styling

Rivals have more cabin space in the rear

Expensive, base model and up

Petrol-powered BMW saloons are more fun to drive

Tesla offers more charging station coverage

Key specifications

Body style: Medium five-door saloon

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £51,905 on-road Launched: Winter 2021/22

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The BMW i4 M50 may lack the absolute engagement of its petrol-powered M car descendants, but it has explosive performance, an athletic chassis and exceptional refinement in its favour. Tied with strong range and superb build quality, plus excellent infotainment tech and competitive charging, the i4 is an impressive feat.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The BMW i4 has the Tesla Model 3 in its crosshairs, this electrified take on the 4 Series Gran Coupe impressing for its tech, range and performance.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: eDrive40 M Sport

Score: 9 / 10

“The BMW i4 eDrive40 is a quick and effortless car, still with the driver focus of other BMWs, but also with the silence and serenity of other electrics. At least from a sales point of view, the eDrive40 feels exactly like a car into which a traditional BMW saloon driver can boldly step, having made the big decision to embrace EV motoring. And that, clearly, was always the i4 plan.”

Read review Model reviewed: eDrive50

“A dual character provides the headlining i4 model with broad driving appeal, even if it fails to deliver true five-seat accommodation owing to BMW’s decision not to base it on a dedicated electric car architecture.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Given the performance, the comfort, the driving range and the capability, it’s hard to imagine how BMW can’t be onto a winner here. Unless you were expecting a true electric M4, in which case the i4 M50 is perhaps a touch too rounded and polite.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“As an electric all-rounder, the i4 is a superb option. It’s got the pace, the style and the quality to make it stand out, while a long electric range and impressive rapid charging capability also adds to its appeal.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“The BMW i4 is a long-awaited arrival and demonstrates what’s required to fend off arrivals from relative newcomers to the market like Tesla. The car offers great handling, superb refinement and an impressive interior combined with a competitive range and plenty of performance.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW i4 is the German brand’s first fully-electric gran coupe that delivers great performance, has a plush interior and excellent infotainment. Its looks might not be to everyone’s taste, though, and there are roomier alternatives.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The electric BMW 3 Series alternative offers refinement and comfort with exceptional build quality and excellent infotainment, while the M50 packs a punch worthy of its badge.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW i4 is an all-round convincing offer for all those who do not want to completely erase their memories of the good old days when switching to electric motoring.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The BMW i4 is excellent to drive and has an impressive interior. We like how it looks, too, and it’s sure to be less divisive than the BMW iX SUV.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“Five-door coupe with great electric tech that’s superb to drive”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Refined, good-looking and rapid, the BMW i4 certainly takes the fight to Tesla. It handles, rides and – apart from the super-sized grille – it’s lovely to look at. Its faults, such as they exist, are mainly inherent with battery-electric driving, but this is the best alternative to fossil fuels I’ve come across.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“We like the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2, but there’s still a vacancy for a really sweet-driving alternative. The BMW i4, especially in RWD spec, is that alternative.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The BMW i4 M50 is fast (especially so in M50 guise), comfortable and extremely hushed at high speeds. Factor in a decent range, a great infotainment system and a plush interior and it’s a compelling alternative to a Tesla Model 3.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2022, the BMW i4 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2022, the BMW i4 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW i4 has received

2021 Top Gear Car Awards – Best Saloon (i4 M50)

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW i4, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi e-tron | Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQC | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq | Tesla Model 3 | Volkswagen ID.4

