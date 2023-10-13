Summary

The BMW i5 is the electric version of the latest eight-generation BMW 5 Series executive saloon. It sits between the smaller i4 and the larger i7 in the electric ‘BMW i’ range.

While the highly-regarded seventh-generation 5 Series range is a tough act to follow, the i5 has been earmarked by UK reviewers as a compelling class leader – offering some of the i7’s interior opulence as part of a cheaper and more engaging package.

Vicky Parrott of Electrifying.com explains that the saloon “strikes a fantastic happy medium”, offering a blend of “executive slicker and occasional country-road thriller.” Parkers‘ Tom Wiltshire agrees, arguing that the BMW is “the most engaging EV in its size class, and even gives outright sports EVs such as the Porsche Taycan a run for driving dynamics.”

James Fossdyke of The Sunday Times praises the car’s “clean”, “well-built” and “very high tech” interior design, while Sean Carson of Auto Express asserts that no other electric saloon can match the i5’s refinement and infotainment features. That said, the Top Gear team adds that this high-tech cabin “can be a bewildering place to navigate.”

Some outlets suggest that the i5 isn’t as fun to drive as its petrol-powered predecessors, while others take issue with the saloon’s expensive price tag. The most frequent criticism refers to the car’s battery range, which Carbuyer describes as “adequate”. The i5 can reportedly muster up to 357 miles on a single charge, while rivals like the Mercedes-Benz EQE and Tesla Model S can travel up to 376 miles and 405 miles, respectively.

As of October 2023, the BMW i5 holds an Expert Rating of 83%, based on 12 reviews published by the UK motoring media. This is a brand-new model, however, so this rating could fluctuate up or down by a few points as more reviews are published in the coming months.

i5 highlights Refined and tech-laden interior

Agile handling and impressive performance

Comfortable and roomy cabin

Class-leading infotainment i5 lowlights Key rivals can go longer on a single charge

High price tag with an expensive options list

Restricted saloon boot opening

Lighter petrol-powered versions are more fun to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Medium saloon

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £74,105 on-road Launched: Autumn 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The BMW i5 is the most complete electric saloon on sale, and rivals can’t match its comfort, refinement, infotainment or driving dynamics. In its transition to a full EV, the 5 Series has lost a little of its charm and dynamic ability. But the i5 nails exactly what it needs to. It’s still a great BMW executive saloon.” (Sean Carson)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Want a cut-price i7 that’s easier to live with, easier on the eyes, and more engaging to drive? Step this way. It’s unlikely you will be disappointed by the i5. But want some of that old-school 5 Series character, only in electric form? There’s a chance you might find this car altogether too stately.” (Richard Lane)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s fast, it’s fantastic to drive and to sit in, and it feels as thoroughly engineered as the car it replaces, which is no mean feat. Not all of the driver assistance tech works quite as expected, and no, it’s not a looker – but in our opinion, it runs circles around the Mercedes EQE or Tesla Model S.” (Tom Wiltshire)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The BMW i5 is refined and good to drive, making it one of the most well-rounded electric saloon cars currently on sale.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Plush, poised and packed full of the latest tech, BMW has once again set the bar high with the first electric 5 Series.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: i5 eDrive40

Score: 9 / 10

“As a blend of executive slicker and occasional country-road thriller, the BMW i5 strikes a fantastic happy medium – even in the more modest eDrive40 that we favour.” (Vicky Parrott)

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: i5 eDrive40

Score: 8 / 10

“If you’re a fleet driver and have been holding out for an EV in this sector the i5 offers the strongest and most compelling proposition of them all, carrying on the strong work established by the impressive i4.” (Stuart Gallagher)

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The i5’s design is an evolution rather than a radical departure from its predecessors, with subtle updates, flush-fit door handles, and a hint of influence from the new BMW 7 Series and BMW i4.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The i5 is a hoot to throw around in the corners but is as relaxed as you could hope for on the motorway. It’s by some measure the most engaging EV in its size class, and even gives outright sports EVs such as the Porsche Taycan a run for driving dynamics.” (Tom Wiltshire)

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“In many ways, the i5 isn’t that remarkable. Not because it isn’t a great car — it is — but because it’s exactly what we expected it to be. Great to drive, well-built overall and very high tech.” (James Fossdyke)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“BMW i5 is part car, part ecosystem. Even so, it’s rewarding to drive and the cabin is world class.” (Jason Barlow)

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“This BMW i5 feels more like a complete package to drive than its main rival, the Mercedes EQE. Indeed, its battery range might not match the EQE, but the i5’s combination of impressive comfort and agility should make the slight compromise worthwhile.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of October 2023, the BMW i5 has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2023, the BMW i5 has not been lab-tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The BMW i5 is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough data on the electric saloon to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as we have sufficient data on the i5, we’ll publish the score here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of October 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the BMW i5. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW i5, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi e-tron GT | BMW i4 | BMW i7 | Citroën C5 X | Hyundai Ioniq 6 | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQE | Polestar 2 | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S | Volkswagen ID.7

More information

More news, reviews and information about the BMW 5 Series range at The Car Expert

Buy a BMW i5

If you’re looking to buy a new or used BMW i5, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a BMW i5

If you’re looking to lease a new BMW i5, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to a BMW i5

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)