Expert Rating

BMW i5

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

83%

Expert Rating

BMW i5

(2023 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    BMW i5 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The BMW i5 is the electric version of the latest eight-generation BMW 5 Series executive saloon. It sits between the smaller i4 and the larger i7 in the electric ‘BMW i’ range.

    While the highly-regarded seventh-generation 5 Series range is a tough act to follow, the i5 has been earmarked by UK reviewers as a compelling class leader – offering some of the i7’s interior opulence as part of a cheaper and more engaging package.

    Vicky Parrott of Electrifying.com explains that the saloon “strikes a fantastic happy medium”, offering a blend of “executive slicker and occasional country-road thriller.” Parkers‘ Tom Wiltshire agrees, arguing that the BMW is “the most engaging EV in its size class, and even gives outright sports EVs such as the Porsche Taycan a run for driving dynamics.”

    James Fossdyke of The Sunday Times praises the car’s “clean”, “well-built” and “very high tech” interior design, while Sean Carson of Auto Express asserts that no other electric saloon can match the i5’s refinement and infotainment features. That said, the Top Gear team adds that this high-tech cabin “can be a bewildering place to navigate.”

    Some outlets suggest that the i5 isn’t as fun to drive as its petrol-powered predecessors, while others take issue with the saloon’s expensive price tag. The most frequent criticism refers to the car’s battery range, which Carbuyer describes as “adequate”. The i5 can reportedly muster up to 357 miles on a single charge, while rivals like the Mercedes-Benz EQE and Tesla Model S can travel up to 376 miles and 405 miles, respectively.

    As of October 2023, the BMW i5 holds an Expert Rating of 83%, based on 12 reviews published by the UK motoring media. This is a brand-new model, however, so this rating could fluctuate up or down by a few points as more reviews are published in the coming months.

    i5 highlights

    • Refined and tech-laden interior
    • Agile handling and impressive performance
    • Comfortable and roomy cabin
    • Class-leading infotainment

    i5 lowlights

    • Key rivals can go longer on a single charge
    • High price tag with an expensive options list
    • Restricted saloon boot opening
    • Lighter petrol-powered versions are more fun to drive

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium saloon
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £74,105 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    BMW i5 eDrive40 front view | Expert Rating
    i5 eDrive40
    BMW i5 eDrive40 rear view | Expert Rating
    i5 eDrive40
    BMW i5 eDrive40 interior view | Expert Rating
    BMW i5 M60 front view | Expert Rating
    i5 M60
    BMW i5 M60 rear view | Expert Rating
    i5 M60

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Evo

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of October 2023, the BMW i5 has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of October 2023, the BMW i5 has not been lab-tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    The BMW i5 is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough data on the electric saloon to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as we have sufficient data on the i5, we’ll publish the score here.

    Running cost rating

    Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

    Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

    No data yet

    As of October 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the BMW i5. Check back again soon.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the BMW i5, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi e-tron GT | BMW i4 | BMW i7 | Citroën C5 X | Hyundai Ioniq 6Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQE | Polestar 2 | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S | Volkswagen ID.7

