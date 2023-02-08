Summary
Part of the seventh-generation 7 Series range, the BMW i7 is a luxury electric saloon that arrived in the UK at the start of 2023, rivalling the similarly-priced Mercedes-Benz EQS.
One of the most comfortable and luxurious cars on the market, the i7 has received near-universal praise from the UK media since its arrival, with its spacious and tech-laden cabin being earmarked as a particular highlight.
“The BMW i7 is a prime example of a truly luxurious saloon successfully transitioning to the electric age”, says Dave Humphreys of The Sunday Times, adding that “its driving qualities and range make it one of the most appealing prospects in its class.”
The What Car? team is more enthused by the saloon’s “astonishing range of tech”, including an optional 8K resolution cinema screen that folds down from the roof in the rear. Matt Robinson of Auto Express calls this tech “cutting-edge”, although this view wasn’t unanimously shared – Carbuyer‘s Richard Ingram thought that some of these features are “a bit of a gimmick”.
The saloon’s exterior styling has also split reviewer (and social media) opinion, but Car‘s James Dennison argues: “to write it off for those reasons really would be an injustice of proportions matched only by the car’s radiator grille.”
Offering interior comfort that has been frequently compared to a Rolls-Royce (the British luxury brand is also owned by BMW), reviewers agree that the i7 is a convincing EV showcase that justifies its expensive price tag.
As of February 2023, the BMW i7 holds an Expert Rating of 82%, based on 12 reviews published to date by the UK motoring media. This is a brand new model, however, and we expect to see more UK-based reviews being published in coming months. This is likely to push the rating up or down by a few points as we add these to our database.
i7 highlights
- Outstanding comfort and interior refinement
- Spacious cabin with plenty of on-board tech
- Competitive battery range
- Easy driving experience
i7 lowlights
- Not as agile as the normal 7 Series
- Very expensive price tag and options list
- Polarising exterior styling
Key specifications
Body style: Large saloon
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £112,695 on-road
Launched: Winter 2022/23
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Auto Express
Model reviewed: xDrive60 M Sport
Score: 8 / 10
“Once you look past some of the more gimmicky elements of the i7’s technology offering, you realise it’s probably the best luxury car this side of a Rolls-Royce. The smooth, quiet and powerful electric powertrain is a great match for the car’s exceptional ride comfort on UK roads, wonderful refinement and spacious rear cabin. The price soon balloons with options, but the BMW i7 more than justifies its high cost.” (Matt Robinson)
Model reviewed: xDrive60 Excellence
Score: 9 / 10
“BMW’s decision to align the i7 with the standard 7 Series rather than create a standalone EV as Mercedes did with the EQS, was a stroke of genius. Cars like these are often bought to be chauffeured in, and Merc’s loss is BMW’s gain; the i7 is a fantastic luxury car, with a spacious rear cabin and heaps of cutting-edge tech. We’d leave the Theatre Screen on the options list though – it’s a gimmick few buyers will ever ask for.” (Richard Ingram)
Auto Trader
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“BMW goes all-in with the first all-electric limo, the super luxurious i7 showcasing the latest in the brand’s design, engineering and technology.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The sheer size and price of BMW’s new luxury saloon will always confine the i7 to niche status on the UK’s roads, but in its new guise, what was the 7 Series has been given a new lease of life in its switch to full electric power, and it is at last fully worthy of its flagship status for the brand.”
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“On the face of it, the BMW i7 is another super-expensive, controversially styled, ultra-heavy EV. Yet to write it off for those reasons really would be an injustice of proportions matched only by the car’s radiator grille. As a technical showcase it’s supreme, as a luxury car it’s bettered only by sister company Rolls Royce and as an EV it’s a convincing showcase for the future.” (James Dennison)
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The electric-only BMW i7 uses the same platform and body as the plug-in hybrid 7 Series, but without all the usual practicality and efficiency compromises.”
Driving Electric
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“Taking a different approach to its Mercedes arch rival, BMW hits the nail on the head with the first electric 7 Series.”
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW i7’s looks are controversial to say the least. But the interior is just gorgeous, and the massive cinema-like screen for rear passengers is a really cool party trick to offer VIP chauffeur passengers. It’s incredibly quiet and comfy, too.”
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“If you’re in the market for a luxury EV, the i7 should be right near the top of your list. Yes, it’s expensive before you’ve even raided the options list and rivals can go farther, yet the i7’s opulent interior and impeccable driving manners more than make up for it.”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW i7 is a prime example of a truly luxurious saloon successfully transitioning to the electric age. It retains all of the expected creative comforts, mixes in a generous blend of new technology and while its styling won’t be to everyone’s taste, its driving qualities and range make it one of the most appealing prospects in its class.”
Top Gear
Model reviewed: i7 range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“BMW, it appears, is on a rapid upward trajectory with its EVs, and the i7 is a phenomenally accomplished machine. You can argue about the exterior design but inside is a knock-out. It’s blissfully smooth, fast and easy to drive, and impressively efficient for such a large car. A lot of clever, highly motivated people have dug very deep here and you can tell. The BMW i7 is one hell of a car.” (Jason Barlow)
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“Electric luxury limo has an astonishing range of tech, treats the passengers like royalty and is great to drive.”
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of February 2023, the BMW i7 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of February 2023, the BMW i7 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of February 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW i7 to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the i7, we’ll publish the score here.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW i7 has received.
2023
- What Car? Awards – Technology Award
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the BMW i7, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Audi A8 | Audi e-tron GT | Bentley Flying Spur | BMW 7 Series | Lexus LS | Maserati Quattroporte | Mercedes-Benz EQS | Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Porsche Panamera | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S
More information
More news, reviews and information about the BMW 7 Series at The Car Expert
