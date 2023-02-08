Summary

Part of the seventh-generation 7 Series range, the BMW i7 is a luxury electric saloon that arrived in the UK at the start of 2023, rivalling the similarly-priced Mercedes-Benz EQS.

One of the most comfortable and luxurious cars on the market, the i7 has received near-universal praise from the UK media since its arrival, with its spacious and tech-laden cabin being earmarked as a particular highlight.

“The BMW i7 is a prime example of a truly luxurious saloon successfully transitioning to the electric age”, says Dave Humphreys of The Sunday Times, adding that “its driving qualities and range make it one of the most appealing prospects in its class.”

The What Car? team is more enthused by the saloon’s “astonishing range of tech”, including an optional 8K resolution cinema screen that folds down from the roof in the rear. Matt Robinson of Auto Express calls this tech “cutting-edge”, although this view wasn’t unanimously shared – Carbuyer‘s Richard Ingram thought that some of these features are “a bit of a gimmick”.

The saloon’s exterior styling has also split reviewer (and social media) opinion, but Car‘s James Dennison argues: “to write it off for those reasons really would be an injustice of proportions matched only by the car’s radiator grille.”

Offering interior comfort that has been frequently compared to a Rolls-Royce (the British luxury brand is also owned by BMW), reviewers agree that the i7 is a convincing EV showcase that justifies its expensive price tag.

As of February 2023, the BMW i7 holds an Expert Rating of 82%, based on 12 reviews published to date by the UK motoring media. This is a brand new model, however, and we expect to see more UK-based reviews being published in coming months. This is likely to push the rating up or down by a few points as we add these to our database.

i7 highlights Outstanding comfort and interior refinement

Spacious cabin with plenty of on-board tech

Competitive battery range

Easy driving experience i7 lowlights Not as agile as the normal 7 Series

Very expensive price tag and options list

Polarising exterior styling

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £112,695 on-road Launched: Winter 2022/23

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: xDrive60 M Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“Once you look past some of the more gimmicky elements of the i7’s technology offering, you realise it’s probably the best luxury car this side of a Rolls-Royce. The smooth, quiet and powerful electric powertrain is a great match for the car’s exceptional ride comfort on UK roads, wonderful refinement and spacious rear cabin. The price soon balloons with options, but the BMW i7 more than justifies its high cost.” (Matt Robinson)

Read review Model reviewed: xDrive60 Excellence

Score: 9 / 10

“BMW’s decision to align the i7 with the standard 7 Series rather than create a standalone EV as Mercedes did with the EQS, was a stroke of genius. Cars like these are often bought to be chauffeured in, and Merc’s loss is BMW’s gain; the i7 is a fantastic luxury car, with a spacious rear cabin and heaps of cutting-edge tech. We’d leave the Theatre Screen on the options list though – it’s a gimmick few buyers will ever ask for.” (Richard Ingram)

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“BMW goes all-in with the first all-electric limo, the super luxurious i7 showcasing the latest in the brand’s design, engineering and technology.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The sheer size and price of BMW’s new luxury saloon will always confine the i7 to niche status on the UK’s roads, but in its new guise, what was the 7 Series has been given a new lease of life in its switch to full electric power, and it is at last fully worthy of its flagship status for the brand.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“On the face of it, the BMW i7 is another super-expensive, controversially styled, ultra-heavy EV. Yet to write it off for those reasons really would be an injustice of proportions matched only by the car’s radiator grille. As a technical showcase it’s supreme, as a luxury car it’s bettered only by sister company Rolls Royce and as an EV it’s a convincing showcase for the future.” (James Dennison)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The electric-only BMW i7 uses the same platform and body as the plug-in hybrid 7 Series, but without all the usual practicality and efficiency compromises.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Taking a different approach to its Mercedes arch rival, BMW hits the nail on the head with the first electric 7 Series.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW i7’s looks are controversial to say the least. But the interior is just gorgeous, and the massive cinema-like screen for rear passengers is a really cool party trick to offer VIP chauffeur passengers. It’s incredibly quiet and comfy, too.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you’re in the market for a luxury EV, the i7 should be right near the top of your list. Yes, it’s expensive before you’ve even raided the options list and rivals can go farther, yet the i7’s opulent interior and impeccable driving manners more than make up for it.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW i7 is a prime example of a truly luxurious saloon successfully transitioning to the electric age. It retains all of the expected creative comforts, mixes in a generous blend of new technology and while its styling won’t be to everyone’s taste, its driving qualities and range make it one of the most appealing prospects in its class.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: i7 range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“BMW, it appears, is on a rapid upward trajectory with its EVs, and the i7 is a phenomenally accomplished machine. You can argue about the exterior design but inside is a knock-out. It’s blissfully smooth, fast and easy to drive, and impressively efficient for such a large car. A lot of clever, highly motivated people have dug very deep here and you can tell. The BMW i7 is one hell of a car.” (Jason Barlow)

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“Electric luxury limo has an astonishing range of tech, treats the passengers like royalty and is great to drive.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2023, the BMW i7 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2023, the BMW i7 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW i7 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the i7, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW i7 has received.

2023 What Car? Awards – Technology Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW i7, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi A8 | Audi e-tron GT | Bentley Flying Spur | BMW 7 Series | Lexus LS | Maserati Quattroporte | Mercedes-Benz EQS | Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Porsche Panamera | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S

More information

More news, reviews and information about the BMW 7 Series at The Car Expert

