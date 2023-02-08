fbpx

Expert Rating

BMW i7

82%

Expert Rating

BMW i7

(2023 - present)

    BMW i7 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    Part of the seventh-generation 7 Series range, the BMW i7 is a luxury electric saloon that arrived in the UK at the start of 2023, rivalling the similarly-priced Mercedes-Benz EQS.

    One of the most comfortable and luxurious cars on the market, the i7 has received near-universal praise from the UK media since its arrival, with its spacious and tech-laden cabin being earmarked as a particular highlight.

    “The BMW i7 is a prime example of a truly luxurious saloon successfully transitioning to the electric age”, says Dave Humphreys of The Sunday Times, adding that “its driving qualities and range make it one of the most appealing prospects in its class.”

    The What Car? team is more enthused by the saloon’s “astonishing range of tech”, including an optional 8K resolution cinema screen that folds down from the roof in the rear. Matt Robinson of Auto Express calls this tech “cutting-edge”, although this view wasn’t unanimously shared – Carbuyer‘s Richard Ingram thought that some of these features are “a bit of a gimmick”.

    The saloon’s exterior styling has also split reviewer (and social media) opinion, but Car‘s James Dennison argues: “to write it off for those reasons really would be an injustice of proportions matched only by the car’s radiator grille.”

    Offering interior comfort that has been frequently compared to a Rolls-Royce (the British luxury brand is also owned by BMW), reviewers agree that the i7 is a convincing EV showcase that justifies its expensive price tag.

    As of February 2023, the BMW i7 holds an Expert Rating of 82%, based on 12 reviews published to date by the UK motoring media. This is a brand new model, however, and we expect to see more UK-based reviews being published in coming months. This is likely to push the rating up or down by a few points as we add these to our database.

    i7 highlights

    • Outstanding comfort and interior refinement
    • Spacious cabin with plenty of on-board tech
    • Competitive battery range
    • Easy driving experience

    i7 lowlights

    • Not as agile as the normal 7 Series
    • Very expensive price tag and options list
    • Polarising exterior styling

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large saloon
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £112,695 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2022/23
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    BMW i7 front view | Expert Rating
    BMW i7 rear view | Expert Rating
    BMW i7 interior view | Expert Rating
    BMW i7 cabin view | Expert Rating | The Car Expert

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of February 2023, the BMW i7 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of February 2023, the BMW i7 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of February 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW i7 to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the i7, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW i7 has received.

    2023

    • What Car? Awards – Technology Award

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the BMW i7, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi A8 | Audi e-tron GT | Bentley Flying Spur | BMW 7 Series | Lexus LS | Maserati Quattroporte | Mercedes-Benz EQS | Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Porsche Panamera | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S

    More news, reviews and information about the BMW 7 Series at The Car Expert

    Electric i7 leads new BMW 7 Series line-up

    Electric i7 leads new BMW 7 Series line-up

    BMW 7 Series (2015 to 2022)

    BMW 7 Series (2015 to 2022)

    The complete guide to choosing your next BMW

    The complete guide to choosing your next BMW

    BMW 7 Series plug-in hybrid joins the range

    BMW 7 Series plug-in hybrid joins the range

    New engines and more tech for BMW 7 Series

    New engines and more tech for BMW 7 Series

