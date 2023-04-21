fbpx

BMW introduces more powerful i7 drivetrain

BMW has unveiled a new variant of its upmarket i7 saloon, which the brand says is its most powerful all-electric model to date

Sean Rees

The 660hp BMW i7 M70 xDrive is set to join the all-electric i7 range in the second half of this year, featuring the brand’s most powerful electric motor, a longer battery range and subtle exterior styling changes.

The all-wheel drive i7 M70 can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.7 seconds, while its top speed is electronically limited at 155mph. This drivetrain is reportedly 25% more powerful than the only engine option currently available, the i7 xDrive60, and BMW adds that this new addition has a 15% to 25% longer battery range too.

This longer battery range can be achieved thanks to the addition of a ‘max range’ driving mode, which limits the car’s top speed to 56mph and deactivating the saloon’s climate control, seat and steering wheel heating and seat ventilation functions, allowing the M70 to muster a maximum of 348 miles of travel on a single charge.

The saloon is compatible with DC charging stations with speeds of up to 195kW, which means that ten minutes at the charging station can reportedly result in 106 miles of charge for the battery.

The i7 M70 also comes with a few sporty BMW M-specific technical additions as standard, including air suspension, body rigidity and roll stabilisation upgrades that the brand says “hones” the car’s handling dynamics, providing “sharp and precise turn-in characteristics.” The M70 is also the first 7 Series model to be offered with sport tyres as an optional extra.

The car’s exterior styling is largely untouched, except for ‘M Sport’ badging on the illuminated kidney grilles, wider side skirts and a chunkier rear diffuser. This model is also available with a choice of eight two-tone colour schemes that split the upper and lower portion of the exterior design.

That sums up what we know about the BMW i7 M70 so far. The model is currently on display at the Shanghai motor show, ahead of its full launch later this year. BMW is yet to announce the UK specifications or pricing – these details are sure to follow in the coming months.

Offering interior comfort that has been frequently compared to a Rolls-Royce, the BMW i7 has been widely praised by the British motoring media, offering a spacious cabin with plenty of on-board tech. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 82%.

Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
