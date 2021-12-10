fbpx

Expert Rating

BMW iX

Expert Rating

77%
Summary

First unveiled at the 2018 Paris motor show, the BMW iX is a high-end all-electric SUV and the flagship model in the German manufacturer’s premium ‘i’ line-up.

Unlike the BMW iX3 SUV, the iX is built from the ground up, the first purpose-built electric car that BMW has released since the i3 city car almost ten years ago.

There are two powertrain options available to iX customers, all models being all-wheel drive and automatic. Officially, the cheapest 71kWh xDrive40 model has a battery range of 257 miles, five miles more than the similarly-priced entry-level Audi e-tron.

The range-topping 105kWh xDrive50 variant can travel an estimated 380 miles on aull battery, comfortably surpassing the 333 miles that Tesla promises the Model X can muster. However, as the xDrive50 costs just north of £90,000, this impressive range is certainly reflected in the price.

“While the price of more than £90,000 may seem extreme, the xDrive50 undercuts the Tesla Model X and beats it in some key areas”, Carbuyer explains. “The iX is an impressive showcase for BMW’s electric technology and next-generation interiors.”

Reviewers from UK media outlets have given the BMW iX a very warm reception, singling out the EV’s ride comfort, plush and tech-laden interior, and driving experience for particular praise.

British journalists agree that the iX has some very bold exterior styling – a little too bold if anything. “This is a face that knows people hate it. And tells them to get used to it”, says The Sun.

“Even if the garnish is a little too strong in some places, the not-so-basic basics are spot on”, concludes Car. “The BMW iX is good to drive, good to sit in and good at making you feel like you’ve just slightly stepped into the near future. Which is surely what a modern high-end electric car should be.”

As of December 2021, the BMW iX holds an Expert Rating of 77%, based on 17 reviews published by British outlets. It needs to be noted that this is a brand new model, and most of the reviews are based on test drives from an international launch event. Therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

iX highlights

  • Very relaxing driving experience
  • Impressive infotainment
  • Class-leading battery range
  • Spacious and luxurious cabin
  • Full of user-friendly tech

iX lowlights

  • xDrive50 model is particularly expensive
  • Polarising front-end styling
  • Recharging takes up to 17 hours
  • Its heavy weight is apparent on tough terrain
  • Smaller but cheaper BMW EVs coming soon

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV/crossover
Engines: electric motors, battery-powered
Price: From £69,905 on-road

Launched: Winter 2021/22
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

BMW iX (2021 onwards) – front view
BMW iX (2021 onwards) – rear view
BMW iX (2021 onwards) – interior and dashboard

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Driving Electric

+

Electrifying.com

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2021

91%

ADULT OCCUPANT

87%

CHILD OCCUPANT

73%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

81%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The BMW iX has not been lab tested by Green NCAP as of yet. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW iX has received

2021

  • iF Design Awards – Best Design

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW iX, you might also be interested in these alternatives


Audi e-tron | Audi Q7 | Audi Q8 | BMW X5 | Jaguar I-Pace | Mercedes-Benz EQC | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover Sport | Volvo XC90

Regardless of whether you're looking for a new or used iX, The Car Expert's partners have thousands of cars to choose from

This page last updated:

