First unveiled at the 2018 Paris motor show, the BMW iX is a high-end all-electric SUV and the flagship model in the German manufacturer’s premium ‘i’ line-up.

Unlike the BMW iX3 SUV, the iX is built from the ground up, the first purpose-built electric car that BMW has released since the i3 city car almost ten years ago.

There are two powertrain options available to iX customers, all models being all-wheel drive and automatic. Officially, the cheapest 71kWh xDrive40 model has a battery range of 257 miles, five miles more than the similarly-priced entry-level Audi e-tron.

The range-topping 105kWh xDrive50 variant can travel an estimated 380 miles on aull battery, comfortably surpassing the 333 miles that Tesla promises the Model X can muster. However, as the xDrive50 costs just north of £90,000, this impressive range is certainly reflected in the price.

“While the price of more than £90,000 may seem extreme, the xDrive50 undercuts the Tesla Model X and beats it in some key areas”, Carbuyer explains. “The iX is an impressive showcase for BMW’s electric technology and next-generation interiors.”

Reviewers from UK media outlets have given the BMW iX a very warm reception, singling out the EV’s ride comfort, plush and tech-laden interior, and driving experience for particular praise.

British journalists agree that the iX has some very bold exterior styling – a little too bold if anything. “This is a face that knows people hate it. And tells them to get used to it”, says The Sun.

“Even if the garnish is a little too strong in some places, the not-so-basic basics are spot on”, concludes Car. “The BMW iX is good to drive, good to sit in and good at making you feel like you’ve just slightly stepped into the near future. Which is surely what a modern high-end electric car should be.”

As of December 2021, the BMW iX holds an Expert Rating of 77%, based on 17 reviews published by British outlets. It needs to be noted that this is a brand new model, and most of the reviews are based on test drives from an international launch event. Therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

iX highlights Very relaxing driving experience

Impressive infotainment

Class-leading battery range

Spacious and luxurious cabin

Full of user-friendly tech iX lowlights xDrive50 model is particularly expensive

Polarising front-end styling

Recharging takes up to 17 hours

Its heavy weight is apparent on tough terrain

Smaller but cheaper BMW EVs coming soon

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV/crossover

Engines: electric motors, battery-powered

Price: From £69,905 on-road Launched: Winter 2021/22

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: xDrive50

Score: 9 / 10

“With a bespoke EV platform, cutting-edge tech suite and new-generation electric motors, the BMW iX promises much, and it delivers. There’s real depth to the package; the chassis feels expertly judged, cabin quality is high and real-world range is strong.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: xDrive50

Score: 9 / 10

“Combining luxury and technology in one boldly styled package, the BMW iX is an electrified premium SUV with a difference.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Comfort-conscious yet also strong and athletic, this large SUV is the incredibly bold new flagship for BMW’s family of electric cars.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: xDrive50

Score: 8 / 10

“Even if the garnish is a little too strong in some places, the not-so-basic basics are spot on – the iX is good to drive, good to sit in and good at making you feel like you’ve just slightly stepped into the near future. Which is surely what a modern high-end electric car should be.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Not only is it impressively comfortable, but it’s well made both inside and out and surprisingly fun on a windy road, too. The top-spec model brings a huge amount of range, while even the lower-powered model will slot into everyday life for those making the change to an EV.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The BMW iX SUV boasts an impressive range and cutting-edge interior but is expensive.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“BMW’s new iX electric SUV promises impressive range and performance, as well as a spacious interior. The styling might not be to everybody’s tastes, however.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“BMW’s flagship electric SUV boasts love-it-or-hate-it styling, but to drive, it’s a thoroughly impressive all-rounder that gives the Tesla Model X a run for its money.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“What ever you think of the looks, there’s no doubt that the BMW iX is an impressive engineering achievement and brilliant electric car.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The BMW iX is a flagship electric SUV with an impressive 375-mile battery range, set to rival the Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron and Mercedes EQC.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you want a stand-out, high-price, high-quality electric car, close to the cutting edge of the current state of battery electric vehicle technology then the BMW iX could well be for you. The look of the thing is sure to raise more than a few eyebrows, but as a statement-maker that may be exactly what you’re looking for anyway.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: xDrive 50

“If you were expecting some sort of cuddly-wuddly tree-huggers’ special, just look at the photos. This is a face that knows people hate it. And tells them to get used to it.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: xDrive50

Score: 8 / 10

“Many will write off the iX because of its controversial appearance, which is a shame as underneath the divisive body is an incredible statement of intent by BMW, one that previews a range of future electric cars that are beautifully made, packed with technology, incredibly civilised and yet, somehow, still good to drive.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: xDrive50

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW iX displays such assured body control, a decent enough ride and a very powerful and reasonably efficient battery-electric drivetrain.”

Read review Model reviewed: xDrive50

Score: 8 / 10

“Uncannily quiet and refined, super-fast and with a great ride, the iX debuts a lot of future technologies coming out of BMW. Did they all have to be crammed into a huge and expensive SUV, though? Discuss…”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“BMW’s second full-electric car is a little more ‘normal’, a pragmatic EV that can go a long way on a charge.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: xDrive50

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW iX is a genuinely impressive piece of engineering. Not only is it beautifully appointed, but it’s also quick and beautifully refined. Priced roughly in line with key rivals such as the Audi E-tron, I-Pace and Mercedes EQC, it has the potential to be our favourite luxury electric SUV.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2021 91% ADULT OCCUPANT 87% CHILD OCCUPANT 73% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 81% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The BMW iX has not been lab tested by Green NCAP as of yet. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW iX has received

2021 iF Design Awards – Best Design

