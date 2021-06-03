fbpx
BMW iX action
New model

BMW iX launches as electric flagship SUV

High-tech electric SUV will become the brand's flagship when it goes on sale at the end of the year

Andrew Charman
- Advertisement -

BMW has unveiled the iX, a high-tech electric SUV will become the brand’s flagship model when it goes on sale in November.

Likely to attract most comment for its bold styling – including an enormous front ‘kidney grille’ – the iX will be available in two versions. Prices will start at just under £70K.

Both models will use the same combination of all-wheel-drive powertrain from two motors, one driving each axle, but with different power ratings. BMW describes the iX as the brand’s first all-wheel-drive pure electric vehicle.

The entry-level xDrive 40 model will produce 326hp giving it a 0-62mph time of 6.1 seconds, BMW claiming an official laboratory battery range of about 250 miles from its 70kWh battery pack. It will be compatible with 150kW DC charging allowing battery replenishment from 10% to 80% in half an hour.

The xDrive 50 variant, priced from £92K, will be rated at 523hp and compete the 62mph sprint in just 4.6 seconds. Its range is quoted at 373 miles due to a larger 100kWh battery pack. This allows even faster 195kW charging, achieving an 80% charge in 35 minutes despite having more battery to charge.

BMW iX interior I

The iX is built on a brand-new modular platform designed specifically for electric vehicles. BMW says the new design will be the basis of the group’s future, both in terms of electric mobility and sustainable manufacturing techniques.

The car is being heavily promoted on its safety package, BMW promising the most extensive set of driver-assistance systems ever seen on one of the brand’s cars. Existing technologies have had their capabilities extended while new systems include an interior camera and an exit warning function that alerts occupants to pedestrians or cyclists close-by before the doors are opened.

The iX also debuts an all-new operating system, which is said to make interaction between the driver and car more intuitive.

BMW will later extend the iX range with an even more powerful xDrive 60 model, offering more than 600hp. A launch date and price for this version is yet to be announced.

BMW iX side I
View comments1
- Advertisement -
Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.

1 COMMENT

  1. Every time I think that BMW styling couldn’t get any worse, they manage to bring out something even wackier. This is just awful. Who would pay 100,000 pounds to look like a complete muppet driving one of these?

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Carsnip

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

Latest ratings
Top-rated cars
Top-rated SUVs
All ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Commercial Vehicle Engineer
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.