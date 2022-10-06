fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Expert Rating

BMW iX1

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

78%

Expert Rating

BMW iX1

(2022 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    BMW iX1 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The BMW iX1 is a compact all-electric SUV and the new lead-in model in BMW’s electrified ‘i’ family, which became available to order in the UK in Autumn 2022.

    Built on the same basic platform as the current BMW 1 Series, many British reviewers have highlighted the iX1 as the best choice in the new third-generation X1 SUV range – praised for its pace and acceleration, as well as its spacious upmarket interior that is fitted with the brand’s latest user-friendly on-board tech.

    “The BMW iX1 is perhaps the ultimate electric family SUV”, Heycar comments, pointing to the car’s “sharp” exterior looks and “stunning” interior design. Despite being the smallest SUV in BMW’s line-up, Carbuyer says that the iX1 is “surprisingly roomy”, with “enough space between the seats that kids might not be able to kick your seatbacks.”

    Driving Electric adds that the BMW has more boot space than bigger alternatives like the Nissan Ariya and Toyota bZ4X, but warns buyers that the iX1’s pricing is certainly steep. The electric SUV’s closest upmarket competitors are the Audi Q4 e-tron and Mercedes-Benz EQA, which are several thousand pounds cheaper and come with longer battery ranges.

    As of October 2022, the BMW iX1 holds an Expert Rating of 78%, based on 11 reviews published by the British motoring media. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see many more new and updated reviews published in coming months once the car reaches the UK, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

    BMW iX1 highlights

    • Sharp performance
    • Spacious and well-equipped cabin
    • Quiet and easy to drive
    • Attractive exterior styling
    • Low running costs

    BMW iX1 lowlights

    • Rather firm ride comfort
    • Heavy weight can be felt in the corners
    • Expensive, base price and up
    • Only one powertrain on offer
    • So-so battery range

    Key specifications

    Body style: Small SUV
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £52,255 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    BMW iX1 front view | Expert Rating
    BMW iX1 rear view | Expert Rating
    BMW iX1 interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    The Sun

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    As of October 2022, the BMW iX1 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of October 2022, the BMW iX1 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    The BMW iX1 is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the SUV to generate a reliability rating as of yet.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the iX1, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the BMW iX1, you might also be interested in these alternatives
    Audi Q4 e-tron     | BMW iX3 | DS 3 Crossback E-Tense | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia Niro EV | Kia EV6 | Lexus UX Electric | Mazda MX-30 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Nissan AriyaPeugeot e-2008 | Toyota bZ4XVolvo XC40 Recharge

    Buy a new or used BMW iX1

    If you’re looking to buy a BMW iX1, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Lease a new BMW iX1

    If you’re looking to lease a new BMW iX1, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Hippo Leasing 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

    Moneyshake logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Ready2Lease logo

    Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

    Car subscriptions

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
    Find out more

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best convertibles

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best EVs

    BMW iX1The BMW iX1 is a fast and roomy electrified SUV packed with plenty of useful on-board tech, but its price might give you a shock.

    Exclusive partner offers for you:

    GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

    Warranty offers from Warrantywise

    Insurance offers from Motoreasy

    Sell your car today with Motorway

    Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

    Check a car's history with carVertical

    Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

    Expert Advice

    Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

    Explore

    Expert Ratings

    We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

    Explore

    Expert News

    All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news