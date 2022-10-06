Summary

The BMW iX1 is a compact all-electric SUV and the new lead-in model in BMW’s electrified ‘i’ family, which became available to order in the UK in Autumn 2022.

Built on the same basic platform as the current BMW 1 Series, many British reviewers have highlighted the iX1 as the best choice in the new third-generation X1 SUV range – praised for its pace and acceleration, as well as its spacious upmarket interior that is fitted with the brand’s latest user-friendly on-board tech.

“The BMW iX1 is perhaps the ultimate electric family SUV”, Heycar comments, pointing to the car’s “sharp” exterior looks and “stunning” interior design. Despite being the smallest SUV in BMW’s line-up, Carbuyer says that the iX1 is “surprisingly roomy”, with “enough space between the seats that kids might not be able to kick your seatbacks.”

Driving Electric adds that the BMW has more boot space than bigger alternatives like the Nissan Ariya and Toyota bZ4X, but warns buyers that the iX1’s pricing is certainly steep. The electric SUV’s closest upmarket competitors are the Audi Q4 e-tron and Mercedes-Benz EQA, which are several thousand pounds cheaper and come with longer battery ranges.

As of October 2022, the BMW iX1 holds an Expert Rating of 78%, based on 11 reviews published by the British motoring media. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see many more new and updated reviews published in coming months once the car reaches the UK, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

BMW iX1 highlights Sharp performance

Spacious and well-equipped cabin

Quiet and easy to drive

Attractive exterior styling

Low running costs BMW iX1 lowlights Rather firm ride comfort

Heavy weight can be felt in the corners

Expensive, base price and up

Only one powertrain on offer

So-so battery range

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £52,255 on-road Launched: Autumn 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“This is a rapid and refined small all-electric SUV. It doesn’t look cheap compared with the likes of Mercedes’ EQA, but the generous kit list, solid practicality and excellent in-car tech could persuade plenty of buyers that it’s worth the premium.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Overall, the BMW iX1 is not the most engaging electric car to drive, but the interior finish, equipment, powertrain efficiency and general roominess still make it a seriously comprehensive and recommendable prospect.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Compare the BMW iX1 to its closest competitors – the Mercedes EQA and Audi Q4 e-Tron – and it has them both licked. So, despite looking resolutely normal, the iX1 manages to inject a bit of spice into electric crossover ownership, while managing to feel like more of a premium product.” (Jake Groves)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“While it doesn’t feel as futuristic as some EVs, the BMW iX1 should slot easily into the lives of SUV buyers”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW iX1 offers power, refinement and reasonable practicality, making it a solid option for buyers after an electric SUV.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“A much more conventional (not as cool) effective replacement for the i3, the new X1 also comes as PHEV and petrol. But a near 65kWh battery that gives 270 miles of max range max? That’s a little disappointing compared to the i4.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW iX1 is perhaps the ultimate electric family SUV. It looks sharp, is easy to drive and has a stunning interior – while it’s also satisfyingly normal, which means it won’t feel like a shock to the system when you trade in your Nissan Qashqai.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“We’ve sampled the new BMW iX1 in prototype form and reckon it has all the ingredients to create a buzz in the world of electric SUVs.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“It drives like an arcade game and is practical inside, but wait until you see the price.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The electric iX1 version really grabs attention, offering the most refinement and tax-efficiency while wiping the floor with competitors from Mercedes and Volvo.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A competent premium electric SUV that is very quick and refined, with a good quality interior. The maximum charging speed isn’t particularly impressive, though, and the one and only version you can buy is expensive.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of October 2022, the BMW iX1 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of October 2022, the BMW iX1 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

The BMW iX1 is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the SUV to generate a reliability rating as of yet.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the iX1, we’ll publish the score here.

