fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

BMW iX1 range bolstered by new eDrive20 model

BMW has added a more economical powertrain option to its compact electric iX1 SUV range, which is now available to order in the UK

BMW iX1 eDrive20

Our Expert Partners

Making the switch to an electric vehicle? Check out the latest offers from our commercial partners below.
Elmo logo 2022

EV subscriptions from Elmo
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

EV subscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

Onto logo 600x300

EV subscriptions from Onto
Find out more

Myenergi logo 600x300

Home charging solutions from Myenergi
Find out more

Smartly logo 600x300

Home charging solutions from Smartly
Find out more

Go Zero logo 600x300px

Home charging solutions from Go Zero
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees

BMW has bolstered its all-electric iX1 range with the addition of a second powertrain choice. Called the iX1 ‘eDrive20’, this variant is available to order now, with the first UK deliveries planned for November.

Prior to this range update, the compact BMW iX1 was only available in its ‘xDrive30’ guise. BMW says this new alternative ‘eDrive20’ powertrain choice is more economical – offering “the same attractive design and spacious interior together with an increased fully-electric range.”

The ‘eDrive20’ isn’t as powerful as the 313hp ‘xDrive30’ – powered by 204hp electric motor and 65kWh battery pairing – but BMW says it can muster up to 296 miles of battery range on a single charge, around 30 miles more than the powertrain already on sale.

The car is compatible with up to 22kW AC and 130kW DC charging, the latter charging the battery from 10% to 80% in a reported 29 minutes. A 0-62mph sprint takes 8.4 seconds, and the SUV’s top speed is electronically limited at 106mph.

The other notable difference between the two powertrains is price. The new ‘eDrive20’ is now priced at around £45k, which lowers the price of the iX1 range by over £10k.

The BMW iX1 has been highlighted by British reviewers as the best choice in the new third-generation X1 SUV range – praised for its pace and acceleration, as well as its spacious upmarket interior that is fitted with the brand’s latest user-friendly on-board tech.

This new addition to the range has the potential to raise the SUV’s current Expert Rating of 72%, as two key criticisms of the model have related to its price tag and limited powertrain choices.

Looking for a BMW iX1? The Car Expert’s partners can help

Carwow logo 600x300

Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Hippo Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

Moneyshake logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

LeaseLoco logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

Ready2Lease logo

Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

spot_imgspot_img

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Moneyshake

Check a car's history with carVertical