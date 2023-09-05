BMW iX1 range bolstered by new eDrive20 model

BMW has bolstered its all-electric iX1 range with the addition of a second powertrain choice. Called the iX1 ‘eDrive20’, this variant is available to order now, with the first UK deliveries planned for November.

Prior to this range update, the compact BMW iX1 was only available in its ‘xDrive30’ guise. BMW says this new alternative ‘eDrive20’ powertrain choice is more economical – offering “the same attractive design and spacious interior together with an increased fully-electric range.”

The ‘eDrive20’ isn’t as powerful as the 313hp ‘xDrive30’ – powered by 204hp electric motor and 65kWh battery pairing – but BMW says it can muster up to 296 miles of battery range on a single charge, around 30 miles more than the powertrain already on sale.

The car is compatible with up to 22kW AC and 130kW DC charging, the latter charging the battery from 10% to 80% in a reported 29 minutes. A 0-62mph sprint takes 8.4 seconds, and the SUV’s top speed is electronically limited at 106mph.

The other notable difference between the two powertrains is price. The new ‘eDrive20’ is now priced at around £45k, which lowers the price of the iX1 range by over £10k.

The BMW iX1 has been highlighted by British reviewers as the best choice in the new third-generation X1 SUV range – praised for its pace and acceleration, as well as its spacious upmarket interior that is fitted with the brand’s latest user-friendly on-board tech.

This new addition to the range has the potential to raise the SUV’s current Expert Rating of 72%, as two key criticisms of the model have related to its price tag and limited powertrain choices.

