BMW iX2

(2024 - present)

Summary

The BMW iX2 is a coupé-styled version of the mechanically-identical electric iX1 SUV, which became available to order in Spring 2024.

Available only with BMW’s ‘M Sport’ package in the UK, the iX2 is sportier than the standard iX1 SUV – the key difference being its sloping rear roofline. It’s also notably more expensive than its more practical sibling.

Carbuyer’s Sam Naylor praises the iX2 for its “powerful” electric motors and its “upmarket interior” trim, but argues that it’s “is a more expensive and less spacious version of the iX1, so you’d have to be a big fan of the way it looks to choose one.”

What Car?’s Lawrence Cheung adds that the car’s ride comfort “leaves a lot to be desired” and that rival SUVs “can manage more miles between charges”. Nevertheless, CJ Hubbard of Parkers points out that the iX2 “the most enjoyable version of the second-generation BMW X2”, commenting that the electric version is more comfortable than its petrol-powered equivalent.

The Top Gear team concluded bluntly – if you’re after a compact BMW SUV, “just get the iX1.”

As of March 2024, the BMW X2 holds a very poor New Car Expert Rating of E, with a score of just 51%. It’s let down by very low media review scores, with most journalists pointing out that the closely-related iX1 is a far better buy. The iX2 does score top marks for its low running costs and zero tailpipe emissions, but those are not enough to lift the overall score off the bottom rung in our Expert Rating ladder.

iX2 highlights

  • Better to drive than petrol-powered X2
  • Upmarket interior
  • Powerful electric motors

iX2 lowlights

  • More expensive than the iX1 with less practicality
  • Unsettled ride comfort of bumpy roads
  • Rivals can go further on a single charge

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £51,615 on-road

Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

BMW iX2 front view | Expert Rating
BMW iX2 rear view | Expert Rating
BMW iX2 front interior view | Expert Rating
BMW iX2 rear interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Discover EV

+

Driving Electric

+

Electrifying.com

+

Evo

+

Heycar

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2024, the BMW iX2 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. The closely-related iX1 SUV was awarded a full five-star safety rating in 2022, but this score has not been extended to the iX2. That may change, so check back again soon for all the latest information.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2024, the BMW iX2 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the iX2 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW iX2 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the iX2, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models266 milesB265 – 267 milesB – B
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models4.1 m/KWhC4 – 4.2 m/KWhB – C
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models35C31 – 38C – C
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£265C
Year 2£492A
Year 3£767A
Year 4£978A
Year 5£1,262A
Overall£3,764A

The BMW iX2 is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The car’s battery range is competitive, as its average of 266 miles on a full charge is above the market average. Its electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon on a petrol or diesel car) is also reasonable for a car of this size.

Insurance premiums sit at around the market average too, and while predicted servicing costs in the first year of ownership are a little high, maintenance costs over the first five years are largely excellent.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW iX2, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | DS 3 Crossback E-Tense | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia Niro EV | Kia EV6 | Lexus UX Electric | Mazda MX-30 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Nissan Ariya | Peugeot e-2008 | Toyota bZ4X | Volvo EC40

More news, reviews and information about the BMW iX2 at The Car Expert

New BMW X2 and iX2 coupé-SUVs now on sale

New BMW X2 and iX2 coupé-SUVs now on sale

Everything you need to know about BMW

Everything you need to know about BMW

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

New electric BMW iX2 SUV revealed

New electric BMW iX2 SUV revealed

The BMW iX2 is a powerful and plush coupé-SUV, but higher pricing and less practicality stops reviewers from recommending it over its iX1 sibling.
