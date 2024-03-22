Summary

The BMW iX2 is a coupé-styled version of the mechanically-identical electric iX1 SUV, which became available to order in Spring 2024.

Available only with BMW’s ‘M Sport’ package in the UK, the iX2 is sportier than the standard iX1 SUV – the key difference being its sloping rear roofline. It’s also notably more expensive than its more practical sibling.

Carbuyer’s Sam Naylor praises the iX2 for its “powerful” electric motors and its “upmarket interior” trim, but argues that it’s “is a more expensive and less spacious version of the iX1, so you’d have to be a big fan of the way it looks to choose one.”

What Car?’s Lawrence Cheung adds that the car’s ride comfort “leaves a lot to be desired” and that rival SUVs “can manage more miles between charges”. Nevertheless, CJ Hubbard of Parkers points out that the iX2 “the most enjoyable version of the second-generation BMW X2”, commenting that the electric version is more comfortable than its petrol-powered equivalent.

The Top Gear team concluded bluntly – if you’re after a compact BMW SUV, “just get the iX1.”

As of March 2024, the BMW X2 holds a very poor New Car Expert Rating of E, with a score of just 51%. It’s let down by very low media review scores, with most journalists pointing out that the closely-related iX1 is a far better buy. The iX2 does score top marks for its low running costs and zero tailpipe emissions, but those are not enough to lift the overall score off the bottom rung in our Expert Rating ladder.

iX2 highlights Better to drive than petrol-powered X2

Upmarket interior

Powerful electric motors iX2 lowlights More expensive than the iX1 with less practicality

Unsettled ride comfort of bumpy roads

Rivals can go further on a single charge

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £51,615 on-road Launched: Spring 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: iX2 xDrive30 M Sport

Score: 7 / 10

“Like the iX1, it’s quick in a straight line and sharp to drive around the corners, but we’d trade some of that capability for more comfort. It’s a little pricey for the range you’re getting, too.”

Author: Alex Ingram

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Unless you’re sold on its looks, it’s hard to find the BMW iX2 anything but less appealing than its close relation, the iX1.”

Author: John McIlroy

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Upper-level version of BMW’s new Polestar 2 rival comes with a high price, but is short on the dynamism, practicality or range to back it up.”

Author: James Attwood

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The all-electric iX2 seems far preferable to the petrol-powered M35i, even with the latter’s added cache of being a fully-fledged M Performance model.”

Author: CJ Hubbard

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The BMW iX2 is a more expensive and less spacious version of the iX1, so you’d have to be a big fan of the way it looks to choose one.”

Author: Sam Naylor

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The BMW iX2 is a surprisingly practical electric car with bold styling and good range, but there are cheaper and longer-range options available.”

Author: Tom Wiltshire

Read review Discover EV + Model reviewed: iX2 xDrive30 M Sport

Score: 6 / 10

“A well-built, practical-ish, distinctive looking crossover with plenty of luxurious materials, lots of tech, and if you can live with the firm suspension decent to drive especially with the strong performance of the four-wheel xDrive30.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The BMW iX2 delivers on the style and luxury fronts and is even decent to drive, but the more conventional iX1 ultimately offers more for less.”

Author: Tom Jervis

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s just a shame that it’s not cheap, nor is it as good to drive as you might hope.”

Author: Ginny Buckley

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: iX2 xDrive30

Score: 6 / 10

“The 302bhp iX2 xDrive30 delivers the goods in a straight line, but it’s too tightly-wound for an everyday family car.”

Author: Yousuf Ashraf

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Tempted by the BMW iX1 but something a bit sportier? Step forward BMW iX2. You’ll pay a premium for it, but it’s actually a bit more practical thanks to the larger useable boot space.”

Author: Antony Ingram

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW iX2 eDrive30 is certainly the most enjoyable version of the second-generation BMW X2 we’ve driven so far. You lose a little space, and you’ll have to be able to cope with the charging shenanigans, but otherwise it’s the preferable car.”

Author: CJ Hubbard

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Full X2 range (including iX2)

Score: 8 / 10

“Admittedly, there’s less grip with the iX2, so it’s less talented in extremis in the corners than the M35i. That’s a corollary of its weight; you can feel the car pushing to the outside of the road if you try to take bends too quickly, with it eventually “skating” sideways when the tyres’ grip runs out.”

Author: Matt Robinson

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 67kWh xDrive30 M Sport

Score: 4 / 10

“This sporting family crossover coupé might be the last word in on-trend motoring, but there’s a hefty price to pay.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“BMW recognises that the iX2 isn’t for everyone. It’s not for us either – just get the iX1.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The BMW iX2 offers decent practicality despite its coupé-esque styling. However, ride comfort leaves a lot to be desired and direct rivals can manage more miles between charges.”

Author: Lawrence Cheung

Read review

No safety rating

As of March 2024, the BMW iX2 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. The closely-related iX1 SUV was awarded a full five-star safety rating in 2022, but this score has not been extended to the iX2. That may change, so check back again soon for all the latest information.

No eco rating

As of March 2024, the BMW iX2 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the iX2 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

No reliability rating

As of March 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW iX2 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the iX2, we’ll publish the results here.

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 266 miles B 265 – 267 miles B – B Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 4.1 m/KWh C 4 – 4.2 m/KWh B – C Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 35 C 31 – 38 C – C Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £265 C Year 2 £492 A Year 3 £767 A Year 4 £978 A Year 5 £1,262 A Overall £3,764 A

The BMW iX2 is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The car’s battery range is competitive, as its average of 266 miles on a full charge is above the market average. Its electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon on a petrol or diesel car) is also reasonable for a car of this size.

Insurance premiums sit at around the market average too, and while predicted servicing costs in the first year of ownership are a little high, maintenance costs over the first five years are largely excellent.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW iX2, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | DS 3 Crossback E-Tense | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia Niro EV | Kia EV6 | Lexus UX Electric | Mazda MX-30 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Nissan Ariya | Peugeot e-2008 | Toyota bZ4X | Volvo EC40

