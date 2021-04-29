The BMW iX3 is, effectively, an electric version of the existing BMW X3 SUV. It will arrive in the UK in summer 2021 to join the regular X3 models that have been on sale since 2017.

Given that the iX3 hasn’t yet arrived in the UK, the 14 reviews we have analyse so far have all come from the European launch. To date, the initial reviews rate the electric iX3 at 82%, which is slightly better than the conventional (petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid) X3 at 79% as of April 2021. However, this could shift by several points once reviews take place in right-hand drive cars on UK roads.

Based on the initial European launch reviews, the iX3 has received positive feedback from the UK motoring media. It has been particularly praised for its quiet and refined drivetrain, even compared to other electric cars, as well as for its better-than-average handling. The main criticisms have been that performance is not as sharp as some rivals, and that the iX3 is expensive compared to regular X3 models in the same family.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Powertrain: electric motor, battery-powered

Price: From £58,850 on-road Launched: Summer 2021

Last updated: –

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The all-electric BMW iX3 does a convincing job of pitching itself as a fantastic family car. It’s a little stiff, but it drives well, charges quickly and comes loaded with kit. We’d like a bit more flair for the cabin, but for those wanting their EV to keep its credentials quiet, the BMW nails its brief.”

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 9 / 10

“As an all-electric version of one of its most popular SUVs, the iX3 looks like an automatic smash hit for BMW. Its range between charges is impressive, but its performance is only middling when compared to other expensive electric SUVs, even if the electric X3’s refinement is superb.”

Read review Autocar + Score: 8 / 10

“If you’ve decided that it’s time for an electric car and the BMW iX3 fits your budget, you would be foolish not to give it a good look. It’s not the most powerful or the fastest in its class, but it offers great balance, entertaining handling and quite a reasonable range as well.”

Read review Car + Score: 8 / 10

“Too expensive and not exactly a street-cred front-runner, the BMW iX3 is remarkably efficient and dynamically up to scratch. Three assets stand out proud: superb handling (plenty of old-school emotions), long range (peace of mind) and low cost of ownership (no hefty penalty for saving the world).

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW iX3 is an electric variant of the popular X3 SUV, with a 279-mile range.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“The BMW iX3 should appeal to EV fans and SUV aficionados equally, but it isn’t as comfortable as it could be.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: Premier Edition

“The new all-electric BMW iX3 is likely to be one of the plug-in hits of 2021, but it certainly has a hefty price tag.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed:

“The BMW iX3 is pretty brisk, sporty and engaging. Many may be relieved that the iX3 looks so normal. It lacks the much-debated massive cartoonish grille on recent BMWs which have divided opinion.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The iX3 isn’t cheap, but it’s a very impressive car with some very impressive technology.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW iX3’s brilliance is its simplicity. It takes a gimmick-free approach, providing a decent range and enough space for all the family. The interior really is superb, with fine materials and BMW’s excellent latest media system.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“BMW’s first electric SUV, the iX3, looks good for keen drivers.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW iX3 delivers electric engineering excellence – at a price.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“BMW’s second full-electric car is a little more ‘normal’, a pragmatic EV that can go a long way on a charge.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“The BMW iX3 is practical, good to drive and has a longer range than its closest rivals, namely the Audi E-tron and Mercedes EQC.”

Read review

Safety rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The BMW iX3 has not yet been awarded a safety rating by Euro NCAP. The conventional BMW X3 was awarded a five-star rating back in 2017, but that score does not apply to the iX3 due to the significant differences resulting from replacing the petrol or diesel engine/fuel tank/exhaust system/gearbox etc. with an electric motor and battery pack.

If and when Euro NCAP puts the BMW iX3 through its testing process, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The BMW iX3 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the iX3 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The BMW iX3 hasn’t been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If and when the iX3 is tested, we will update this page.

Similar cars If you’re looking at the BMW iX3, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi e-tron | Jaguar I-Pace | Mercedes-Benz EQC | Polestar 2 | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4