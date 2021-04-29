fbpx

82 %
Expert Rating
BMW iX3 (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating

BMW iX3

(2021 – present)

The BMW iX3 is, effectively, an electric version of the existing BMW X3 SUV. It will arrive in the UK in summer 2021 to join the regular X3 models that have been on sale since 2017.

Given that the iX3 hasn’t yet arrived in the UK, the 14 reviews we have analyse so far have all come from the European launch. To date, the initial reviews rate the electric iX3 at 82%, which is slightly better than the conventional (petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid) X3 at 79% as of April 2021. However, this could shift by several points once reviews take place in right-hand drive cars on UK roads.

Based on the initial European launch reviews, the iX3 has received positive feedback from the UK motoring media. It has been particularly praised for its quiet and refined drivetrain, even compared to other electric cars, as well as for its better-than-average handling. The main criticisms have been that performance is not as sharp as some rivals, and that the iX3 is expensive compared to regular X3 models in the same family.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Powertrain: electric motor, battery-powered
Price: From £58,850 on-road

Launched: Summer 2021
Last updated: –
Replacement due: TBA

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The BMW iX3 has not yet been awarded a safety rating by Euro NCAP. The conventional BMW X3 was awarded a five-star rating back in 2017, but that score does not apply to the iX3 due to the significant differences resulting from replacing the petrol or diesel engine/fuel tank/exhaust system/gearbox etc. with an electric motor and battery pack.

If and when Euro NCAP puts the BMW iX3 through its testing process, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The BMW iX3 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the iX3 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The BMW iX3 hasn’t been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If and when the iX3 is tested, we will update this page.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW iX3, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi e-tron | Jaguar I-Pace | Mercedes-Benz EQC | Polestar 2 | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4

