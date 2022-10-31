fbpx

Expert Rating

BMW M2 (2016 to 2021)

87%

Expert Rating

BMW M2 (2016 to 2021)

Not a current model

    BMW M2 (2016 - 2021) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The BMW M2 was a compact sports coupé and the entry-level model in the BMW ‘M’ division range, sitting below the larger M3 saloon and M4 coupé.

    This is the original M2, which first arrived on UK roads in early 2016. This initial model was then replaced by the more powerful M2 Competition in 2018, before the range-topping M2 CS coupé joined the line-up in 2020. This range came to the end of its production cycle in 2021, and the brand-new second-generation M2 is set to arrive in 2023.

    Described by Evo as “one of the most entertaining coupés money can buy”, the BMW M2 range received universal praise from the British motoring media during its time on sale – praised for retaining the practical sensibilities of the first-generation 2 Series Coupé it is based on, while offering the impressive pace and acceleration of an ‘M’ car.

    “It’s probably the best sports coupé I have driven”, The Telegraph’s Andrew English explained, commending the M2 for its “thoroughly entertaining” driving dynamics and well-built interior.

    That said, Carbuyer‘s Ben Custard pointed out that the M2’s interior was almost identical to the cabin design of the standard 2 Series, and thus concluded that the inside of the M2 is a bit bland by sports car standards as a result.

    A few reviewers also noted the M2 is rather expensive, but as the cheapest model in the ‘M’ division family, Carwow‘s Mat Watson argued that the BMW is worth its high price tag. “The BMW M2 takes plenty of the M4’s high-tech components and squeezes them into a smaller yet still seriously rapid package to make one of the best driver’s cars you can buy.”

    No longer on sale, the first-generation BMW M2 holds an outstanding Expert Rating of 87%, based on 16 reviews published by UK media sources.

    M2 highlights

    • Serious pace and acceleration
    • More practical than the average sports car
    • Entertaining on the road
    • Comfortable and well-built interior
    • Attractive exterior styling

    M2 lowlights

    • Expensive, base price and up
    • Interior is rather bland considering price
    • Manual gearbox could be smoother
    • Not very spacious in the rear

    Key specifications

    Body style: Coupé
    Engines:     petrol
    Price when new:     From £51,425 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2016
    Last updated: Summer 2020
    Replacement due: Spring 2023

    Media reviews

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    The BMW 2 Series coupé family was not crash tested by Euro NCAP during its production life. Although it was based on the 1 Series hatchback, there were enough structural alterations to the 2 Series that it did not inherit the 1 Series rating.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    The BMW M2 was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production life.

    Reliability rating

    No reliability rating

    As of October 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW M2 to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the M2, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    2020

    • Evo Awards – Car of the Year (M2 CS)

    2016

    • Autocar Awards – Game Changer Award
    • iF Design Award
    • Top Gear Awards – Best Coupé

    Similar cars

    Alpine A110 | Audi TT RSBMW M4 | Jaguar F-Type | Lotus Elise | Mercedes-AMG A 45 Porsche 718 Cayman | Toyota GR Supra

    BMW M2 (2016 to 2021)The BMW M2 was the most basic model in the 'M' line-up, but due to its pace, practicality and looks, some affirmed it was also the best.

