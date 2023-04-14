Summary

The BMW M2 is a compact sports coupé and the entry-level model in the BMW ‘M’ division range, sitting below the larger M3 saloon and M4 coupé. This is the second-generation model, which became available to order in the UK in Spring 2023.

Described by Autocar‘s Richard Lane as a “very serious proposition”, the latest iteration of the M2 has been well received by the British motoring media, praised for its impressive straight-six petrol engine and its agile handling, which result in a thrilling driving experience in a compact package.

“The new M2 is an absolute triumph”, says John McIlroy of Auto Express. “More than any of its predecessors, it fully assumes the original M3’s brief by offering supercar-baiting cross-country performance, along with astounding handling, agility and involvement.”

“It lacks the instant fun of the outgoing M2” though, says Top Gear‘s Ollie Kew. A few reviewers agree, commenting that they miss the uncomplicated, uncompromising character of the previous M2. That said, “the M2 really is in a class of one”, says Kew, and “now asks very serious questions of the more expensive M4.”

As of April 2023, the BMW M2 holds an Expert Rating of 73%, based on nine reviews published by UK motoring outlets. This is markedly lower than the first-generation M2’s score of 87%, however the M2 is yet to arrive on UK roads, so more UK-based reviews will follow in the coming months. This could raise or lower the score from the initial European launch reviews. We’ll continue to update the results as they are published.

M2 highlights Serious fun to drive

Quality interior with usable back seats

Manual and automatic gearbox options

Agile handling M2 lowlights Heavier weight blunts power increase

Rather firm ride comfort

Not as charming as its predecessor

Expensive price tag

Key specifications

Body style: Coupé

Engines: petrol

Price: From £64,745 on-road Launched: Spring 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“With only the teeniest caveat about how its ride will hold up on UK roads, the new M2 is an absolute triumph. More than any of its predecessors, it fully assumes the original M3’s brief by offering supercar-baiting cross-country performance, along with astounding handling, agility and involvement, in a compact package.” (John McIlroy)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new entry-point to M’s range of wares is now a very serious proposition indeed.” (Richard Lane)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“the new M2 feels like a more grown-up version of a reassuringly familiar formula, an evolution at a time of radical reinvention. I’ll take mine with the manual gearbox, please.” (Ben Barry)

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“BMW’s smallest M car is an absolute joy to drive, but it’s very expensive and rather heavy, too.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“It feels like a car in which the details have been sweated over: the steering’s response just off centre, the tip-in on the throttle, the torque and power delivery all feel painstakingly well calibrated.” (James Taylor)

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The new M2 is said to build on its predecessor’s strengths to deliver an even greater driving experience, taking the formula of a classic high-performance sports car and adding the latest technology and more power.”

Read review RAC + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.5 / 10

“It’s unashamedly extrovert, politically incorrect and very fast. Choose one and in fifty years time, show your grandkids what they’re missing.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s not just about towering performance from the classic BMW straight-six engine – there’s beguiling finesse and feedback aplenty, too.” (Andrew English)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The M2’s matured into a rounded, grown-up complete sports coupe, but some of the first car’s impish charm has been lost.” (Ollie Kew)

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 4 stars

Date tested: March 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 82%

Child protection: 81%

Vulnerable road users: 67%

Safety assist: 64%

The BMW M2 shares its safety rating with the regular BMW 2 Series coupé range, which was tested by Euro NCAP in March 2022 and awarded a four-star rating.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2023, the BMW M2 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the latest iteration of the BMW M2 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the M2, we’ll publish the score here.

