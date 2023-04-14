fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

BMW M2

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

73%

Expert Rating

BMW M2

(2023 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    BMW M2 (2023 onwards) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The BMW M2 is a compact sports coupé and the entry-level model in the BMW ‘M’ division range, sitting below the larger M3 saloon and M4 coupé. This is the second-generation model, which became available to order in the UK in Spring 2023.

    Described by Autocar‘s Richard Lane as a “very serious proposition”, the latest iteration of the M2 has been well received by the British motoring media, praised for its impressive straight-six petrol engine and its agile handling, which result in a thrilling driving experience in a compact package.

    “The new M2 is an absolute triumph”, says John McIlroy of Auto Express. “More than any of its predecessors, it fully assumes the original M3’s brief by offering supercar-baiting cross-country performance, along with astounding handling, agility and involvement.”

    “It lacks the instant fun of the outgoing M2” though, says Top Gear‘s Ollie Kew. A few reviewers agree, commenting that they miss the uncomplicated, uncompromising character of the previous M2. That said, “the M2 really is in a class of one”, says Kew, and “now asks very serious questions of the more expensive M4.”

    As of April 2023, the BMW M2 holds an Expert Rating of 73%, based on nine reviews published by UK motoring outlets. This is markedly lower than the first-generation M2’s score of 87%, however the M2 is yet to arrive on UK roads, so more UK-based reviews will follow in the coming months. This could raise or lower the score from the initial European launch reviews. We’ll continue to update the results as they are published.

    M2 highlights

    • Serious fun to drive
    • Quality interior with usable back seats
    • Manual and automatic gearbox options
    • Agile handling

    M2 lowlights

    • Heavier weight blunts power increase
    • Rather firm ride comfort
    • Not as charming as its predecessor
    • Expensive price tag

    Key specifications

    Body style: Coupé
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £64,745 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    BMW M2 (2023 onwards) front view | Expert Rating
    BMW M2 (2023 onwards) rear view | Expert Rating
    BMW M2 (2023 onwards) interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Evo

    +

    Honest John

    +

    RAC

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 4 stars
    Date tested: March 2022
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 82%
    Child protection: 81%
    Vulnerable road users: 67%
    Safety assist: 64%

    The BMW M2 shares its safety rating with the regular BMW 2 Series coupé range, which was tested by Euro NCAP in March 2022 and awarded a four-star rating.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of April 2023, the BMW M2 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of April 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the latest iteration of the BMW M2 to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the M2, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the BMW M2, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Alpine A110 | Audi TT RS | BMW M4 | Jaguar F-Type | Lotus Elise | Mercedes-AMG A 45 Porsche 718 Cayman | Toyota GR Supra

    More news, reviews and information about the BMW M2 at The Car Expert

    BMW M2 (2016 to 2021)

    BMW M2 (2016 to 2021)

    New BMW M2 set for Spring arrival

    New BMW M2 set for Spring arrival

    Buy a BMW M2

    If you’re looking to buy a new or used BMW M2, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    heycar 600x300

    We’re putting the feel good back into car buying. Find out more

    The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

    Lease a BMW M2

    If you’re looking to lease a new BMW M2, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Moneyshake logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Hippo Leasing 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

    Ready2Lease logo

    Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

    Subscribe to a BMW M2

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Onto logo 600x300

    Electric car subscriptions from Onto.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
    Find out more

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs