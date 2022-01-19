fbpx

BMW M3

85%
The BMW M3 Competition is a high-performance saloon based on the regular 3 Series range. It is the latest in a long line of performance 3 Serires models that dates back to the mid-1980s.

Now in its sixth generation, the BMW M3 has been only produced as a four-door saloon since 2014, coupé and convertible variants being rebranded as the BMW M4. However, an estate version (the BMW M3 Touring) will join the range for the first time later in 2022.

Here in the UK, we only get the M3 Competition model, which is powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo, six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 510hp and drives through an eight-speed automatic transmission. While previous generations were always only offered in BMW’s traditional rear-wheel-drive format, the latest M3 is also available in an all-wheel drive configuration (which is called ‘xDrive’ in BMW jargon).

The M3 has had a very positive reception from the British media since its arrival at the start of 2021, with all of the reviews we track commending the saloon for its impressive performance despite this latest generation being heavier and bulkier than its predecessors.

What Car?, among others, praises the M3 for its ride comfort and premium interior trim, as well as its “staggering pace and grip”. Auto Trader concludes that the saloon’s blend of performance and practicality makes it the most appealing M3 iteration to date, while Carwow sums up its review by calling the M3 “nothing short of sensational to drive”.

Beyond the polarising grille designs that BMW is rolling out across its entire ‘M’ range, there have been very few criticisms of the M3 beyond the expected quibbles over price and that ride comfort is compromised in pursuit of handling – which any prospective customer is likely to expect anyway.

Nevertheless, most reviewers would recommend the BMW M3 over any other performance saloon its class, including the Mercedes-AMG C63 and Audi RS 4. Only the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is generally considered to be on a par with the M3 saloon.

As of January 2022, the BMW M3 holds an Expert Rating of 85% from 13 published reviews, the same score as its sister model, the M4. This score may shift up or down once the estate version is launched in the UK later this year.

M3 highlights

  • Thrilling performance
  • Comfortable and practical cabin
  • Agile handling and body control

M3 lowlights

  • Very expensive compared to the regular 3 Series
  • Polarising front-end styling
  • Alternatives have more interior comfort

Key specifications

Body style: Four-door sports saloon
Engines: petrol
Price: From £75,660 on-road

Launched: Spring 2021
Last updated: Summer 2021
Replacement due: TBA

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: July 2019

97%

ADULT OCCUPANT

87%

CHILD OCCUPANT

87%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

76%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

The BMW M3 Competition shares its safety rating with the mainstream BMW 3 Series saloon, which was tested by Euro NCAP back in 2019 and awarded a five-star rating.

The M3 comes with a number of safety features as standard, such as automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2022, the BMW M3 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. We’re not expecting it to be tested anytime soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW M3 has received

2021

2020

  • Top Gear Car Awards – Most Anticipated Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW M3, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio | Audi RS 5 | BMW M4Ford Mustang | Jaguar XE Project 8 | Lexus RC F | Mercedes-AMG C63 | Nissan GT-R

