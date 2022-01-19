Summary

The BMW M3 Competition is a high-performance saloon based on the regular 3 Series range. It is the latest in a long line of performance 3 Serires models that dates back to the mid-1980s.

Now in its sixth generation, the BMW M3 has been only produced as a four-door saloon since 2014, coupé and convertible variants being rebranded as the BMW M4. However, an estate version (the BMW M3 Touring) will join the range for the first time later in 2022.

Here in the UK, we only get the M3 Competition model, which is powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo, six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 510hp and drives through an eight-speed automatic transmission. While previous generations were always only offered in BMW’s traditional rear-wheel-drive format, the latest M3 is also available in an all-wheel drive configuration (which is called ‘xDrive’ in BMW jargon).

The M3 has had a very positive reception from the British media since its arrival at the start of 2021, with all of the reviews we track commending the saloon for its impressive performance despite this latest generation being heavier and bulkier than its predecessors.

What Car?, among others, praises the M3 for its ride comfort and premium interior trim, as well as its “staggering pace and grip”. Auto Trader concludes that the saloon’s blend of performance and practicality makes it the most appealing M3 iteration to date, while Carwow sums up its review by calling the M3 “nothing short of sensational to drive”.

Beyond the polarising grille designs that BMW is rolling out across its entire ‘M’ range, there have been very few criticisms of the M3 beyond the expected quibbles over price and that ride comfort is compromised in pursuit of handling – which any prospective customer is likely to expect anyway.

Nevertheless, most reviewers would recommend the BMW M3 over any other performance saloon its class, including the Mercedes-AMG C63 and Audi RS 4. Only the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is generally considered to be on a par with the M3 saloon.

As of January 2022, the BMW M3 holds an Expert Rating of 85% from 13 published reviews, the same score as its sister model, the M4. This score may shift up or down once the estate version is launched in the UK later this year.

M3 highlights Thrilling performance

Comfortable and practical cabin

Agile handling and body control M3 lowlights Very expensive compared to the regular 3 Series

Polarising front-end styling

Alternatives have more interior comfort

Key specifications

Body style: Four-door sports saloon

Engines: petrol

Price: From £75,660 on-road Launched: Spring 2021

Last updated: Summer 2021

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Score: 9 / 10

“More rounded, more versatile but still able to deliver the thunderous performance M cars are famous for, the new BMW M3 hits the mark.”

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 9 / 10

“The BMW M3’s combination of sports car chasing performance and saloon car practicality is as appealing as ever.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: M3 xDrive

Score: 8 / 10

“Without a direct back-to-back comparison during laid-back road driving, you would be hard pushed to tell the difference between the rear-drive M3 and the xDrive M3. I had a two-week gap between drives and couldn’t.”

Read review Model reviewed: M3 Competition

Score: 8 / 10

“The hot version of the superb latest 3 Series saloon is here at last, bigger, brawnier and brasher than before.”

Read review Car Keys + Score: 10 / 10

“BMW has managed to ensure the M3 remains just as exciting and focused as ever, yet while also taming it down in the process and making it a lot more manageable.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 8.2 / 10

“The BMW M3 is still one of the very best sports saloons”

Read review Carwow + Score: 9 / 10

“The new BMW M3 is nothing short of sensational to drive.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“It’s bigger and heavier than before, and is now auto-only. So can it copy the new M4’s trick of still being fun to drive? You bet it can.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Devastatingly adept super saloon is flawed and brilliant”

Read review The Sunday Times + Score: 10 / 10

“A flat out winner — get the BMW M3 while you can.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Competition

Score: 9 / 10

“No other sports or super-saloon is as capable, grippy, tied down, responsive or communicative on a difficult road as a BMW M3 Competition.”

Read review What Car? + Score: 10 / 10

“The BMW M3 is a brilliant performance saloon that’s far more capable (if not necessarily more fun) than its main rival, the V8-powered Mercedes C63 AMG.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: M3 Competition

“On paper, the new BMW M3 is quite unlike any of the models that preceded it, being bigger, heavier and with a greater focus on luxury than ever before. On the road it’s clear that none of the driver focus has been lost, though its sheer speed can sometimes feel like overkill.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: July 2019 97% ADULT OCCUPANT 87% CHILD OCCUPANT 87% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 76% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

The BMW M3 Competition shares its safety rating with the mainstream BMW 3 Series saloon, which was tested by Euro NCAP back in 2019 and awarded a five-star rating.

The M3 comes with a number of safety features as standard, such as automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2022, the BMW M3 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. We’re not expecting it to be tested anytime soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW M3 has received

2021 The Car Expert Awards – Best New Performance Car 2020 Top Gear Car Awards – Most Anticipated Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW M3, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio | Audi RS 5 | BMW M4 | Ford Mustang | Jaguar XE Project 8 | Lexus RC F | Mercedes-AMG C63 | Nissan GT-R

