Summary

The BMW M4 Competition is a high-performance coupé and convertible model based on the regular 4 Series range. The current coupé model arrived in the UK in early 2021, with the convertible due to join it before the end of the year.

This is the second generation model to carry the M4 name – the first appeared in 2014 after BMW rebranded its 3 Series coupé and convertible models as the 4 Series. However, the M4 can trace its lineage right back to the original M3 coupé of the mid-1980s.

Here in the UK, we only get the top-spec M4 Competition model, which is powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo, six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 510hp. It is also available with all-wheel drive on the coupé version, while the convertible is rear-wheel drive only.

Reviewers have lavished praise on the M4, though Car magazine dubs it “Munich’s most controversial sports coupe yet,” referring to the styling and particularly the enormous front grilles that dip below the registration plate. Top Gear adds, however, that BMW knows its customers, M4 buyers are “extroverts” and the elongated kidney grilles “don’t actually look too offensive in real life…”

The power impresses widely, but it is about more than rapid acceleration. “The flexibility of the engine is second-to-none, delivering impressive acceleration even in higher gears,” says Parkers.

Equally, testers highlight that the new M4 is not the animal its predecessor was. “The old M4 was a bit feral,” says Auto Express, “but this new version feels more mature and rounded, as if it’s been shipped off to finishing school.”

Evo praises the M4’s rigidity, which means excellent handling; “The precision and response as you turn the wheel is fantastic,” adding that the car builds confidence very quickly.

There are other, practical, factors, such as rear seats with reasonable space for adults and an adequate boot – but these will feature on the requirements of very few M4 buyers…

As of October 2021, the BMW M4 holds an Expert Rating of 85% from 13 reviews.

BMW M4 highlights As distinctive as it is potent

Very rapid

Less violent to control than previous M cars

Practical rear cabin and big enough boot BMW M4 lowlights Enormous kidney grille is polarising

No manual gearbox option

Auto gearbox is not that slick

Expensive in standard spec

Very expensive once you start adding options

Key specifications

Body style: Coupé / convertible

Engines: petrol

Price: From £65,200 on-road Launched: Spring 2021

Last updated: Summer 2021

Next update due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: M4 Competition coupé

Score: 9 / 10

“The BMW M4’s design is the obvious talking point, but beneath its dramatic makeover lies a car with a broader breadth of ability than before. It’s easy to live with day to day and now delivers its thundering performance in a more user-friendly and manageable way.”

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 9 / 10

“The BMW M4 Coupe offers distinctive looks, awesome performance and generous spec.”

Read review Autocar + Score: 8 / 10

The M4 Competition is a performance coupé, not really smooth and forgiving enough to be a genuine grand tourer, yet not dynamically agile enough to be a true sports car.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: M4 Competition coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW M4 Compeition manages to be both an accomplished all-rounder and a flawed yet brilliantly exciting sports coupe all at the same time. Its everyday on-road manners and luxuriously appointed cabin are almost beyond reproach.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“This latest M4 is unquestionably the best yet. Though some might reckon it’s not as raw as its predecessor, its greater everyday ability makes it a much better car to live with, while still being comfortable and practical, too.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 8 / 10

“”The styling might divide opinion but there’s nothing polarising about the way the BMW M4 performs.”

Read review Carwow + Score: 9 / 10

“The new BMW M4 is nothing short of sensational.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Competition

Score: 9 / 10

“BMW’s long-awaited M4 Competition doesn’t hold back any punches. It’s fast, immensely capable, but also superb fun.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 8.8 / 10

“Fabulous driver’s car that really only struggles for comfort.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: M4 Competition coupé and M3 saloon

Score: 10 / 10

“If you can get past the BMW M4’s divisive looks – or maybe even begin to like them – everything you’d want in a fast coupe is here. Power, noise, balance, control, grip… and did I mention power? There’s the practicality over a sports car, too.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“wild at heart and a tricky beast to tame.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: M4 Competition coupé

Score: 9 / 10

“This supreme all-rounder of an M4 is a triumph.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Competition

Score: 10 / 10

“Not only is the BMW M4 Competition staggeringly quick in a straight line, but it’s also one of the most visceral and engaging performance cars we’ve tested to date.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: May 2021 97% ADULT OCCUPANT 83% CHILD OCCUPANT 93% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 72% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

No safety rating

The BMW M4 Competition shares its safety rating with the mainstream BMW 4 Series Coupe range, which was tested by Euro NCAP back in 2019 and awarded a five-star rating.

The test report offered no significant criticisms, highlighting the maximum scores in the side barrier and more severe side pole test, and the maximum points scored in city-driving tests by the autonomous emergency braking system.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The BMW M4 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW M4, you might also be interested in these alternatives



Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio | Audi RS 5 | BMW M3 | Ford Mustang | Jaguar XE Project 8 | Lexus RC F | Mercedes-AMG C63 | Nissan GT-R

Most buyers will consider a BMW M4 for its performance and so potential alternatives are quite varied. Several testers believe the closest rival is also made by BMW, the similarly priced M3 Competition which, being a saloon, is more practical. The likes of the Audi RS 5, Lexus RC F, Mercedes-AMG C63 and Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio also come into the reckoning.

Buy or lease a BMW M4

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used M4, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from

Buy a car online from your sofa.

We’ll deliver it. Find out more We only have the best used cars for sale from selected dealers. Find out more

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

Related posts