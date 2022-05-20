fbpx

Expert Rating

BMW M5

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

89%

Expert Rating

BMW M5

(2018 - present)

    BMW M5 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    Described by Top Gear as “perhaps the most complete and composed super saloon of them all”, the BMW M5 is a four-door performance saloon – the ‘M’-tuned version of the BMW 5 Series executive car.

    The current M5 is the sixth generation and was launched back in 2018. It is the latest in a long line of acclaimed BMW super saloons, which have all been hailed as benchmarks for their combination of performance, comfort and relative subtlety.

    Here in the UK, we get the M5 Competition model, which is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 engine (a bit more powerful than the standard M5 in Europe) to produce 617hp and a 0-62 sprint time of 3.1 seconds.

    The range also includes the limited edition BMW M5 CS (Competition Sport), which the manufacturer says is the fastest ‘M’ performance model ever produced – due to its lighter bodywork and few extra horsepower.

    Carwow comments that the M5 range is just as usable day-to-day as a regular 5 Series saloon, with the first-class interior build quality and finish that we have come to expect from a BMW executive car. At the same time, Autocar says that the car has “remarkably high standards on handling poise and driver engagement”.

    “Its has all the performance and dynamic ability of a supercar”, Evo explains, “and supercars simply don’t come cheap, even when they’re clothed in a saloon body.” An entry-level BMW M5 Competition comes with a six-figure price tag, which What Car? calls a “shame”.

    Adding that the M5’s engine soundtrack lacks the audible drama of the Mercedes-Benz E63 S, Autocar concludes that the super saloon “lacks a bit of authentic V8 hotrod charm, but it’ll be a driver’s car of many facets for the few who can afford it.”

    As of May 2022, the BMW M5 currently holds an impressive Expert Rating of 89%, based on 17 reviews published by UK media sources.

    M5 highlights

    • First-class build quality
    • As practical as a standard 5 Series
    • Exceptional performance and driving dynamics
    • Comfortable cabin

    M5 lowlights

    • Rival brands offer more practical estates
    • Expensive, entry-level and up
    • Rather subdued engine soundtrack
    • Uprated M5 CS is a strict four-seater

    Key specifications

    Body style: Four-door saloon
    Engines: petrol
    Price:     From £107,520 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2018
    Last updated: Spring 2021
    Replacement due: TBA

    BMW M5 front view | Expert Rating
    BMW M5 Competition
    BMW M5 rear view | Expert Rating
    BMW M5 Competition
    BMW M5 interior view | Expert Rating
    BMW M5 CS front view | Expert Rating
    BMW M5 CS
    BMW M5 CS rear view | Expert Rating
    BMW M5 CS

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Evo

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: April 2017
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 91%
    Child protection: 85%
    Vulnerable road users: 81%
    Safety assist: 59%

    The BMW M5 shares its safety rating with the regular BMW 5 Series saloon range, which was tested by Euro NCAP back in 2017 and awarded a five-star rating.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of May 2022, the BMW M5 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW M5 has received

    2022

    • Autocar Awards – Car of the Year (M5 CS)

    2018

    • iF Design Awards – Automotive Design Award
    • World Car Awards – Performance Car of the Year

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the BMW M5, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio | Audi RS 5 | Audi RS 7 | Bentley Flying SpurBMW M3 | Jaguar XE Project 8 | Lexus RC F | Mercedes-AMG E63 | Nissan GT-R | Porsche Panamera Turbo

    Supercar performance with a saloon silhouette, the BMW M5 is a supremely fast performance car that is both practical and comfortable.Sean ReesBMW M5

