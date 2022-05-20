Summary
Described by Top Gear as “perhaps the most complete and composed super saloon of them all”, the BMW M5 is a four-door performance saloon – the ‘M’-tuned version of the BMW 5 Series executive car.
The current M5 is the sixth generation and was launched back in 2018. It is the latest in a long line of acclaimed BMW super saloons, which have all been hailed as benchmarks for their combination of performance, comfort and relative subtlety.
Here in the UK, we get the M5 Competition model, which is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 engine (a bit more powerful than the standard M5 in Europe) to produce 617hp and a 0-62 sprint time of 3.1 seconds.
The range also includes the limited edition BMW M5 CS (Competition Sport), which the manufacturer says is the fastest ‘M’ performance model ever produced – due to its lighter bodywork and few extra horsepower.
Carwow comments that the M5 range is just as usable day-to-day as a regular 5 Series saloon, with the first-class interior build quality and finish that we have come to expect from a BMW executive car. At the same time, Autocar says that the car has “remarkably high standards on handling poise and driver engagement”.
“Its has all the performance and dynamic ability of a supercar”, Evo explains, “and supercars simply don’t come cheap, even when they’re clothed in a saloon body.” An entry-level BMW M5 Competition comes with a six-figure price tag, which What Car? calls a “shame”.
Adding that the M5’s engine soundtrack lacks the audible drama of the Mercedes-Benz E63 S, Autocar concludes that the super saloon “lacks a bit of authentic V8 hotrod charm, but it’ll be a driver’s car of many facets for the few who can afford it.”
As of May 2022, the BMW M5 currently holds an impressive Expert Rating of 89%, based on 17 reviews published by UK media sources.
M5 highlights
- First-class build quality
- As practical as a standard 5 Series
- Exceptional performance and driving dynamics
- Comfortable cabin
M5 lowlights
- Rival brands offer more practical estates
- Expensive, entry-level and up
- Rather subdued engine soundtrack
- Uprated M5 CS is a strict four-seater
Key specifications
Body style: Four-door saloon
Engines: petrol
Price: From £107,520 on-road
Launched: Summer 2018
Last updated: Spring 2021
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: M5 CS
Score: 10 / 10
“It’s easy to be cynical about cars such as the M5 CS. A lightweight, track-orientated saloon that’s five metres long and weighs more than 1,800kg is neither light nor a track car in the traditional sense. But the most powerful BMW road car is also a thoroughbred M model, and the detailed changes made to the M5’s chassis make it a standout super saloon. Bravo BMW.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 10 / 10
“The legendary executive express, the BMW M5, adds even more power and four-wheel drive to its arsenal.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed:
Score: 9 / 10
“Supreme handling dynamism and versatility take the BMW M5 close to perfection.”
Read review
Model reviewed: M5 CS
Score: 10 / 10
“The M5 Competition certainly eclipses the regular M5’s already remarkable high standards on handling poise and driver engagement. However, what it gains in those terms isn’t quite worth what it surrenders compared with the standard M5 as regards ride suppleness and general suitability to the full gamut of road surfaces on which you might drive it in the UK.”
Read review
Model reviewed: M5 Competition
Score: 8 / 10
“Revised super saloon has pace, poise, purpose and adaptability in spades. Still lacks a bit of authentic V8 hotrod charm, but it’ll be a driver’s car of many facets for the few who can afford it.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: 4.4-litre petrol automatic M5 Competition
Score: 10 / 10
“The new 2020 BMW M5 Competition is still one helluva super-saloon. We already rate the regular M5 very highly and this addition just adds more drama, more finesse, more outright muscle to make it even better.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed:
Score: 8.4 / 10
“Buyers in the market for a supersaloon will find it hard to look past the BMW M5”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW M5 Competition is a ferociously fast, yet practical and comfy saloon.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: M5 CS
Score: 10 / 10
“Nonsensical on paper, but sublime in practice. Never has a modern supersaloon been more tactile or more engaging.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Competition F90
Score: 9 / 10
“The BMW M5 is now only available in Competition trim in the UK, but this is no bad thing as it remains a finer-honed version of the standard M5.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed:
Score: 9 / 10
“BMW sorted out what few criticisms there were of the M5 with the Competition model, and, sensibly in the UK it’s the only offering. It’s a shame it’s only a saloon, rivals offering estate versions, but if you need, and want, a saloon that really can do everything then the M5 is a compelling solution.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed:
Score: 10 / 10
“The BMW M5 is that rarest of things in the car world, more than just a flagship model it’s become an icon, a car that gives performance car buyers a family five-seater without compromising on the sort of pace they’re used to.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: CS
Score: 10 / 10
“The BMW M5 CS has all the performance and dynamic ability of a supercar – yes, it really is that good. And supercars simply don’t come cheap, even when they’re clothed in a saloon body.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: M5 CS
Score: 9 / 10
“A collector’s item? Not immediately. History tells us that M5 prices tend to drop a long way before picking back up. But one day we will look back on the M5 CS and remember it as being perhaps the most complete and composed super saloon of them all.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Competition
Score: 8 / 10
“The quickest M5 ever is also the comfiest M5 ever. Maybe the most complete super saloon of them all.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“For the last word in driver interaction, the M5 Competition is still the king.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The BMW M5 Competition is a fitting new addition to the brand’s high-performance line-up. With luxury saloon levels of comfort and space, but with every aspect of its performance optimised by BMW’s motor racing outfit (BMW M), it’s thrilling and civilised in equal measure.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: April 2017
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 91%
Child protection: 85%
Vulnerable road users: 81%
Safety assist: 59%
The BMW M5 shares its safety rating with the regular BMW 5 Series saloon range, which was tested by Euro NCAP back in 2017 and awarded a five-star rating.
Eco rating
No eco rating
As of May 2022, the BMW M5 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW M5 has received
2022
- Autocar Awards – Car of the Year (M5 CS)
2018
- iF Design Awards – Automotive Design Award
- World Car Awards – Performance Car of the Year
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the BMW M5, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio | Audi RS 5 | Audi RS 7 | Bentley Flying Spur | BMW M3 | Jaguar XE Project 8 | Lexus RC F | Mercedes-AMG E63 | Nissan GT-R | Porsche Panamera Turbo
Buy a new or used BMW M5
If you’re looking to buy a BMW M5, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car
Buy a car online from your sofa.
We’ll deliver it. Find out more
Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more
The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more
Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more
Lease a new BMW M5
If you’re looking to lease a new BMW M5, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal
Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more
Car subscriptions
If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)
Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Cazoo.
Find out more
Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
Find out more