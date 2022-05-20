Summary

Described by Top Gear as “perhaps the most complete and composed super saloon of them all”, the BMW M5 is a four-door performance saloon – the ‘M’-tuned version of the BMW 5 Series executive car.

The current M5 is the sixth generation and was launched back in 2018. It is the latest in a long line of acclaimed BMW super saloons, which have all been hailed as benchmarks for their combination of performance, comfort and relative subtlety.

Here in the UK, we get the M5 Competition model, which is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 engine (a bit more powerful than the standard M5 in Europe) to produce 617hp and a 0-62 sprint time of 3.1 seconds.

The range also includes the limited edition BMW M5 CS (Competition Sport), which the manufacturer says is the fastest ‘M’ performance model ever produced – due to its lighter bodywork and few extra horsepower.

Carwow comments that the M5 range is just as usable day-to-day as a regular 5 Series saloon, with the first-class interior build quality and finish that we have come to expect from a BMW executive car. At the same time, Autocar says that the car has “remarkably high standards on handling poise and driver engagement”.

“Its has all the performance and dynamic ability of a supercar”, Evo explains, “and supercars simply don’t come cheap, even when they’re clothed in a saloon body.” An entry-level BMW M5 Competition comes with a six-figure price tag, which What Car? calls a “shame”.

Adding that the M5’s engine soundtrack lacks the audible drama of the Mercedes-Benz E63 S, Autocar concludes that the super saloon “lacks a bit of authentic V8 hotrod charm, but it’ll be a driver’s car of many facets for the few who can afford it.”

As of May 2022, the BMW M5 currently holds an impressive Expert Rating of 89%, based on 17 reviews published by UK media sources.

M5 highlights First-class build quality

As practical as a standard 5 Series

Exceptional performance and driving dynamics

Comfortable cabin M5 lowlights Rival brands offer more practical estates

Expensive, entry-level and up

Rather subdued engine soundtrack

Uprated M5 CS is a strict four-seater

Key specifications

Body style: Four-door saloon

Engines: petrol

Price: From £107,520 on-road Launched: Summer 2018

Last updated: Spring 2021

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed: M5 CS

Score: 10 / 10

“It’s easy to be cynical about cars such as the M5 CS. A lightweight, track-orientated saloon that’s five metres long and weighs more than 1,800kg is neither light nor a track car in the traditional sense. But the most powerful BMW road car is also a thoroughbred M model, and the detailed changes made to the M5’s chassis make it a standout super saloon. Bravo BMW.”

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“The legendary executive express, the BMW M5, adds even more power and four-wheel drive to its arsenal.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“Supreme handling dynamism and versatility take the BMW M5 close to perfection.”

Read review Model reviewed: M5 CS

Score: 10 / 10

“The M5 Competition certainly eclipses the regular M5’s already remarkable high standards on handling poise and driver engagement. However, what it gains in those terms isn’t quite worth what it surrenders compared with the standard M5 as regards ride suppleness and general suitability to the full gamut of road surfaces on which you might drive it in the UK.”

Read review Model reviewed: M5 Competition

Score: 8 / 10

“Revised super saloon has pace, poise, purpose and adaptability in spades. Still lacks a bit of authentic V8 hotrod charm, but it’ll be a driver’s car of many facets for the few who can afford it.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 4.4-litre petrol automatic M5 Competition

Score: 10 / 10

“The new 2020 BMW M5 Competition is still one helluva super-saloon. We already rate the regular M5 very highly and this addition just adds more drama, more finesse, more outright muscle to make it even better.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 8.4 / 10

“Buyers in the market for a supersaloon will find it hard to look past the BMW M5”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW M5 Competition is a ferociously fast, yet practical and comfy saloon.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: M5 CS

Score: 10 / 10

“Nonsensical on paper, but sublime in practice. Never has a modern supersaloon been more tactile or more engaging.”

Read review Model reviewed: Competition F90

Score: 9 / 10

“The BMW M5 is now only available in Competition trim in the UK, but this is no bad thing as it remains a finer-honed version of the standard M5.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“BMW sorted out what few criticisms there were of the M5 with the Competition model, and, sensibly in the UK it’s the only offering. It’s a shame it’s only a saloon, rivals offering estate versions, but if you need, and want, a saloon that really can do everything then the M5 is a compelling solution.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“The BMW M5 is that rarest of things in the car world, more than just a flagship model it’s become an icon, a car that gives performance car buyers a family five-seater without compromising on the sort of pace they’re used to.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: CS

Score: 10 / 10

“The BMW M5 CS has all the performance and dynamic ability of a supercar – yes, it really is that good. And supercars simply don’t come cheap, even when they’re clothed in a saloon body.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: M5 CS

Score: 9 / 10

“A collector’s item? Not immediately. History tells us that M5 prices tend to drop a long way before picking back up. But one day we will look back on the M5 CS and remember it as being perhaps the most complete and composed super saloon of them all.”

Read review Model reviewed: Competition

Score: 8 / 10

“The quickest M5 ever is also the comfiest M5 ever. Maybe the most complete super saloon of them all.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“For the last word in driver interaction, the M5 Competition is still the king.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The BMW M5 Competition is a fitting new addition to the brand’s high-performance line-up. With luxury saloon levels of comfort and space, but with every aspect of its performance optimised by BMW’s motor racing outfit (BMW M), it’s thrilling and civilised in equal measure.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: April 2017

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 91%

Child protection: 85%

Vulnerable road users: 81%

Safety assist: 59%

The BMW M5 shares its safety rating with the regular BMW 5 Series saloon range, which was tested by Euro NCAP back in 2017 and awarded a five-star rating.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of May 2022, the BMW M5 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW M5 has received

2022 Autocar Awards – Car of the Year (M5 CS) 2018 iF Design Awards – Automotive Design Award

World Car Awards – Performance Car of the Year

