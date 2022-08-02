Summary

The BMW M8 is the performance-enhanced version of the 8 Series, available as a two-door coupé or convertible and powered by a 617hp twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine. There is also a four-door executive car variant, called the M8 Gran Coupé, but we will have a separate page for this model, coming soon.

The M8 range is limited to one engine/trim choice here in the UK, as only the top-spec M8 Competition is available. While there is not much choice on offer, the M8 has been warmly-received by the British motoring media – described by Auto Express as “a deeply effective car that delivers monstrous performance allied to a depth of sophistication that’s hard not to be impressed by.”

Which? concludes that the sports car is a very capable long-distance cruiser too, thanks to its “luxurious and tech-laden interior”, while Carwow states its enthusiasm for the car’s “great looks”, and calls the M8 Competition “the absolute peak of BMW M engineering”.

Advantages aside, the car comes with a steep price tag. Reviewers question if it is really worth paying £130k for the M8 Competition when the BMW M850i model at the top of the 8 Series range is almost as quick and just as luxurious for £25k less.

What Car? adds that it finds rivals like the Aston Martin DB11 and Porsche 911 to be sharper and more fun to drive on the road than the M8, and says that the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupé is more comfortable.

As of August 2022, the BMW M8 holds an Expert Rating of 65%, based on 14 reviews published by the British motoring media.

M8 highlights Impressive performance and handling

Refined and well-built interior

Attractive exterior styling

Packed with useful on-board tech M8 lowlights Cramped rear seats

911 and DB11 are more engaging on the road

S-Class Coupé is more comfortable

Very expensive

Key specifications

Body style: Coupé and convertible

Engines: petrol

Price: From £133,020 on-road Launched: Autumn 2019

Last updated: Spring 2022

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 7 / 10

“The new BMW M8 is a deeply effective car that delivers monstrous performance allied to a depth of sophistication that’s hard not to be impressed by.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The BMW M8 Competition is the most powerful, fastest and most luxurious car in the range and delivers an incredible driving experience – albeit at a cost.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: M8 Coupé

Score: 7 / 10

“The BMW M8 is a car of hidden depths. Get it in the right location, get it into the right modes, and it’ll do things that you scarcely think are credible, given its mass and its size. And in its own way, that’s hugely impressive. But for us, it’s not enough to become truly compelling.”

Read review Model reviewed: Competition Convertible

Score: 7 / 10

“Removing the roof from BMW’s performance GT widens its fun factor, but no compromise is made for comfort.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Competition

Score: 6 / 10

“It may sound like we’re being quite harsh on this car, and we’re not – in isolation, this M6 replacement is a fine fast cruiser that can be fun to drive.”

Read review Model reviewed: Competition

Score: 6 / 10

“Whizzing in 3.3sec from 0 to 62mph and in 10.8sec from 0-125mph feels and is jolly quick.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 7.2 / 10

“The BMW M8 Competition Convertible is a heavyweight grand tourer with a price tag to match.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“The BMW M8 is supercar quick, easy to drive for long periods and looks great.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“The BMW M8 is comfortable, quick and capable.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 8.8 / 10

“The BMW M8 is a large and luxurious grand tourer, but it’s pricey.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW M8 is the everyday performance GT.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Competition

Score: 7 / 10

“The M8 is a really grand, grand tourer. It looks and operates as you’d expect of a peak BMW.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The M8 is violently quick, handles capably, and has enough compliance and luxury to soothe away long jaunts.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: M8 Competition Convertible

“The BMW M8 Convertible offers a new level of performance for fast luxury cars. It has the power and acceleration to rival purpose-built sports cars, but with a folding roof and a luxurious, tech-laden interior, it will also happily play the long-distance cruiser.”

Read review

