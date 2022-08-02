fbpx

Expert Rating

BMW M8

65%

Expert Rating

BMW M8

(2019 - present)

    BMW M8 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The BMW M8 is the performance-enhanced version of the 8 Series, available as a two-door coupé or convertible and powered by a 617hp twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine. There is also a four-door executive car variant, called the M8 Gran Coupé, but we will have a separate page for this model, coming soon.

    The M8 range is limited to one engine/trim choice here in the UK, as only the top-spec M8 Competition is available. While there is not much choice on offer, the M8 has been warmly-received by the British motoring media – described by Auto Express as “a deeply effective car that delivers monstrous performance allied to a depth of sophistication that’s hard not to be impressed by.”

    Which? concludes that the sports car is a very capable long-distance cruiser too, thanks to its “luxurious and tech-laden interior”, while Carwow states its enthusiasm for the car’s “great looks”, and calls the M8 Competition “the absolute peak of BMW M engineering”.

    Advantages aside, the car comes with a steep price tag. Reviewers question if it is really worth paying £130k for the M8 Competition when the BMW M850i model at the top of the 8 Series range is almost as quick and just as luxurious for £25k less.

    What Car? adds that it finds rivals like the Aston Martin DB11 and Porsche 911 to be sharper and more fun to drive on the road than the M8, and says that the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupé is more comfortable.

    As of August 2022, the BMW M8 holds an Expert Rating of 65%, based on 14 reviews published by the British motoring media.

    M8 highlights

    • Impressive performance and handling
    • Refined and well-built interior
    • Attractive exterior styling
    • Packed with useful on-board tech

    M8 lowlights

    • Cramped rear seats
    • 911 and DB11 are more engaging on the road
    • S-Class Coupé is more comfortable
    • Very expensive

    Key specifications

    Body style: Coupé and convertible
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £133,020 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2019
    Last updated: Spring 2022
    Replacement due: TBA

    BMW M8 front view | Expert Rating
    BMW M8 rear view | Expert Rating
    BMW M8 interior view | Expert Rating

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    As of August 2022, the BMW M8 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it is unlikely to be crash tested in the future.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of August 2022, the BMW M8 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it is unlikely to have its emissions tested in the future.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    As of August 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW M8 to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the M8, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the BMW M8, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Aston Martin DB11 | Bentley Continental GT | Bentley Continental GT Convertible | Lexus LC | Mercedes-AMG GTPolestar 1 | Porsche 911

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best EVs

    BMW M8WIth supercar speed and a tech-laden interior, the BMW M8 is a heavyweight coupé and convertible available for a steep six-figure price tag.

