BMW opens UK ordering for new 2 Series Coupé

The all-new BMW 2 Series Coupé range has arrived in the UK, with prices starting from £35K.

Unlike the previous model that was based on the BMW 1 Series hatchback, the new 2 Series Coupé is based on the larger 3 Series saloon. This is because the 1 Series is now a front-wheel drive model, while the 2 Series Coupé remains a more sporting rear-wheel drive model. It is only available in M Sport specification in the UK.

It also means that, confusingly, the 2 Series Coupé is now an almost completely different vehicle to the similarly named 2 Series Gran Coupé (which is, to all intents and purposes, a 1 Series saloon) or the 2 Series Active Tourer (which is effectively a 1 Series MPV).

The 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupé is 10cm longer than the previous model, and also has a fraction more boot space. The 3 Series platform is wider and stiffer than the old 1 Series platform used by the previous 2 Series, but BMW has made the new coupé lighter by using aluminium for the bonnet, front side panels and some engine parts. The stiffer chassis is also claimed to help reduce body roll and increase grip through tight corners.

Styling-wise, the new 2 Series Coupé evolves the notchback look from the previous model, which also harks back to the acclaimed E30 3 Series coupé range from the 1980s. A pronounced bootlid spoiler gives a subtle nod to the legendary E30 M3, while 18-inch alloy wheels are fitted as standard with a 19-inch alloy option available.

Stepping inside, the interior layout and dashboard follows BMW’s current dashboard layout practice, although it’s not quite as minimalist as the new 2 Series Active Tourer and iX models. A ten-inch infotainment console juts out of the dash above the climate control functions, while an optional 12-inch digital instrument display sits behind the steering wheel.

As standard, each 2 Series Coupé model comes with a launch control feature, keyless entry, LED headlights and heated sports seats.

The new model also comes with a few new driving assistance features, borrowing tech from larger models in the BMW family. A front collision system that can brake automatically is fitted to entry-level models, as are front and rear parking sensors, a speed limiter and a lane departure warning system.

A ‘Driver Assistant’ package is available as an optional extra, which includes adaptive cruise control and a ‘Stop & Go’ function, which can bring the car to a standstill and set off again automatically without input. Another optional package, ‘Parking Assistant Plus’, adds a 360-degree parking camera.

Three trims are available in the new model range, consisting of the entry-level 220i, the diesel-powered 220d, and the range-topping M240i xDrive. The latter is four-wheel drive, and one of the most powerful coupés in its class, using a six-cylinder 3.0-litre engine to produce 374hp, a top speed of 155mph, and a 0-62mph sprint time of 4.3 seconds.

Model Power Torque 0-62mph time Top speed Fuel economy On-the-road price 220i 184hp 300Nm 7.5 seconds 147mph 44.8mpg £34,980 220d 190hp 400Nm 6.9 seconds 147mph 60.1mpg £36,900 M240i 374hp 500Nm 4.3 seconds 155mph 34.9mpg £45,795

By comparison, the standard 220i and 220d models use 2.0-litre engines to produce 184hp and 190hp respectively. The diesel variant also uses a 48V mild hybrid system, making it the most economical variant in the range at 60mpg.

With prices starting at £34,980 for the 220i, and £45,795 for the M240i xDrive, the 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupé range is now available to order in the UK. Crash testers Euro NCAP have also recently assessed the new coupé, giving it a four-star rating.