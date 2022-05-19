BMW unveils 3 Series refresh for 2022

The BMW 3 Series saloon and Touring estate car have received a mid-life facelift, featuring revised exterior styling and upgraded infotainment.

After three years on sale in the UK, BMW will be hoping that this 2022 refresh, with its updates inside and out, will keep the popular 3 Series range in contention with newer upmarket rivals like the latest iteration of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Deciding to redesign the car’s front end for the 2022 model year, BMW has opted for a slimmer headlight design and new L-shaped air intakes either side of the front bumper. The rear bumper has also been reshaped, now featuring a new sharp-edged diffuser design finished in black.

2022 BMW 3 Series saloon

The 2022 BMW 3 Series has also received an interior overhaul, with the most prominent new fixture being the curved ‘iDrive’ display, which includes a 12-inch digital cluster and a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen – first seen on the recently released BMW iX SUV.

This new infotainment system adds a host of new features, including wireless smartphone charging, voice control through the brand’s ‘Personal Assistant’ function, real-time cloud-based navigation software, and other features will be added over time through over-the-air updates.

Gear shift paddles are now standard across the range, and there are new touch-sensitive buttons on the centre console to compliment the redesigned gear shifter.

While the list of engine options remains the same for the 3 Series after its facelift, which consists of petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid models, all models now come with an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard. As before, the range also includes four-wheel drive options.

While prices for the pre-facelift range started at around £33,000, BMW has announced that the 2022 3 Series range will cost £36,670 and up. Although 2022 models are available to order now on the BMW website, the range is scheduled to enter production in July.

2019 BMW 3 Series vs. 2022 BMW 3 Series

The BMW 3 Series has received very high scores from the UK media since its initial arrival at the start of 2019, and is considered to be the benchmark for the compact executive saloon class. With a current Expert Rating of 85%, the 3 Series has been praised for its interior refinement and space, but has picked up some criticism for its divisive front end styling.