BMW unveils eye-catching new 4 Series Coupé

BMW has revealed its latest-generation 4 Series Coupé, debuting a dramatic new design ahead of its market launch in October.

The two-door version of the current-generation 3 Series, the 4 Series Coupé arrives with an eye-catching look which incorporates a huge new front grille. A concept car previewed the new look at the 2019 Frankfurt motor show, and the production version has followed that pretty closely. It’s already caused considerable discusion on social media and motoring websites, with most of it pretty negative.

BMW explains the new look as “a modern interpretation of the classic BMW kidney grille”, and it’s certainly one of the most noticeable aspects of the new car’s design.

Slim LED headlights sit at the front of the car, while at the rear the lights have been designed into L-shaped bars.

A series of petrol and diesel engines will be available from launch – three petrol and two diesel – while a further pair of six-cylinder diesel engines will join the line-up in March next year.

All diesel engines, as well as the six-cylinder petrol which currently tops the range, benefit from mild-hybrid technology that uses a 48-volt starter-generator to aid with efficiency while improving engine response. All cars come with an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard too.

The range is kicked off by the 2.0-litre petrol-powered 420i and is followed by the 430i, which uses the same engine but with power increased from 184hp to 258hp. The range is topped by the M440i xDrive Coupé, which uses a 3.0-litre straight-six engine with 374hp.

From launch, the single diesel available will sit in the 420d xDrive Coupe, with the four-cylinder unit producing 190hp and 400Nm of torque.







Longer, wider, more advanced

To give the 4 Series a sportier feel, BMW has given it a lower centre of gravity than the 3 Series saloon, while the rear track is a couple of centimetres wider than the four-door upon which it is based. Compared to the previous-generation 4 Series Coupé, the new car is some 13cm longer and about 3cm wider

The suspension features tuning bespoke to the 4 Series, while M Sport suspension remains an optional extra for those who want a firmer ride. Electronically-controlled dampers can be fitted at extra cost, too.

Inside, there’s a 10-inch central infotainment screen, while a 12-inch instrument cluster can be added as an optional extra. BMW has also included acoustic glass in the windscreen to create a more hushed cabin, while the glass roof is a couple of centimetres longer than that on the old car to help create a lighter interior.

Full UK pricing and specification for the new BMW 4 Series Coupé will be released closer to the car’s arrival in local dealers. There will also be the inevitable separate launches for the 4 Series Convertible and 4 Series Gran Coupé models as well over the coming months, followed by the M4 versions of each.