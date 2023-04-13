fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website

BMW unveils XM ‘Label Red’

BMW has revealed its XM 'Label Red' SUV, the most powerful road-legal BMW M car in the history, which goes into production this year

Sean Rees

Following the arrival of the high-performance XM SUV this year, BMW’s M division has given us a first look at the range-topping XM ‘Label Red’ trim, which offers even more power and red accents inside and out.

This heavy-set SUV offers 94hp more than the standard XM, making use of the same twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine with an electric boost to offer a total output of 748hp, making it more powerful than rivals like the new Ferrari Purosangue and Aston Martin DBX 707. This means that the ‘Label Red’ can complete a 0-62mph sprint in a reported 3.8 seconds.

Like the standard model, the ‘Label Red’ has a speed limit of 155mph, but customers who opt for the additional ‘M Driver’s Package’ will see the top speed limit increased to 168mph.

The SUV’s exterior is essentially the same as the cheaper XM, featuring two large kidney grills flanked by the same narrow headlight and foglight designs as seen on the new 7 Series saloon. However, these grills are outlined by metallic red accents on the ‘Label Red’, as are the window surrounds, 22-inch alloy wheels and rear diffuser.

As for the body colour, 50 different exterior colour finishes will be available at launch. Inside, the ‘Label Red’ gets a two-tone interior colour scheme with red featuring on the upper portion of the upholstery and the leather stitching, as well as the dashboard air vents and steering wheel.

‘Label Red’ production begins in August this year – BMW has not yet announced exactly when the model will become available to purchase. Only 500 will be manufactured for sale worldwide, with prices beginning at just under £171k – around £23k more than the entry-level XM.

Despite its seriously powerful engine, the XM has been poorly received by the British motoring media, described as the weakest driving experience of the current M range. Reviewers conclude that the SUV is not as practical, comfortable or as quick as its rivals, leading to a dismal Expert Rating of 47%.

Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
