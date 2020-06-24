Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

The BMW X1 is a mid-sized SUV/crossover, that sits underneath the larger X3 in the BMW SUV range. The current model is the second generation, which arrived in the UK in late 2015 and received a mid-life facelift in late 2019.

Unlike the original X1, which was based on the BMW 3 Series and primarily rear-wheel drive, the second-generation model actually shares its platform with the current Mini Countryman and Clubman, as well as the new BMW 1 Series, and is therefore a primarily front-wheel drive vehicle.

Originally available with petrol and diesel engines, the X1 is now also available with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. This version launched in the UK just before the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, so availability may currently be restricted.

The BMW X1 has received generally good reviews from the UK motoring media, and is considered a substantial improvement over the previous model. As of June 2020, its overall Expert Rating puts it in the top half of its class based on 19 UK reviews, just behind the Range Rover Evoque, but it’s still quite a long way behind the class-leading Volvo XC40.

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £29,455 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2015
Last updated: Spring 2020
Replacement due: TBA

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2017

90%

ADULT OCCUPANT

87%

CHILD OCCUPANT

74%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

77%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Model tested: 18d 4×2 manual
Date tested: February 2019

9.4 / 10

CLEAN AIR INDEX

5.8 / 10

ENERGY EFFICIENCY INDEX

Read full Green NCAP review

Please note that the above rating only applies to the BMW X1 18d diesel manual in front-wheel drive. Other engines and gearboxes have not yet been tested, so check back soon.

The BMW X1 has not yet been assessed for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW X1, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q3 | BMW X2 | DS 3 Crossback | Infiniti QX30 | Jaguar E-Pace | Lexus UX | Mercedes-Benz GLA | Mini CountrymanRange Rover Evoque | Volvo XC40

More BMW ratings, reviews, news and features

