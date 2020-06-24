The BMW X1 is a mid-sized SUV/crossover, that sits underneath the larger X3 in the BMW SUV range. The current model is the second generation, which arrived in the UK in late 2015 and received a mid-life facelift in late 2019.

Unlike the original X1, which was based on the BMW 3 Series and primarily rear-wheel drive, the second-generation model actually shares its platform with the current Mini Countryman and Clubman, as well as the new BMW 1 Series, and is therefore a primarily front-wheel drive vehicle.

Originally available with petrol and diesel engines, the X1 is now also available with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. This version launched in the UK just before the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, so availability may currently be restricted.

The BMW X1 has received generally good reviews from the UK motoring media, and is considered a substantial improvement over the previous model. As of June 2020, its overall Expert Rating puts it in the top half of its class based on 19 UK reviews, just behind the Range Rover Evoque, but it’s still quite a long way behind the class-leading Volvo XC40.

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £29,455 on-road Launched: Autumn 2015

Last updated: Spring 2020

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW X1 is a small crossover that offers style, fun driving and a premium feel in an attractive package”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The second-generation BMW X1 builds on the strengths of its predecessor and reduces the shortfalls to a point where they’re almost negligible. With grown-up driving manners and plenty of practicality, the X1 is worthy of a place on your shopping list.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Although its performance is strong, it’s not outstandingly so and the same is true of its real-world fuel economy. The BMW X1’s handling is spry but it isn’t a desperately slick or engaging car to drive. And, for a premium-brand car, it still leaves a fair amount to be desired on refinement.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic xDrive25d xLine

Score: 7 / 10

“The xDrive25d is a quality product with good everyday versatility, no doubt. It also possesses a good turn of speed, thanks to the urgent qualities of its engine, and is quite engaging to drive on the right roads.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic xDrive 25d

Score: 8 / 10

“The original BMW X1 sold like particularly hot cakes, despite not actually being all that brilliant a car in the cold light of day. The all-new successor is actually a very decent vehicle, with fewer compromises on packaging, dynamics or style.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW X1 is a really excellent crossover, even against such great competition. It drives well, has a spacious and excellent interior, and proves that premium quality doesn’t have to cost the earth to run.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW X1 is an economical, practical and good-to-drive compact SUV that’s better-looking than the model it replaced”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The BMW X1 is a fun-to-drive and well-built alternative to the likes of the Volvo XC40 and Audi Q3; just be ready to pay extra for plenty of desirable options.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The new BMW X1 is greatly improved over its predecessor and can be considered a serious contender against its rivals. As the premium and small crossover market continues to grow, BMW had to get its new X1 right second time around.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“There are dozens of crossovers to choose from these days, whether in the form of popular mainstream models like the Nissan Qashqai or more luxurious alternatives such as the Audi Q3. But even in the face of some very serious competition, the BMW X1 is a very impressive car indeed.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic xDrive25d xLine

“While the BMW X1 might be showing its age slightly, it’s still an extremely good alternative to the Audi Q3, Volvo XC40 and Range Rover Evoque.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“For families, the BMW X1 is an expensive but good option to choose as there is a large amount of space, a good safety rating and ISOFIX points on the rear seats. Although other cheaper crossovers will do a similar job, the X1 can certainly be described as a good family car.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“Entry-level BMW SUV is great to drive and looks sharp.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic xDrive 20d

“It’s a Beemer and THAT badge always guarantees a spot in your final five. I’m not sure about those X1 puddle lamps, though. Classy rivals include the Q3, Mercedes GLA and Range Rover Evoque. The Q3 is cheaper, but it has less standard kit. I’d also consider a fully loaded Kia Sportage.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel xDrive 25d

Score: 4 / 10

“The beancounters’ gift to box‑haulers” (Jeremy Clarkson)

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Capable, covetable compact 4×4”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“By going transverse-engined, the BMW X1 has become technically less distinctive, but more useful in the real world.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW X1 is good to drive, classy inside and hugely practical. It isn’t as quiet nor as comfortable as the best family SUVs, but it’s a fine buy if you fancy something a little more sporty.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.9 / 10

“The BMW X1 is a strong new addition to the crossover class. Vastly improved over the outgoing model – particularly in interior quality and refinement – it impresses in most respects, offering everything you’d expect of a four-wheel-drive car from a premium marque.”

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2017 90% ADULT OCCUPANT 87% CHILD OCCUPANT 74% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 77% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

ECO RATING Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP







Model tested: 18d 4×2 manual

Date tested: February 2019 9.4 / 10 CLEAN AIR INDEX 5.8 / 10 ENERGY EFFICIENCY INDEX Read full Green NCAP review

Please note that the above rating only applies to the BMW X1 18d diesel manual in front-wheel drive. Other engines and gearboxes have not yet been tested, so check back soon.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

The BMW X1 has not yet been assessed for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. Check back again soon.

Similar cars If you’re looking at the BMW X1, you might also be interested in these alternatives

