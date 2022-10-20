fbpx

Expert Rating

BMW X1

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

73%

Expert Rating

BMW X1

(2022 - present)

    BMW X1 (2022 - present) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The BMW X1 is a compact five-door crossover and the smallest SUV model in the BMW range. This is the third-generation model, which became available to order in the UK in Autumn 2022. It was unveiled alongside an all-electric version, called the BMW iX1.

    Built on the same basic platform as the current BMW 1 Series, the latest iteration of the X1 has received a warm welcome from the British motoring media. “It drives well, has a high-quality interior and is now packed with technology”, Car Key‘s Ted Welford explains, Tom Jervis of Carbuyer adding that, “thanks to its growth in size, the X1 is now an even better choice for families.”

    There is a wide range of X1 engine options, including petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains, but several publications have criticised the comparatively high pricing of the line-up, particularly electrified models.

    Car‘s Jake Groves explains that upmarket rivals like the Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA are cheaper as standard, and the Auto Express team points out that the older but slightly larger BMW X2 has a lower price tag too.

    As of October 2022, the third-generation BMW X1 holds an Expert Rating of 73%, which is slightly higher than the score held by the outgoing X1 generation. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see many more new and updated reviews published in coming months once the car reaches the UK, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

    BMW X1 highlights

    • Spacious and well-equipped cabin
    • Wide range of engine options
    • Attractive exterior styling
    • Large boot

    BMW X1 lowlights

    • Rather firm ride comfort
    • No physical controls for the infotainment
    • Expensive, base price and up
    • Petrol engines could be more refined

    Key specifications

    Body style: Small SUV
    Engines:     petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
    Price:     From £33,775 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    BMW X1 (2022 - present) front view | Expert Rating
    BMW X1 (2022 - present) rear view | Expert Rating
    BMW X1 (2022 - present) interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: October 2022
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 86%
    Child protection: 89%
    Vulnerable road users: 76%
    Safety assist: 92%

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of October 2022, the third-generation BMW X1 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    The third-generation BMW X1 is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the SUV to generate a reliability rating as of yet.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the newest X1, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the BMW X1, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Audi Q3 | BMW X2 | DS 3 Crossback | Jaguar E-Pace | Lexus UX | Mercedes-Benz GLA | Mini Countryman | Range Rover Evoque | Volvo XC40

    BMW X1The BMW X1 is one of the most spacious and well-equipped options in the small SUV class, but it also one of the most expensive.

