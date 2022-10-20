BMW X1 (2022 - present) | Expert Rating

Summary

The BMW X1 is a compact five-door crossover and the smallest SUV model in the BMW range. This is the third-generation model, which became available to order in the UK in Autumn 2022. It was unveiled alongside an all-electric version, called the BMW iX1.

Built on the same basic platform as the current BMW 1 Series, the latest iteration of the X1 has received a warm welcome from the British motoring media. “It drives well, has a high-quality interior and is now packed with technology”, Car Key‘s Ted Welford explains, Tom Jervis of Carbuyer adding that, “thanks to its growth in size, the X1 is now an even better choice for families.”

There is a wide range of X1 engine options, including petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains, but several publications have criticised the comparatively high pricing of the line-up, particularly electrified models.

Car‘s Jake Groves explains that upmarket rivals like the Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA are cheaper as standard, and the Auto Express team points out that the older but slightly larger BMW X2 has a lower price tag too.

As of October 2022, the third-generation BMW X1 holds an Expert Rating of 73%, which is slightly higher than the score held by the outgoing X1 generation. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see many more new and updated reviews published in coming months once the car reaches the UK, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

BMW X1 highlights Spacious and well-equipped cabin

Wide range of engine options

Attractive exterior styling

Large boot BMW X1 lowlights Rather firm ride comfort

No physical controls for the infotainment

Expensive, base price and up

Petrol engines could be more refined

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £33,775 on-road Launched: Autumn 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Two rivals for the X1 come from the same stable, in the shape of the BMW X2 and MINI Countryman. The former is a sportier looking alternative to the X1, which has racier looks, but not as much space inside, and carries a premium of around £1,500. The Countryman is around £5,000 less than the X1, but offers a bit less space.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Overall, then, the BMW X1 has strong competition with the likes of the Audi Q3, Mercedes GLA and Lexus NX on its back. Despite that, interior finish is about as good as it gets in this class and practicality is hard to fault.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“BMW’s played it safe with its new X1, but managed to still make a premium family crossover worth recommending over some of its closest rivals. While the cost of entry is higher than an Audi Q3 or Mercedes GLA, the X1 offers more kit in a more premium feeling interior, more space and a sharper steer. It’s a well-rounded family car.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“BMW has thoroughly overhauled the X1 and the result is one that’s largely very impressive. It drives well, has a high-quality interior and is now packed with technology. With a more spacious cabin than before, the X1 would excel as a compact family SUV, and it’s right at the forefront of this very popular class.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“Thanks to the growth in size, the X1 is now an even better choice for families. The car’s boxy silhouette allows tall people to sit up comfortably, however the large transmission tunnel means those carrying three in the rear often will be better off looking at the larger Mercedes GLB.” (Tom Jervis)

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“At the heart of the new BMW X1 is the standard BMW Curved Display formed by a 10.25-inch information display and a 10.7-inch control display. The screens merge into a single unit behind a continuous glass surface curved towards the driver.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The BMW X1 goes straight to the top of the premium family SUV class thanks to its driving experience and technology, as well as its clean new look.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Germans’ smallest SUV offers a choice of battery or plug-in hybrid propulsion but it’s a high price to pay just for a posh badge.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The iX1 is the pick of the bunch for now thanks to its swish and accomplished electric powertrain. Without it, the broader X1 range might have struggled to stick its head above the crowded pack of small SUVs on offer.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Some premium family SUVs are more comfortable and better to drive, but you won’t find any that are more spacious than the X1. The pure electric range on offer in the plug-in hybrid versions are impressive, too.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: October 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 86%

Child protection: 89%

Vulnerable road users: 76%

Safety assist: 92%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2022, the third-generation BMW X1 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

The third-generation BMW X1 is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the SUV to generate a reliability rating as of yet.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the newest X1, we’ll publish the score here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW X1, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q3 | BMW X2 | DS 3 Crossback | Jaguar E-Pace | Lexus UX | Mercedes-Benz GLA | Mini Countryman | Range Rover Evoque | Volvo XC40

