The BMW X2 is a small SUV/crossover that sits alongside the mechanically-identical BMW X1, and below the larger X3/X4 models. It was launched in early 2018, with a plug-in hybrid powertrain joining the range in early 2020.

The X2 is lower and sportier than the more practical X1, aiming at a narrow niche for those who want a sportier vehicle than an X1 but a higher-riding vehicle than the 1 Series hatchback. As such, it has very few direct rivals but a wide range of indirect competitors.

The BMW X2 currently holds an Expert Rating of 75% based on 23 UK media reviews. That puts it in the midfield of the small SUV sector, but quite some way behind class-leading models like the Volvo XC40 and Range Rover Evoque. It has been praised for being better to drive than the sister X1, but is criticised for its compromised practicality, firm ride and high price tag.

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £30,415 on-road Launched: Spring 2018

Last updated: Winter 2019/20

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW X2 is an SUV that bucks convention with its sporty looks and low-slung seat position.”

Read review Model reviewed: M35i

Score: 6 / 10

“Price aside, the M35i headlines with a plethora of upgrades over the standard X2, including specifically tuned M Sport suspension and mechanical limited-slip diff, as well as a tweaked eight-speed gearbox with launch control.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.4 / 10

“The BMW X2 is a lower-slung and sportier partner to the more conventionally upright X1. If you’re willing to trade a little of the X1’s practicality for a tad more sportiness and style, this is the premium crossover you’re looking for.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The BMW X2 is a car intended to be either loved or hated; to trade in the usual crossover design cues at bolder and more eye-catching visual volume than most cars of its type, even in entry-level form.”

Read review Model reviewed: M35i

Score: 7 / 10

“This is a car that hits the heights in some areas and misses the mark in others, thus feeling as compromised as the brief suggests.”

Read review Model reviewed: sDrive 20i automatic M Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“To its credit, the BMW X2 takes a good shot as dispelling the idea that crossovers have to be inherently worse than the hatchbacks on which they’re usually based. Not only does the X2 look rather sharp, it drives well and has comparable levels of practicality to a 1 Series.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic M35i

Score: 6 / 10

“It’d be easy to be cynical about the BMW X2 M35i but that would be doing a hugely competent car a sizeable disservice.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic xDrive 20d

Score: 9 / 10

“The BMW X2 comes with loads of space, stand-out looks and plenty of equipment. Even with the slightly higher starting price than its rivals, the X2 is a worthy competitor in the segment and should grab your attention if you’re after a new crossover.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The surprisingly practical BMW X2 fuses eye-catching SUV looks with hot-hatch road manners.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The BMW X2 is a compact SUV with a stylish body and a well-made interior but many alternatives are more comfortable and better at carrying lots of tall passengers.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic xDrive 20d M Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“Another niche successfully filled by BMW. The X2 brings practicality and sporty SUV styling, along with BMW’s regular handling prowess and fun driving experience.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic xDrive M Sport

“BMW really is going for gold with its new X2 sports utility vehicle that has younger drivers firmly in its sights by adding a fair bit of bling to its low-slung sporty looks and sizzling performance.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It wouldn’t be the first BMW you’d choose if you were looking for thrills, but the X2’s more enjoyable than you might expect.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic xDrive 20d M Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“Other than the distinctive body style, the X2 is a fairly traditional BMW. The all-wheel drive system provides excellent grip, the engine delivers good efficiency, and the overall driving experience has the normal BMW genes, if not the agility that might be expected based on the appearance of the X2.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW X2 handles much better than the X1 on which it is based, with less body roll in corners, sharper steering and better throttle response. The result is a crossover which is actually quite enjoyable to drive. Yes, you read that right.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic xDrive 20d

“Sporty, swoopy and luxurious, the BMW X2 adds some fun and opulence into the otherwise monotone world of compact crossovers. Family buyers might take issue with the high price tag and lack of interior space, but the X2 makes a strong case for itself in an ever overcrowded SUV market.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Out on the open road, the BMW X2 proves to be a better driving car than the X1. It’s sharper and feels noticeably more agile. This is helped by a lower-mounted body, which allows the car to be more manoeuvrable, and, in M Sport form, it has a lowered ride height, too.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“Stylish, jacked-up family car is good to drive, but expensive.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“BMW have oversold it as being ‘young and edgy’, but there was really no need — the X2 is a very good car.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic xDrive 20d

Score: 8 / 10

“Segment-buster it might be, but this new BMW feels surprisingly familiar and natural. Dynamically sound, it also benefits from BMW’s range of highly fuel-efficient and powerful engines. At heart this is a likeable car, though we’re at a loss to explain exactly why it’s an SUV.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW X2 is refined, as good to drive as any small SUV, and decently made and equipped.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Classy interior and tidy handling add to the BMW X2’s appeal, but a firm ride and compromised practicality detract from the overall package it offers.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The BMW X2 is a rare example of sporty compact SUV crossover. While you may think it might be a car of compromises, it handles remarkably well for a crossover and yet remains fairly practical.” Rated a BEST BUY.

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2017 90% ADULT OCCUPANT 87% CHILD OCCUPANT 74% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 77% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The BMW X2 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP, and only a few cars have do far been assessed. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

If and when the X2 is tested by Green NCAP, we’ll publish the results here.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The BMW X2 has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the X2 is tested, we will update this page.

Similar cars If you’re interested in the BMW X2, you might also like to consider these vehicles

Audi Q3 Sportback | BMW X1 | DS 3 Crossback | Jaguar E-Pace | Lexus UX | Mercedes-Benz GLA | Mini Countryman | Range Rover Evoque | Volkswagen T-Roc | Volvo XC40