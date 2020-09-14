Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

75 %
Expert Rating
BMW X2 (2018 onwards ) – Expert Rating

BMW X2

(2018 – present)

The BMW X2 is a small SUV/crossover that sits alongside the mechanically-identical BMW X1, and below the larger X3/X4 models. It was launched in early 2018, with a plug-in hybrid powertrain joining the range in early 2020.

The X2 is lower and sportier than the more practical X1, aiming at a narrow niche for those who want a sportier vehicle than an X1 but a higher-riding vehicle than the 1 Series hatchback. As such, it has very few direct rivals but a wide range of indirect competitors.

The BMW X2 currently holds an Expert Rating of 75% based on 23 UK media reviews. That puts it in the midfield of the small SUV sector, but quite some way behind class-leading models like the Volvo XC40 and Range Rover Evoque. It has been praised for being better to drive than the sister X1, but is criticised for its compromised practicality, firm ride and high price tag.

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £30,415 on-road

Launched: Spring 2018
Last updated: Winter 2019/20
Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2017

90%

ADULT OCCUPANT

87%

CHILD OCCUPANT

74%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

77%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The BMW X2 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP, and only a few cars have do far been assessed. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

If and when the X2 is tested by Green NCAP, we’ll publish the results here.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The BMW X2 has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the X2 is tested, we will update this page.

Audi Q3 Sportback | BMW X1DS 3 Crossback | Jaguar E-Pace | Lexus UX | Mercedes-Benz GLA | Mini CountrymanRange Rover Evoque | Volkswagen T-Roc | Volvo XC40

